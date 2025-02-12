|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹29,990
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)View Details
₹19,999
Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)View Details
₹26,999
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)View Details
₹23,999
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)View Details
₹14,499
View Details
MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)View Details
₹23,999
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black)View Details
₹26,999
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)View Details
₹28,490
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹38,990
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black)View Details
₹29,999
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)View Details
₹51,990
Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)View Details
₹31,490
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹42,990
Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 50QD7010 (Black)View Details
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)View Details
₹32,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details
₹36,990
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)View Details
₹33,999
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹57,990
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)View Details
₹28,999
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹45,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹43,990
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)View Details
₹37,999
Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, BlackView Details
₹30,890
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)View Details
₹46,990
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)View Details
₹76,990
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹64,990
Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)View Details
₹46,999
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65Q7N (Dark Grey)View Details
₹64,999
Kodak 164 Cm (65 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 65Mt5033, BlackView Details
₹43,999
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹66,990
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)View Details
₹64,990
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black)View Details
₹29,999
Blaupunkt 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 65QD7030 (Black)View Details
₹44,999
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)View Details
₹9,490
Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)View Details
₹12,490
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)View Details
₹12,990
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)View Details
₹10,990
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)View Details
₹7,299
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)View Details
₹7,999
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)View Details
₹11,999
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹13,990
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)View Details
₹8,499
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey)View Details
₹26,999
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)View Details
₹69,990
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black)View Details
₹1.5L
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR70 (Black)View Details
₹2.6L
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)View Details
₹99,990
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)View Details
₹95,999
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75C350NP (Black)View Details
₹76,999
Kodak 189 Cm (75 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 75Mt5044, BlackView Details
₹69,999
Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey)View Details
₹2.8L
TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 98P745 (Black)View Details
₹2.5L
Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 98QV (Jetplane Grey)View Details
₹3.2L
Valentine's Day is all about spending quality time together. It could involve a nice romantic dinner or a cosy movie night at home. Or if you are a gamer couple, you can spend this time playing co-op games together. And what better way to enhance these moments than with a brand-new TV?
Amazon's Valentine's Day Special TV Sale lets you grab a nice smart TV to set the mood with your favourite TV shows or movies. From compact 32-inch models to immersive 65-inch models, there's something for every home. Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable by upgrading your entertainment with a stunning new TV.
This is the perfect TV size for a cosy movie night, perfect for couples who want a balance of performance and space-saving design. You get 4K resolutions and all the smart features you expect from these carefully picked models. Most 43-inch models feature high-quality LED panels with excellent brightness and sharp detail, ensuring a crisp and immersive viewing experience. Grab one at up to 61% off on popular brands during this Amazon Sale.
Surprise your loved one with an entertainment upgrade this Valentine's Day. A 50-inch TV is a better choice for enjoying romantic movies or binge-worthy TV series. Expect vibrant colours and uninterrupted entertainment from these models available at up to 57%% discount during Amazon Sale. These TVs often come with advanced LED or QLED panels, delivering richer contrast and more vivid colours, making every scene look breathtaking.
A 55-inch model would be perfect for enjoying a classic rom-com or a thrilling action-packed movie. Enjoy every moment in stunning clarity on these popular models available at up to 69% on Amazon. Many of these TVs now feature HDR technology, bringing deeper blacks and brighter highlights to enhance every detail in your favourite films.
If you are a gamer couple, you would love to play your co-op or multiplayer games on a massive 65-inch screen. This is also perfect for movie nights or even for sports fans who cheer together. With 4K UHD resolution and high refresh rates, these models offer smoother gameplay and a more immersive viewing experience. Shop now and grab a nice model at a bargain during this Amazon Valentine's Day Special TV Sale.
If you are looking for a gift, a 32-inch TV is the perfect choice for bedrooms or any compact space to stream movies and shows. These models are smart and run on Android so they can be used as a secondary monitor for your gaming PC. Most 32-inch TVs feature high-quality LED panels, offering sharp images, energy efficiency, and great durability, making them an excellent choice for small spaces. Get yours at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale.
If you want to go all out to create the perfect home theatre setup, grab one of these massive TV models, from 75 inches to 100 inches, available at large discounts during this Valentine's Day Special TV Sale. These premium models often feature OLED or QLED technology, delivering unbeatable contrast, deep blacks, and stunning colour accuracy for a truly cinematic experience right at home.
Similar articles for you
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience
Best TVs under ₹10000: Affordable home entertainment with top 9 options from brands like TCL, Acer, and more
Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more
Best TVs under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.