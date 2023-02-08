Valentine's Day is around the corner. People are already planning to make the occasion special for their partners. While conventional gifts are common, some of you can gift your partners special gadgets. In case you are looking for unique gift ideas, here are some of the best gadgets for you that can be easily purchased from e-commerce sites:

Smartphones

Smartphones can be a great gift for your partner. Flipkart and Amazon offer discounts and often come up with exchange offers on old smartphones. Recently, Samsung has launched its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The series comprises three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has three storage models – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at ₹1,24,999, ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,54,999, respectively. These handsets are worth your consideration. Moreover, you can also look into Apple iPhone 14 series, iQoo 11 and Oppo Reno 8T.

Smartwatches

Wearables such as smartwatches can be considered a safe option for gifts. These smartwatches begin with an affordable price and come with several health tracking features as well. Noise, Fire-boltt Ninja, boAt and Fossil are some of the smartwatches brands you can check as per your budget and specification requirements.

Headphones

A good pair of headphones or TWS earbuds can make someone’s day. From Apple AirPods third gen in the premium range to boAt, Noise, Truke and more in the affordable segment, you can get several options to pick from.

Bluetooth speakers

If your partner likes to listen to music on drives or picnics, a smart speaker will be the right gift for your valentine. Brands such as BOSE, JBL, Blaupunkt, Sony and more are some of the brands which offer high performance speakers.

Fitness trackers

Health is wealth. If you care for your partner's health then a fitness tracker will be the best gift you can give it to them.