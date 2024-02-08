Valentines Day deals: Best camera smartphones under ₹50000, top 10 picks

These smartphones can do everything from capturing precious moments with high-resolution cameras to staying connected through messaging apps and social media platforms. Whether your partner is a photography enthusiast, a gaming fan or a productivity-driven individual, there's a device tailored to their preferences and lifestyle. We brought you the premium smartphones under ₹50000 that you can buy and gift your partner this Valentine’s Day.

From high-definition displays to powerful processors and long-lasting batteries, these smartphones offer an enhanced digital experience for your partner. Enter the realm of smartphones that brings connectivity and style together seamlessly. These smartphones come from popular brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and many more to help you choose from the one from the preferred brand.

Join us on the journey where we unravel the intricacies of the smartphone’s hardware and specifications so you can make a smart decision. Choose the smartphone that suits your partner’s needs and make this Valentine’s Day memorable for you and your loved one.

1. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone boasts high-end features for gaming and photography enthusiasts. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it offers flagship performance with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its independent gaming chip enhances gaming experience with frame interpolation and display sharpening. With a flagship 50MP OIS camera, it delivers clear photos day or night. The device supports ultra-fast charging, reaching 50% in just 8 minutes and full charge in 25 minutes. Additional features include motion control, gyroscope enhancement, and 4D game vibration, making it a compelling choice for gamers.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G:

Brand: iQOO

Display: 6.7 inches, FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide, Macro camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior gaming performance Price may be high for some Impressive camera capabilities

2. OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone boasts top-notch specs. It features a powerful camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display offers stunning visuals. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 13 and powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it ensures smooth performance. With various camera modes including Nightscape and Portrait Mode, and a large battery capacity, it's a versatile device for photography enthusiasts and heavy users.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.7 Inches, FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Camera: 50MP Main + 8MP Ultrawide + 16MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 120Hz display None Powerful processor

3. Honor 90

The Honor 90 smartphone boasts India's first Eye Risk-Free Display, featuring a powerful 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Its Quad-Curved AMOLED screen delivers stunning visuals, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor ensures smooth performance. With MagicOS 7.1 powered by Android 13, it offers seamless integration with Google and Microsoft services. The phone's 3840Hz PWM Dimming reduces eye strain, promoting comfort during use. Equipped with a robust thermal management system, it maintains optimal performance under heavy usage. Overall, the HONOR 90 combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features for an exceptional smartphone experience.

Specifications of HONOR 90:

Brand: HONOR

Display: 6.7 inches, 2664 x 1200 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm

Camera: 200MP main + 50MP selfie

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 200MP camera No included charger Eye Risk-Free Display

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a powerful camera system including AI Single Take and Night Mode. Its 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth scrolling. Powered by an Octa-core Exynos 2100 processor, it runs on Android 12. Its sleek design with a thickness of 7.9mm features Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water resistance. With a 4500mAh battery supporting Super Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare, it ensures long-lasting use. Additionally, it features Dual Recording, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, and Samsung DeX connectivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080x2340 (FHD+)

Processor: Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5nm)

Camera: 12MP (Main), 12MP (UltraWide), 8MP (Telephoto), 32MP (Front)

Battery: 4500 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pro-grade camera system No dedicated headphone jack Smooth scrolling High price point

5. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz Curved Vision OLED screen. It boasts a powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor and a high-quality camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Camera and a 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera. With a 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC Charge, it ensures extended usage and rapid charging. The device also offers 12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, a Luxury Watch Design, and a 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling System for optimal performance.

Specifications of realme 12 Pro+ 5G:

Brand: realme

Display: 6.7 inches, Full HD+

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Camera: 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality camera setup None Powerful processor

6. POCO F5 5G

The POCO F5 5G smartphone in Snowstorm White offers powerful performance with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Its 16.94 cm Full HD+ display ensures vibrant visuals. Capture stunning photos with its 64MP triple rear camera setup and 16MP front camera. Equipped with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming.

Specifications of POCO F5 5G:

Brand: POCO

Display: 6.67 inches Full HD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (4nm)

Camera: 64MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High RAM and storage None Excellent camera setup

7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G offers high-speed performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Its 128GB UFS 3.1 storage ensures ample space for your files. The 6.55-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant visuals. Capture stunning photos with the 50MP triple camera setup and 32MP front camera. The 4400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging provides long-lasting power. Enjoy 5G connectivity, water-repellent design, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, and enhanced security features like Moto Strongbox and ThinkShield for Mobile.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G:

Brand: Motorola

Display: 6.55 inches Full HD+ pOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

Camera: 50MP + 13MP + 2MP (Rear), 32MP (Front)

Battery: 4400mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed performance None Ample storage space

8. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G in Stardust Black offers a powerful performance with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, showcased on a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display. It boasts impressive camera capabilities with a 108MP rear camera setup and a 50MP dual front camera. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking. With a 4300mAh lithium battery, it provides ample power for daily use. Plus, it features a 3.5mm jack for versatile connectivity.

Specifications of Vivo V23 Pro 5G:

Brand: Vivo

Display: 6.56 inches Full HD+

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1200

Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear | 50MP + 8MP front

Battery: 4300 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Non-expandable storage High-resolution display

9. Pixel 7 5G

The Pixel 7 5G in Obsidian Black boasts 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Powered by Tensor G2, it's faster, more efficient, and secure, offering top-tier photo and video quality. With Super Res Zoom, Cinematic blur, Magic eraser, and more, the camera elevates photography. Its 16.002 cm (6.3) display delivers vibrant colors and smooth responsiveness. Adaptive Battery extends usage up to 24 hours, with Extreme Battery Saver for up to 72 hours. Its sleek design features recycled materials and IP68 protection. Security features include Titan M2 chip, Face Unlock, and integrated privacy controls. Handy features include Live Translate and voice typing.

Specifications of Pixel 7:

Brand: Pixel

Display: 6.3 inches, FHD+

Processor: Tensor G2

Camera: 50MP rear and 10.8MP front selfie camera

Battery: 4355mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superb camera features After sale service Fast and efficient performance

10. OPPO Find X2

The OPPO Find X2 is a high-performance smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. It boasts a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a versatile triple camera setup including a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. With innovative 65W SuperVOOC flash charging, it can charge to 40% in just 10 minutes. The Find X2 offers vibrant colors, HDR10 support, and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

Specifications of OPPO Find X2:

Brand: OPPO

Display: 6.7 inches, 3168 x 1440 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core

Camera: 48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto (rear), 32MP (front)

Battery: 4260 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning display with high refresh rate Dated processor Powerful processor and ample RAM

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Camera Battery iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G 6.7 inches, FHD+ 50MP primary (OIS) 5000 mAh OnePlus 11R 5G 6.7 Inches, FHD+ 50MP Main 5000 mAh HONOR 90 6.7 inches, 2664x1200 200MP main 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 12MP (Main) 4500 mAh realme 12 Pro+ 5G 6.7 inches, Full HD+ 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Camera 5000 mAh POCO F5 5G 6.67 inches Full HD+ 64MP (OIS) 5000 mAh Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G 6.55 inches Full HD+ pOLED 50MP 4400mAh Vivo V23 Pro 5G 6.56 inches Full HD+ 108MP 4300 mAh Pixel 7 5G 6.3 inches, FHD+ 50MP rear 4355mAh OPPO Find X2 6.7 inches, 3168x1440 48MP wide 4260 mAh

Best value for money

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers a compelling package with a high-resolution display, versatile camera setup, and a large battery capacity, making it an excellent value for money. With its competitive pricing and impressive features, it delivers a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The OnePlus 11R 5G stands out as the best overall product, providing a blend of top-tier specifications, including a high-quality display, powerful camera system, and long-lasting battery. Its reliable performance, coupled with OnePlus's renowned software experience, makes it a standout choice for users seeking a flagship-level device.

How to find the best smartphone under ₹ 50000?

When searching for the best smartphone under ₹50000, consider factors such as display quality, camera capabilities, processor performance, battery life, and software experience. Look for devices with at least a Full HD+ display, a versatile camera setup with optical image stabilization (OIS), a high-performance processor (like Snapdragon 8 series or equivalent), a battery capacity of over 4000mAh, and up-to-date software support. Reading expert reviews, comparing specifications, and assessing user feedback can help in making an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : How do I know which smartphone camera is the best for photography?

Ans : Look for higher megapixel counts, optical image stabilization (OIS), larger sensor sizes, and additional features like Night Mode and Pro Mode for better photography performance.

Question : What display technology is best for smartphones?

Ans : OLED and AMOLED displays are considered superior due to their vibrant colors, deep blacks, and energy efficiency compared to LCD displays.

Question : Is 5G connectivity important when buying a smartphone?

Ans : While 5G connectivity is the future, its importance currently depends on your location and network coverage. If 5G is readily available in your area, it may be worth considering for future-proofing.

Question : How much RAM and storage should I look for in a smartphone?

Ans : Aim for at least 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and a minimum of 128GB of storage for ample space to store apps, photos, and videos.

Question : What factors should I consider for long-term durability when buying a smartphone?

Ans : Look for smartphones with durable build materials (like glass or metal), water and dust resistance ratings (IP68), and a reputable brand known for software updates and after-sales support. Additionally, consider investing in a sturdy case and screen protector for added protection.

