V Guard INSIGHT-G BLDC fan review: Cool performer with a premium look

The V-Guard Insight G BLDC fan combines efficient cooling with a stylish design. It features a high-performance motor, five speed modes, and a remote control. Priced at 6,000, it offers great value despite minor drawbacks like dust accumulation and lack of smart integration.

Aman Gupta
Published15 Jul 2025, 01:22 AM IST
V-Guard BLDC fan comes in 12 finishes
Ceiling fans are an important part of our lives, whether It’s the summers, monsoons, or even the winters. These nifty products not only provide necessary cooling but also accentuate the overall look of a room. This is where the V-Guard Insight G BLDC fan comes in, claiming to complement design with efficient cooling, low power consumption, and a host of other features. I’ve been using the fan for over two months, and here’s my take on what worked for me—and what didn’t.

Design

The BLDC fan delivered to me came in the ‘Choco Gold Wood’ variant with three wooden-coloured fins and a dark body with golden rims in the middle. The good news is that if you don’t like this colour, there are 11 other trims to choose from, so you’ll likely find one that goes with your interiors.

Adding a modern twist is a set of blue LED indicators that light up when the fan starts, giving me the sense that V-Guard took some inspiration from Iron Man’s Arc Reactor. While some people may not like this, I enjoyed the subtle touch. Another small easter egg is that the circular blue light also lights up when you change speeds, letting you know which level you’re switching to.

Performance

Let’s first get the numbers out of the way before talking about real-world performance. The Insight G fan comes with a “high-performance motor” that operates at 370 RPM with an air delivery of 235 m³/min. It uses a full copper motor and an aluminium body, in case that matters to you.

The fan offers five speed modes along with a boost mode for faster cooling. There’s also a breeze mode, probably for use in air-conditioned rooms, and a reverse mode that V-Guard claims helps circulate warm air from a nearby heater throughout the room.

I switched from the default fan installed in my society flat to the V-Guard one, and the difference was immediately noticeable. This BLDC fan handled peak summers really well, and there were days during relatively cooler periods when I had to drop the speed to level 2 or 3. Let me put it this way: if you have a normal-sized room, the speed and coverage of this fan will leave you pleasantly surprised, as it did for me.

The unit I received is 5-star rated and consumes only 35W of electricity, which is especially impressive given the performance it offers.

The fan comes with an infrared remote to control all settings, and one feature I particularly liked is the option for dedicated 2, 4, and 8-hour timers, which should come in handy during the winter months.

One thing worth noting: V-Guard claims this fan has a dust-repellent coating, but in my two months of usage, it did start accumulating a bit of dust. So, that’s probably more of a gimmick.

Verdict

At a price of around 6,000, the V-Guard Insight G BLDC fan stands out as a great option with its classy yet slightly futuristic design, copper motor, aluminium body, plenty of speed modes, and powerful cooling, all backed by a five-year warranty. The lack of dedicated app support and smart home integration could be a pain point for some, but I believe the features offered by this product tend to outweigh the cons.

