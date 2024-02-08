 Valentine's Day: Discover best tablets under ₹15000 as the perfect gift | Mint
Valentine's Day: Discover best tablets under ₹15000 as the perfect gift

 Bharat Sharma

If you’re planning to buy a new tablet for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, check out our top 8 picks to help with your decision.

Best tablets currently available on Amazon under ₹15,000.Premium
Best tablets currently available on Amazon under 15,000.

Gift your loved one a power-packed tablet with our top 8 picks. Whether you’re looking for something to stream your favourite series on or a tablet to unleash your creativity, we’ve got your back. In this guide, we’ve selected top tablets under 15,000 with impressive features so that you get the best features without burning a hole in your pocket. High-resolution displays, long-lasting battery life, and versatile functionality make these tablets a must-have gadget for your smart needs that transcend the limitations of a smartphone. Treat your special someone to a device that is able to improve their productivity and leisure while staying within budget. A thoughtful and practical gift, a tablet under 15,000 is bound to make your partner appreciate you more.

Also Read: Best deals: 10 premium tablets from different brands with up to 24% off

1. Lenovo Tab M9, WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable)| Dual Speaker| Includes: Free TPU Back Cover & Stand| Color: Frost Blue

The Lenovo Tab M9 is a versatile WiFi+4G tablet that comes with a vibrant 9-inch (22.86 cm) display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage that's expandable for more space. With dual speakers for immersive audio, it comes in a stylish Frost Blue colour, making it a wonderful companion for your everyday needs. In addition, it includes a free TPU back cover and stand for added convenience. Whether for work or leisure, this tablet is designed to meet your needs, making it a great gift this Valentine’s Day.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M9, WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable)| Dual Speaker| Includes: Free TPU Back Cover & Stand| Color: Frost Blue:

  • Display: 9-inch (22.86 cm) screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB, expandable
  • Connectivity: WiFi+4G

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Expandable storage for more spaceLimited colour options
Dual speakers for immersive audio9-inch display might be too large for some

2. Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray

The Redmi Pad features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor which means that your spouse, loved one, or your partner will receive a performance-packed tablet if you choose to buy this one. Users will also enjoy stunning visuals on its 10.61-inch 2K resolution display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. With 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, store more of what you love. Quad speakers are improved by Dolby Atmos support to deliver rich sound. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, all in a sleek Graphite Gray design and enjoy Valentine’s Day in style this year.

Specifications of Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray:

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Display: 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K resolution & 90Hz refresh rate
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 1TB

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor4GB RAM may be insufficient for heavy multitasking
High-quality 2K resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate 

3. Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets with 8 HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera, AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi | 4 + 64GB, 8 inches - Blue

The Nokia T10 Android 12 tablet, features an 8-inch HD display and an 8MP rear camera for crisp imaging. Users can unlock this tablet with ease using AI face recognition and enjoy all-day productivity with its long-lasting battery life. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, (expandable to meet your needs), users get to make the most out of this tablet experience while staying connected to WiFi. It’s wrapped in a stylish blue finish and comes with the reliability of the Nokia name.

Specifications of Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets with 8 HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera, AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi | 4 + 64GB, 8 inches - Blue:

  • Display: 8-inch HD display
  • Camera: 8MP rear camera
  • Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • Battery capacity: All-day battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Crisp imaging with 8MP rear cameraLimited RAM and storage options
Convenient AI face unlock 

4. realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Blue Colour

Gift your loved one elegance and performance this Valentine’s Day with the realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G tablet. With 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM that’s expandable for added storage, your significant other will enjoy seamless multitasking while having ample space for all their content. Its 8.7-inch Cinematic Display delivers an immersive viewing experience. The tablet is equipped with a long-lasting 6400mAh battery and can deliver crisp audio from dual speakers. Don’t compromise on looks, all thanks to its blue colour that adds a touch of style to your mini-computing needs.

Specifications of realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Blue Colour:

  • Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable)
  • Display: 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display
  • Battery: 6400 mAh
  • Audio: Dual speakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ample memory for multitasking and storageNone
Immersive viewing experience with Cinematic Display 

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 inches with Calling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablets, Gray

Samsung is known for its impressive tablet line-up and that includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that comes packed in a sleek and portable design in a metal build. Dolby Atmos technology on this tablet means that users get immersive audio experiences. In addition, the tablet has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM that’s expendable to meet all your storage needs. Get smooth performance, ample space for your files, and Wi-Fi+4G capabilities in this budget-friendly tablet that can make your Valentine’s Day celebrations better.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 inches with Calling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablets, Gray:

  • Display: 8.7 inches
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • ROM:32 GB, expandable
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi+4G

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Slim metal body for portabilityLimited RAM (3 GB) may not be sufficient
Dolby Atmos sound technology for immersive audioLimited internal storage (32 GB)

6. Motorola Tab G70 | 11 Inch Display, 2K Resolution | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM | Wi-Fi + 4G | Mediatek Helio G90T Processor | Quadcore Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant

The Motorola Tab G70 is a versatile device that’s designed for seamless entertainment and productivity. The tablet sports an expansive 11-inch display boasting 2K resolution so that immersive visuals become the norm. In addition, the tablet is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM so that your loved one delivers smooth performance with ample storage. Wi-Fi + 4G capabilities means connectivity remains uninterrupted. The tablet is powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T processor which guarantees robust performance. Experience rich audio with quad core speakers made better by Dolby Atmos technology. In addition, users can unlock effortlessly with the face unlock feature and utilise Google Assistant for hands-free assistance.

Specifications of Motorola Tab G70 | 11 Inch Display, 2K Resolution | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM | Wi-Fi + 4G | Mediatek Helio G90T Processor | Quadcore Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant:

  • Display :11 Inch, 2K resolution
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G90T

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Expansive 11-inch display with 2K resolutionLimited RAM may affect multitasking capabilities
Robust performance with Mediatek Helio G90T processorLimited internal storage capacity (64 GB)

7. realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet | 3GB RAM 32GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour

The realme Pad Mini WiFi tablet is a brilliant companion for your multitasking needs. Equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM that’s expendable for added storage, enjoy ample space for all your files and uninterrupted multitasking. Its Cinematic Display on an 8.7-inch screen brings an immersive viewing experience to your bedroom. In addition, the tablet boasts a long-lasting 6400mAh battery and crisp audio from dual speakers. With the sleek grey colour, users can add a hint of style to their everyday life while elevating their entertainment needs.

Specifications of realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet | 3GB RAM 32GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour:

  • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable)
  • Display: 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display
  • Battery: 6400mAh
  • Audio: Dual Speakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ample RAM and expandable storage for multitaskingLimited internal storage capacity (32GB)
Immersive viewing experience with Cinematic Display 

8. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)

Make your loved one smile this Valentine’s Day with the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen, a present designed to elevate entertainment and productivity. Boasting a spacious 10.1-inch Full HD display, it’s designed for all-night binge sessions of your favourite series. With 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, users can multitask with ease and store all their files in one place. In addition, dual speakers on the tablet mean that your partner will be treated to crisp audio everytime they use this tablet. This Lenovo tablet is powered by an octa-core processor to ensure a smooth performance for all your tasks.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey):

  • Display: 10.1 Inch Full HD (25.65 cm)
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 64 GB
  • Processor: Octa-core processor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Spacious 10.1-inch Full HD display for immersive visualsLimited internal storage capacity (64GB)
Ample 4GB RAM for seamless multitasking 

Also Read: Surprise your partner this Valentine's with affordable tablets under 10000

Best 3 features for you

Product

Display

RAM and storage

Additional features

Lenovo Tab M99 Inch (22.86 cm)4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable)Dual Speaker, Free TPU Back Cover & Stand
Redmi Pad10.61 inch 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display4GB RAM & 128GB Storage (Expandable up to 1TB)Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi
Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets8 inch HD Display4GB RAM, 64GB Storage8MP Rear Camera, AI Face Unlock, All-Day Battery
realme Pad Mini8.7 inch Cinematic Display6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (Expandable)6400 mAh Battery, Dual Speakers, Face Unlock Feature, Google Assistant
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite8.7 inches HD Display3 GB RAM, 32 GB Expandable StorageCalling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound
Motorola Tab G7011 Inch 2K Resolution Display4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROMQuadcore Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Face Unlock Feature & Google Assistant
realme Pad Mini8.7 inch Cinematic Display3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (Expandable)6400 mAh Battery, Dual Speakers
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen10.1 Inch Full HD Display4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROMDual Speakers, Octa-Core Processor

Best value for money

The Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets offer exceptional value for money under 15,000. With an 8-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, AI face unlock, and all-day battery life, it's a versatile option for various tasks, from entertainment to productivity.

Best overall product

The Lenovo Tab M9 stands out as the best overall product in the sub- 15,000 range. Its 9-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), dual speakers, and included TPU back cover & stand make it an excellent choice for users seeking a balance of performance and features.

How to find the right tablets under 15,000

To find the right tablet under 15,000, consider your needs like display size, RAM, storage, and battery life. Look for user reviews, compare specifications, and check for any ongoing deals or discounts. Additionally, assess the warranty and after-sales service provided by the manufacturer.

FAQs

Question : Can I expand the storage of my tablet?

Ans : Yes, many tablets come with expandable storage options via microSD cards.

Question : Do these tablets support calling and messaging?

Ans : Some tablets support calling and messaging features, especially those with cellular connectivity.

Question : Are these tablets compatible with external keyboards?

Ans : Yes, most tablets support external keyboards via Bluetooth or USB connections.

Question : Can I connect my tablet to a TV or monitor?

Ans : Yes, many tablets support screen mirroring or have HDMI ports for connecting to TVs or monitors.

Question : Do these tablets come with warranty coverage?

Ans : Yes, most tablets come with a standard warranty provided by the manufacturer. Be sure to check the warranty terms before purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 07:32 PM IST
