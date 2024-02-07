Valentine’s Day gift for her: 8 Smartwatches for women under 20000

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the quest for a perfect present has begun. To make the hunt easier for you this season, we’ve compiled the best smartwatches for women with the most impressive looks and features to keep your partner happy. Why smartwatches, you wonder? These modern extensions of our smartphones seamlessly meld good looks with utility, making them the perfect accessory to gift this Valentine’s Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this list, we’ve picked out the top 8 smartwatches under ₹20,000 that cater to the discerning tastes of women. Users of these smartwatches can track their fitness goals, manage notifications with ease, and feel empowered by health features available on the watches. If you’re drowning in the sea of products currently available on Amazon, the buck stops here.

Simply scroll down and find the best product based on your partner’s needs, style preferences, and your budget. Whether you’re looking for a simple smartwatch or one loaded with sophisticated features, there’s something for everyone on this list. In this day and age, nothing speaks the language of love like technology. So, go ahead, gift your lady love good health this Valentine’s Day with our picks of smartwatches under ₹20,000.

1. Maxima Sprint 1.39" HD Large Round Dial Smart Watches for Men, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 600 Nits, 8 Days Battery, 100+ Sports Mode with IP67, SpO2, Sleep Tracker, Digital Watch for Men & Women

The Maxima Sprint 1.39-inch HD smartwatch has the potential to redefine your everyday experience of smartwatches. With Bluetooth calling capabilities, 600 nits brightness, and an impressive 8-day battery life, this smartwatch for women is an ideal companion for every occasion. According to Maxima, the smartwatch comes with 100 sports modes, IP67 water resistance, SpO2 monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. Its sleek design will spruce up your attire while adding a splash of tech-driven smartness. Gift this stylish watch to your partner and aid their personal health journey this Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Maxima Sprint 1.39" HD Large Round Dial Smart Watches

Bluetooth calling: Make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

8 Days battery life: Enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.

Enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging. IP67 water resistance: Withstands water immersion up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

SpO2 monitoring: Track blood oxygen saturation levels for health insights.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, and extensive sports modes. May be more expensive compared to basic smartwatches. Provides an impressive 8-day battery life for extended usage. The round dial might not be suitable for smaller wrists.

2. Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women- Valentines Day Series -1.85" HD Display - One Watch-Two straps, Bluetooth calling, Multiple Watch faces,Health Tracker,7-day battery (VBSWW405)

Vibez by Lifelong is a standout offering that’s currently on a discount as part of Amazon’s Valentine's Day sale. The stunning smartwatch sports a striking 1.85-inch HD display and two interchangeable straps so that the choice always remains yours. Make calls effortlessly with Bluetooth calling, customise your look with multiple watch faces, and track your health metrics without hassle. In addition, the smartwatch has a 7-day battery life. This Valentine’s Day, let your gift stand out so, grab a Vibez smartwatch that fuses innovation with fashion.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women- Valentines Day Series -1.85" HD Display

1.85-inch HD display: Vibrant and clear visuals for enhanced viewing.

Vibrant and clear visuals for enhanced viewing. Two straps included: Versatile options to match your style and occasion.

Versatile options to match your style and occasion. Bluetooth calling: Seamlessly make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

Seamlessly make and receive calls directly from your wrist. 7-Day battery life: Extended usage without frequent recharging, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comes with two interchangeable straps, allowing you to match your style effortlessly. The 1.85-inch HD display might be too large for those preferring smaller watch faces. Features Bluetooth calling, enabling seamless communication directly from your wrist. While offering a 7-day battery life, intensive usage might require more frequent charging.

3. Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analog Black Dial Women's Watch-FTW7064

Fossil is renowned for its craftsmanship and quality, and the Stella Gen 6 watch for women is no different. It is a hybrid analogue watch that features a sleek black dial that merges a classic design with contemporary flair. Smart features make it a worthy choice for those who want added convenience. A Fossil watch is a style statement that is designed to last with you for years to come. Want to spoil your loved one? Surprise them with a Fossil smartwatch this Valentine’s Day.

Specifications of Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analogue Black Dial Women's Watch-FTW7064

Hybrid analog design blends traditional watch aesthetics with modern smart features.

Sleek and elegant design for timeless appeal.

Fossil craftsmanship ensures high-quality construction and durability.

Designed specifically to complement women's wrists and style preferences.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The sleek black dial exudes sophistication, perfect for any occasion. It may not offer as many advanced functions as fully digital smartwatches. Seamlessly integrates traditional watch design with smart features for convenience. The hybrid design may not appeal to those seeking a purely digital or analog timepiece.

4.Titan Evoke Smart Watch with 1.43" AMOLED Display &466 x 466 Resolution|1000 Nits Brightness|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Multisport Modes|Auto Stress & Mood Monitor|200+ Watchfaces (Blue)

Titan is a true titan in the watch industry, and here comes the Titan Evoke smartwatch! Adorned in a gorgeous blue colour, the smartwatch boasts a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution, offering vibrant visuals at 1000 nits brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a functional crown to enhance usability while SingleSync Bluetooth calling ensures consistent communication. With Multisport Modes, Auto Stress & Mood Monitor, and over 200 watchfaces, this smartwatch is a versatile companion for active lifestyles, promising utility and good looks in one dynamic package.

Specifications of Titan Evoke Smart Watch with 1.43" AMOLED Display &466 x 466 Resolution

1.43-inch AMOLED display offers vivid visuals with 466 x 466 resolution.

1000 nits brightness ensures clear visibility even in bright environments.

Functional crown enhances usability and navigation efficiency.

SingleSync Bluetooth calling facilitates seamless communication directly from the watch.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 Nits brightness ensures clear visuals even in bright conditions. The functional crown may require some time to get used to for efficient navigation. SingleSync BT calling feature allows for hassle-free calls directly from the watch. While it offers over 200 watchfaces, some users may desire more extensive customisation features.

5. Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analog Positive Display Dial Women's Watch-FTW7066

The Fossil Stella Gen 6 hybrid analog women's watch combines classic elegance with modern features. Its positive display dial is the perfect amalgamation of traditional charm and contemporary convenience. Even in Fossil’s iconic old-school design, the watch boasts numerous smart features that are designed for women of today. Naturally, Fossil’s impressive attention to detail and legacy make it among the top contenders for all watch buyers, especially with Valentine’s Day getting closer each day.

Specifications of Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analog Positive Display Dial Women's Watch-FTW7066

Hybrid analog design blends traditional watch aesthetics with modern smart features.

Positive display dial offers clear and easy-to-read visuals in various lighting conditions.

Tailored specifically to complement women's wrists.

High-quality Fossil craftsmanship

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The hybrid analog design is suitable for various occasions. May not offer as many advanced functions as fully digital smartwatches. Integrates smart features for convenience without compromising classic aesthetics. The hybrid design may not attract users seeking a purely digital or analog watch.

6. Titan Smart Smartwatch with Stress & Sleep Monitor, SpO2,Women Health Monitor,5 ATM Water Resistance & Upto 14 Days Battery Life

This Titan smartwatch may be your next essential companion for holistic well-being. Packed with features like stress and sleep monitor, SpO2, and women's health monitor, it is able to efficiently provide comprehensive health insights. With 5 ATM water resistance, it can withstand water pressure of 50 metres in depth for up to 10 minutes. In addition, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage with up to 14 days battery life. There’s no better gift than good health, and with assistance from Titan, your partner may feel inspired to seek a balanced lifestyle.

Specifications of Titan Smart Smartwatch with Stress & Sleep Monitor, SpO2,Women

Stress & sleep monitor: Offers insights into stress levels and quality of sleep.

Offers insights into stress levels and quality of sleep. SpO2 monitoring: Measures blood oxygen saturation for health tracking.

Measures blood oxygen saturation for health tracking. Women's health monitor: Tailored features for women's well-being.

Tailored features for women's well-being. 5 ATM water resistance: Withstands water immersion up to 50 meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid It tracks stress, sleep, SpO2 levels, and offers women-specific health insights, promoting overall well-being. Its extensive features might be overwhelming for users seeking simplicity. With 5 ATM water resistance and up to 14 days of battery life, it withstands various conditions and ensures long-lasting performance. The design may not suit those looking for more fashion-forward or minimalist options.

7.Michael Kors Digital Black Dial Women's Watch-MKT5133

Luxury has a name, and it’s called Michael Kors! This digital women’s watch from the house of Michael Kors is for users who prefer sophistication and innovation in one package. Even though it’s more pricey than other items on this list, this watch is designed to be a fashion accessory and a smart companion to your everyday life. With Michael Kors’ hallmark craftsmanship and brand legacy, the watch is bound to turn heads wherever you take it, making it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one. So, go ahead and celebrate love with this watch’s elegance and cutting-edge technology.

Specifications of Michael Kors Digital Black Dial Women's Watch-MKT5133

Digital display offers clear and precise timekeeping.

Black dial adds a sleek and elegant touch to the design.

Michael Kors branding

Tailored specifically to complement women's wrist sizes and preferences.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The black dial is beautiful and classy. It may not offer advanced functions found in some smartwatches. Digital display offers precise timekeeping with contemporary flair. The Michael Kors branding might contribute to a higher price compared to similar watches.

8. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69" HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Spo2 Monitoring, Call Notification, Quick Replies to Text & Calls (Rose Pink)

Looking for a versatile smartwatch to gift this Valentine’s Day? Stop right here! The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch in Rose Pink is a worthy candidate with its unique blend of style and utility. The smartwatch features a vibrant 1.69-inch HD display for clear visuals in all conditions. In addition, users get 60 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and call notifications - making it perfect for health tracking and everyday usage. 150 watch faces make the watch an ideal one for customisation junkies. Users can also quickly reply to texts and calls on this watch from the house of Noise.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69" HD Display, 60 Sports Modes

The 1.69-inch HD display offers vibrant visuals and clear readability.

60 sports modes

150 watch faces offer customisation options to match personal style and preferences.

SpO2 monitoring enables tracking of blood oxygen saturation levels for health insights.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 60 Sports Modes, it offers versatile options for monitoring various activities, enhancing fitness routines. The 1.69-inch HD display may be too large for some users, potentially affecting comfort and aesthetics. The availability of 150 watch faces allows users to customise their device to match their style and mood, adding a personal touch to their wearable. While it offers call notifications and quick replies, it may lack some advanced functions found in other smartwatches.

3 best features for you

Product Name Display Rechargeable Battery Health Features Maxima Sprint 1.39-inch HD round dial Yes Yes Vibez by Lifelong 1.85-inch HD display Yes Yes Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analog Black Dial 41mm case diameter Yes No Titan Evoke Smart Watch 1.43-inch AMOLED display Yes Yes Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Analog Positive Display 41mm case diameter Yes No Titan Smart Smartwatch 1.32-inch Yes Yes Michael Kors Digital Black Dial 1.28 Inches Yes No Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch 1.69" HD Display Yes Yes

Best value for money The Maxima Sprint and Vibez by Lifelong offer the best value for money among the options, featuring rechargeable batteries and health tracking features crucial for women's smartwatches. With vibrant displays and versatile functionality, they ensure a comprehensive experience without stretching the budget.

Best overall product The Titan Smart Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product, combining essential features like stress and sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and women-specific health monitoring. Its 5 ATM water resistance and up to 14 days of battery life ensure durability and reliability, making it a standout choice for women seeking holistic wellness tracking in their smartwatches.

How to find the right smartwatches for women under ₹ 20,000 When choosing a smartwatch under ₹20,000 for women, consider essential features like display quality, battery life, and health tracking capabilities. Look for options with vibrant displays, rechargeable batteries, and specific health features like sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking. Evaluate the durability and water resistance of the watch, especially if it's intended for active use. Pay attention to the design and customization options like interchangeable straps and watch faces for personalization. Reading user reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision based on your priorities and lifestyle needs.

FAQs Question : Do smartwatches for women under ₹20,000 offer heart rate monitoring? Ans : Yes, many smartwatches in this price range offer heart rate monitoring as a standard feature. Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Ans : Most smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it's essential to verify compatibility before purchasing. Question : Can I track my fitness goals with these smartwatches? Ans : Absolutely, many smartwatches offer fitness tracking features, including step counting, distance tracking, and workout monitoring. Question : Do these smartwatches have interchangeable straps? Ans : Some smartwatches come with interchangeable straps, providing customization options to match different outfits and occasions. Question : Are these smartwatches water-resistant? Ans : Many smartwatches offer water resistance to a certain degree, but the level may vary. It's crucial to check the specifications for water resistance ratings before submerging them in water.

