Valentines Day deals: Best gaming smartphones under ₹35000, top 10 picks

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the gaming enthusiast in your life? Look no further! In this comprehensive buying guide, we'll explore the top 10 gaming smartphones under ₹35,000 that are sure to make your loved one's heart skip a beat. Whether they're into intense mobile gaming sessions or simply enjoy the immersive experience of playing on the go, these smartphones offer powerful performance, stunning displays, and advanced features tailored to elevate their gaming experience.

With a variety of options to choose from within this price range, you're sure to find the perfect gaming smartphone that fits your budget and your Valentine's preferences. Whether they prefer multiplayer battle royales, immersive RPGs, or fast-paced shooters, these smartphones will take their gaming experience to the next level and show them just how much you care.

Let's dive in and find the ideal gaming smartphone to make this Valentine's Day truly unforgettable!

1. Realme Narzo 60 5G

Realem Narzo 60 5G features a beautiful leather design which makes this phone stand out of the crowd. It packs a large 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for gaming at high frame rates. The powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset handles heavy games and tasks. Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for quick load times and smooth multitasking. Capture stunning pictures with a 64MP rear sensor and 16MP selfie camera. Game for longer with its massive 50000 mAh battery making it a perfect smartphone for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 5G

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Camera: 64 MP rear, 16 MP front

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant Super AMOLED display None Premium vegan leather design

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple camera setup includes a powerful 50MP main camera for detailed shots. Equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, it ensures long-lasting usage. The device runs on Android 13 and promises four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, it delivers a seamless 5G experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 13MP front camera

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 2.4GHz

Battery: 6000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate No charger inbox Impressive 50MP triple camera setup with no shake feature

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G in Sierra Black boasts an impressive camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with a quality Sony IMX766 sensor and a 2MP macro camera, alongside a 16MP front camera. Its 6.7-inch 120 Hz IRIS display offers crisp visuals, supported by OxygenOS based on Android 12. Powered by an MTK D8100 Max processor and a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, it promises smooth performance and extended usage. Special features include a Hyperboost gaming engine and Alexa Hands-Free capability. With 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, this AMOLED smartphone offers a sleek and immersive experience for users.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz

Camera: 50MP (Main), 2MP (Macro), 16MP (Front)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity D8100 Max

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive camera setup Non-expandable storage Smooth performance

Also read: Best phones under ₹25000: Unlock exceptional value, 10 pocket-friendly picks

4. IQOO Z7 Pro 5G

The IQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone offers a premium experience with its 3D Curved AMOLED display and powerful 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor. It boasts a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera for high-quality photography and videography. Notably, it is the slimmest and lightest smartphone in its segment, featuring a sleek design with a Premium AG Matte Glass finish. Additionally, it supports fast charging with a 4600mAh battery and offers an extended RAM option for improved performance.

Specifications of IQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Brand: IQOO

Display: 6.78 inches 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Camera: 64 MP Aura Light OIS Camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G

Battery: 4600mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and lightweight None High-resolution camera

5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Chromatic Gray offers a powerful photography experience with a 108MP main camera and various shooting modes. Its 6.72-inch display features a high refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it ensures smooth performance. With Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, users enjoy a clean and customizable interface. The device boasts a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition for extended usage.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+, 120 Hz

Camera: 108 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution camera Mediocre performance Smooth display with high refresh rate

6. Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone features a sleek Glass Iron design with powerful specifications. It boasts an immersive 6.78 inch 120Hz Curved AMOLED display supported by Widevine L1, ensuring high-resolution content streaming. Equipped with a robust octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor, it promises superior performance. Capture stunning moments with its Big 1.0µm Pixel 50MP Quad Camera and 16MP selfie camera. Enjoy rapid charging with the Superfast 66W charger, reaching 50% in less than 16 minutes. Experience a clean Android 13 OS devoid of bloatware or ads, along with an In-Display Fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Specifications of Lava Agni 2 5G

Brand: Lava

Display: 6.78 inch 120Hz Curved AMOLED

Camera: 50MP Quad + 16MP selfie

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm octa-core 2.6GHz

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superfast 66W charger None Clean Android 13 OS

7. Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G offers high-end features at an affordable price. Its 6.67 inches FHD+ OLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor and 12GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance. The 108MP AI triple camera setup captures detailed shots, complemented by a 16MP front camera. With a large 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it promises extended usage. Offering ample storage and dual SIM 5G support, it caters to all gamers.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.67 inches

Camera: 108MP AI triple rear camera, 16MP front camera

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 Octa-core

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-end features None Affordable price

8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its pro-grade camera system includes AI-powered features like Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom. The phone boasts a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It comes with a sleek design, IP68 water resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. With a 4500mAh battery, it supports Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging, along with features like Wireless PowerShare and Samsung DeX connectivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP rear cameras, 32MP front camera

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Battery: 4500mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor None IP68 water and dust resistance

9. TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

The TECNO Pova 5 Pro smartphone features cutting-edge specifications. With Segment 1st 68W Ultra Fast Charging, it replenishes 50% battery in just 15 minutes, ideal for uninterrupted gaming. It boasts a Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface that offers customizable lighting effects for various notifications and activities. Equipped with a Dimensity 6080 5G processor, it ensures high performance and connectivity with support for 10 5G bands. The device boasts a 6.78 inch FHD+ Dot-in Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience. It also includes a high-resolution 50MP AI dual camera setup and NFC for quick contactless operations.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+ Dot-in Display

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera, 16MP Selfie Camera

Processor: Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-fast 68W charging Mediocre camera performance RGB light strips

Also read: Best gaming phones to buy: Enjoy gaming on-the-go, choose from 10 options

10. Realme 11 5G

The Realme 11 5G in Glory Black offers a vibrant 6.72-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance. With 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, it provides ample space. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary lens, while the front camera boasts a 16MP sensor. The device supports 67W wired charging for its hefty 5000mAh battery, promising quick refills.

Specifications of Realme 11 5G

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.72 inches

Camera: 108 MP (rear), 16 MP (front)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5G connectivity Mediocre camera performance High refresh rate

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Display Processor Battery Realme Narzo 60 5G 6.43 inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5000mAh Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 6.5 inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 2.4GHz 6000mAh OnePlus 10R 5G 6.7 inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz MediaTek Dimensity D8100 Max 5000mAh IQOO Z7 Pro 5G 6.78 inch 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4600mAh OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 6.72 inch FHD+, 120 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G 5000mAh Lava Agni 2 5G 6.78 inch 120Hz Curved AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm 5000mAh Redmi Note 13 5G 6.67 inch pOLED Mediatek Dimensity 6080 5000mAh Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Snapdragon 888 4500mAh TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G 6.78 inch FHD+ Dot-in Display Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G 5000mAh Realme 11 5G 6.72 inch AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5000mAh

Best value for money

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers compelling features like a high refresh rate display, a capable Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and a large 5000mAh battery. The processor may be a little less powerful than the competitors but it can handle lightweight gaming and everyday tasks perfectly fine. Its competitive pricing makes it an excellent value proposition, catering to users seeking performance and longevity without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G stands out as the best overall product with its stunning Super AMOLED display, powerful Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, and massive 6000mAh battery. It provides a comprehensive package of performance, display quality, and battery life, ensuring a top-notch user experience across various tasks and activities.

How to find the best smartphone under ₹ 35000?

To find the best smartphone under ₹35000, consider prioritizing key features like display quality, processor performance, camera capabilities, and battery life. Research popular models within your budget range, comparing specifications, user reviews, and expert opinions. Look for devices with high-resolution displays, efficient processors from reputable brands, versatile camera setups, and long-lasting batteries to suit your usage patterns. Additionally, assess factors like build quality, software support, and after-sales service for a holistic evaluation. Narrow down your options based on your specific preferences and requirements, ensuring the chosen smartphone aligns with your needs while offering the best possible value within the budget constraints.

FAQs

Question : Do gaming smartphones under ₹35,000 have adequate cooling systems?

Ans : Devices such as the Asus Zenfone 7 and Samsung Galaxy M32 come with advanced cooling mechanisms like vapour chambers and graphite layers, effectively dissipating heat during intense gaming sessions.

Question : Are gaming smartphones under ₹35,000 equipped with high-refresh-rate displays?

Ans : Yes, many models like the OnePlus Nord 2 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boast 90Hz to 120Hz displays, providing fluid visuals for immersive gaming.

Question : What does a MediaTek Dimensity processor offer?

Ans : MediaTek Dimensity processors are known for their power efficiency, strong performance, and support for 5G connectivity, making them suitable for mid-range and flagship smartphones.

Question : Why is battery capacity important in a smartphone?

Ans : Battery capacity determines how long a smartphone can last on a single charge, influencing its usability and convenience for daily use without frequent recharging.

Question : How does 5G capability benefit gaming smartphone users?

Ans : 5G capability enables faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and enhanced network reliability, online gaming, and productivity tasks.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!