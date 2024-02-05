Valentines Day deals: Top 10 neckband-style wireless earphones under 2000

This Valentine's Day, gift your partner an unmatched sound experience with ease of use. Wireless neckband earphones not only bring a sense of ease but also offer a long battery backup. If you are online looking for a wireless neckband earphones under ₹2000 to gift then this guide will help you pick one with cutting-edge features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can carry them on your neck, unlike TWS earphones which you have to pull out every time from the case when you want to use them. The connection is also stronger because both ears are connected to the same Bluetooth chip. It offers tactile feedback when you want to control music or change volume, unlike the unreliable touch controls on TWS earphones.

There are a bunch of things that you should know before opting for the earphones that you want to gift someone you love this Valentine's Day. The pros, cons and detailed specifications are mentioned for the products to help you. We also created a compact guide to help you make a smart decision.

1. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

The pTron Tangentbeat offer a seamless Bluetooth experience with punchy bass, 10mm drivers, and clear calls. Features include 10-hour playback, magnetic buds, dual pairing, fast charging, and IPX4 water resistance. The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, and the flexible band provides comfort. With Bluetooth 5.0, fast pairing, and a 10m wireless range, these earphones deliver stereo audio with deep bass. The 10mm dynamic driver ensures exquisite sound details. Additional highlights include voice assistance support, sweat resistance, and multi-function controls. The package includes soft silicone ear tips and a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects.

Specifications of pTron Tangentbeat Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Brand: pTron

Driver size: 10mm

Playtime: 10 hours

Features: Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Punchy bass No active noise cancellation 10mm drivers for rich sound

2. boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro offer up to 30 hours of playtime, delivering a comfortable audio experience. With boAt Signature Sound and 10 mm drivers, they provide rich bass and high treble. Dual pairing allows seamless switching between devices, while BEAST Mode ensures lag-free gaming with a low latency of 60 ms. ENx Technology enhances call clarity in any environment. Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity extends up to 10 m, and fast charging adds 10 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro

Brand: boAt

Driver size: 10 mm

Playtime: Up to 30 hours

Features: Dual Device Pairing, BEAST Mode, ENx Technology, Bluetooth v5.2, ASAP Charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 30-hour Playtime None Powerful boAt Signature Sound

3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones

OnePlus is a well-known brand for smartphones and its accessories. The Bullets Z2 are wireless neckband earphones with impressive features. A quick 10-minute charge provides 20 hours of audio playback, while the flagship-level battery offers a total of 30 hours on a single charge. The 12.4 mm bass driver ensures deep, powerful beats with titanium coating for rich audio detail. Anti-distortion technology maintains smooth audio playtime, and the IP55-rated design makes them water and sweat-resistant, suitable for all weather conditions.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2

Brand: OnePlus

Driver size: 12.4 mm

Playtime: Up to 30 hours

Features: Quick 10-minute charge for 20 hours of playback, Bombastic Bass with titanium coating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 30-hour battery life A bit expensive Quick 10-minute charge for 20 hours playback

4. Portronics Harmonics Z7

Portronics Harmonics Z7 offers 40 hours of playback with 10mm dynamic drivers. Its large drivers are built to provide powerful bass and clear details. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing, it supports voice assistants, gaming, and music modes. With IPX4 water resistance, it withstands splashes and sweat during all your workouts. Type-C charging ensures the convenience of charging them with your smartphone's charger.

Specifications of Portronics Harmonics Z7

Brand: Portronics

Driver size: 10mm

Playtime: 40 hours

Features: Powerful Bass, Voice-Enabled Interface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 40 hours playback None Powerful bass

5. Boult Audio FXCharge

Boult Audio FXCharge Wireless Neckband Earphones offer a 32-hour playtime, 5-minute fast charging, and dual pairing for multitasking. With 14.2mm drivers, it provides rich bass and immersive audio. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures clear calls, while the comfortable design and inline controls enhance user experience. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures seamless connectivity, and voice assistance adds convenience. Designed in India, it combines style with advanced features for an uninterrupted audio experience.

Specifications of Boult Audio FXCharge

Brand: Boult Audio

Driver size: 14.2mm

Playtime: 32 hours

Features: Fast charging, Dual pairing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 32-hour playtime None Fast 5-minute charging

6. Infinity JBL Glide N120

The Infinity - JBL Glide N120 wireless neckband earphones deliver an immersive audio experience with deep bass and dual equalizer settings. Featuring 12mm drivers and a premium metal design, these earphones ensure a comfortable fit with a flexible neckband. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX5 sweatproof rating, they offer convenience for on-the-go use. Enjoy up to 7 hours of music playtime under optimal audio settings, making them a reliable choice for extended listening sessions.

Specifications of Infinity JBL Glide N120

Brand: Infinity - JBL

Driver size: 12mm

Playtime: 7 hours

Features: Dual Equaliser, Premium Metal Earbuds

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Deep Bass None Dual Equalizer

7. Sony WI-C100

The Sony WI-C100 wireless headphones offer a customizable equalizer for deep bass, supported by the Headphones Connect app. With a long battery life of up to 25 hours and a quick 10-minute charge providing 60 minutes of playback, they ensure uninterrupted music enjoyment. The headphones feature DSEE technology for restoring high-frequency sounds, a built-in mic for clear hands-free calls, and easy operation with dedicated buttons. The splash-proof design with an IPX4 rating makes them suitable for various activities. The well-balanced neckband ensures a secure fit, and Fast Pairing and 360 Reality Audio add to the immersive experience.

Specifications of Sony WI-C100

Brand: Sony

Driver size: Not specified

Playtime: Up to 25 hours

Features: Customizable equalizer, Headphones Connect app support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable equalizer Only wired headband Long battery life

8. JBL Tune 215BT

The JBL Tune 215BT wireless neckband earphones offer a comfortable fit with 16 hours of playtime and quick charging. The 12.5mm dynamic drivers deliver a balanced sound experience without overwhelming bass. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, dual pairing, and voice assistant support, these earphones provide seamless connectivity. The ergonomic design and three-button remote offer convenience, while the tangle-free flat cable ensures comfortable wear. With a quick 10-minute charge providing one hour of playtime, these earphones prioritize efficiency.

Specifications of JBL Tune 215BT

Brand: JBL

Driver size: 12.5mm Dynamic Drivers

Playtime: 16 hours

Features: Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 16 hours of playtime No ANC Quick 10-min charge

9. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+

Another amazing wireless neckband earphone from the Indian brand Boat with premium features. It offers an impressive 60-hour playback time and quick ASAP Charge for 10 hours of audio in just 10 minutes. With 10mm drivers, it delivers boAt's signature sound. Perfect for outdoor use with an IPX7 rating, it features integrated controls, dual pairing, magnetic earbuds, and voice assistant support. Advanced Bluetooth v5.2 ensures a seamless wireless experience.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+

Brand: boAt

Driver size: 10mm

Playtime: Up to 60 hours

Features: ASAP Charge, IPX7 rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 60-hour playback None Quick ASAP Charge

10. MadRabbit Fly Wireless Bluetooth Earphone

MadRabbit Fly Wireless Bluetooth Earphones provide a sporty and comfortable audio experience with a semi-in-ear design, 14.2mm ultra-clear sound driver, and dual pairing capability. The matte-finished neckband is lightweight and water-resistant (IPX5), making it suitable for various activities. Enjoy up to 20 hours of music playback with a 1.5-hour charging time. The magnetic buds add convenience, and the device boasts ideal call quality.

Specifications of MadRabbit Fly Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Brand: MadRabbit

Driver size: 14.2mm

Playtime: Up to 20 hours

Features: Semi in-ear design, dual pairing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sporty and unique design Semi-in-ear design may not suit everyone Ultra-clear sound with deep bass

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers Playtime Features pTron Tangentbeat 10mm 10 hours Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro 10mm Up to 30 hours Dual Device Pairing, BEAST Mode, ENx Technology, Bluetooth v5.2, ASAP Charge OnePlus Bullets Z2 12.4mm Up to 30 hours Quick 10-minute charge for 20 hours of playback, Bombastic Bass with titanium coating Portronics Harmonics Z7 10mm 40 hours Powerful Bass, Voice-Enabled Interface Boult Audio FXCharge 14.2mm 32 hours Fast charging, Dual pairing Infinity JBL Glide N120 12mm 7 hours Dual Equaliser, Premium Metal Earbuds Sony WI-C100 Not specified Up to 25 hours Customizable equalizer, Headphones Connect app support JBL Tune 215BT 12.5mm Dynamic Drivers 16 hours Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ 10mm Up to 60 hours ASAP Charge, IPX7 rating MadRabbit Fly Wireless Bluetooth Earphones 14.2mm Up to 20 hours Semi in-ear design, dual pairing

Best value for money The boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro stands out as the best value for money, offering an impressive blend of features like dual device pairing, extended playtime, advanced ENx technology, and ASAP Charge. Its competitive pricing makes it an excellent choice for those seeking quality and functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ emerges as the best overall product, boasting an exceptional 60-hour playtime, ASAP Charge for quick refuelling, and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. Its blend of longevity, functionality, and durability makes it a top pick for users looking for a reliable and versatile neckband earphone.

How to find the best neckband earphones for a Valentine's Day gift? When selecting neckband earphones as a Valentine's Day gift, consider factors such as the recipient's music preferences, lifestyle, and comfort preferences. Opt for earphones with features like quick charging for convenience, long battery life for extended use, and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless freedom. Look for brands known for audio quality and durability. Consider special features like customizable equalizers or dual pairing options for added versatility. Reading user reviews can provide insights into real-world performance and satisfaction. Lastly, choose a design and colour that complements the recipient's style. A thoughtful and functional gift that aligns with their interests will make for a memorable Valentine's Day surprise.

FAQs Question : Can neckband earphones be used during workouts? Ans : Yes, many neckband earphones come with features like water resistance and secure fit, making them suitable for workouts. Question : How does quick charging in neckband earphones work? Ans : Quick charging allows earphones to charge rapidly, providing a shorter downtime for users. This is especially handy for users on the go. Question : Are all neckband earphones compatible with voice assistants? Ans : Not all, but many neckband earphones offer voice-enabled interfaces, allowing users to access voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. Question : What is the significance of dual pairing in neckband earphones? Ans : Dual pairing enables the earphones to connect with two devices simultaneously, offering convenience for users who switch between devices frequently. Question : Are neckband earphones suitable for making calls? Ans : Yes, neckband earphones often come with built-in microphones and noise-canceling features, making them suitable for clear and hands-free calls.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!