Valentines Day 2023 : 5 Best gadgets to gift this year

Smartphones

Smartphones can be a great gift for your partner. Flipkart and Amazon offer discounts and often come up with exchange offers on old smartphones. Recently, Samsung has launched its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The series comprises three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has three storage models – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at ₹1,24,999, ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,54,999, respectively. These handsets are worth your consideration. Moreover, you can also look into Apple iPhone 14 series, iQoo 11 and Oppo Reno 8T.