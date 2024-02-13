Valentines Day gift ideas: Best smartwatches with metal strap, top 10 options

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the search for a perfect gift intensifies and what better way to express your love than with a smartwatch? If your partner prefers a metal strap over silicon or leather then you are in luck because we curated a list of smartwatches with metal straps. These timepieces blend style with functionality.

From renowned brands renowned for their craftsmanship to emerging innovators pushing the boundaries of design, we've meticulously researched and handpicked the finest options available. Each recommendation is evaluated based on factors such as build quality, feature set, compatibility, and user experience, ensuring that you can make an informed decision tailored to your loved one's needs.

So, this Valentine's Day, go beyond the traditional gifts and surprise your partner with a smartwatch that not only complements their style but also enhances their everyday life. Join us as we embark on a journey to find the ideal blend of sophistication and utility—a gift that will be cherished for years to come.

1. HAMMER Active 3.0

The HAMMER Active 3.0 smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch Radiant IPS Always On Display, making it suitable for both men and women. With Bluetooth calling and SOS functionality, it ensures connectivity and safety. Its premium build includes a metallic zinc alloy and IML shell, with dual buttons for smooth navigation. Health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood pressure measurement, and sleep tracking are complemented by in-app GPS and various sports modes. Personalisation options include interchangeable straps and customisable watch faces.

Specifications of HAMMER Active 3.0:

Brand: HAMMER

Display: 1.39 inch Radiant IPS Always On Display

Battery: 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, SOS functionality, health tracking, in-app GPS, customisable watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Always On Display Limited app ecosystem Bluetooth calling Limited battery life

2. Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch

The Noise Vivid Call 2 is a feature-packed watch designed to enhance your lifestyle with its convenient functionalities and health-tracking capabilities. With a 1.85-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling, IP68 waterproof rating, and over 150 watch faces to choose from, it offers versatility and style. The NoiseFit Prime app allows users to monitor health metrics, track workouts, and customize their watch faces. Additionally, the smartwatch boasts a 7-day battery life, an AI voice assistant, and a comprehensive health suite for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress levels.

Specifications of Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch:

Brand: Noise

Display: 1.85 inches HD

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, IP68 waterproof, 150+ watch faces, NoiseFit Prime app connectivity, AI voice assistant, health tracking suite

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling None Long battery life

3. Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is a versatile wearable device compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. It features Wear OS by Google, offering a wide range of functionalities including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and access to various apps. The smartwatch boasts a 24-hour and a multi-day extended mode for prolonged use, with a quick charging time of approximately half an hour. Its always-on display is now brighter with more colours, and users can choose from thousands of watch faces for customization. With its durable 3 ATM design and GPS-enabled activity modes, it's suitable for various activities and fitness tracking needs.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch:

Brand: Fossil

Display: 1.28 inches

Battery: Lasts for up to several days (exact duration varies based on usage)

Features: Always-on display, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, quick charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile compatibility with Android and iOS Expensive Extensive range of features

4. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch offers a sleek and stylish design with a TFT Colour Full Touch Screen. It features Bluetooth calling capability, AI Voice Assistant, and 120+ sports modes. With stainless steel straps, it exudes luxury. The watch boasts a metal body, durable and anti-corrosive, with a 7-day battery life. It supports smartphone notifications, gaming, and health tracking including SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. However, it lacks music storage but you can control your phone’s music from the watch.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch:

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Display: 1.3 inch TFT

Battery: Up to 7 days (without Bluetooth calling), Up to 4 days (with Bluetooth calling)

Features: Bluetooth calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120+ sports modes, smartphone notifications

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design No music storage capability Bluetooth calling capability

5. CrossBeats Diva

The CrossBeats Diva smartwatch is a stylish accessory designed for women, featuring a 1.28-inch AMOLED Display with high brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling and notifications, adorned with precious stones and a metal bezel for elegance. Users can control music playback, choose from over 100 watch faces, and benefit from health tracking features including heart monitoring and breath training. With a 7-day battery life and wireless charging, it offers convenience for everyday use.

Specifications of CrossBeats Diva:

Brand: CrossBeats

Display: 1.28 inches AMOLED Display

Battery: 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, music controls, multiple watch faces, female health tracking, wireless charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design None Bluetooth calling

6. pTron Reflect Pro Plus

The pTron Reflect Pro Plus smartwatch boasts a 2.01-inch touch screen with HD resolution and a sturdy metal body. It supports Bluetooth calling and offers 5 days of battery life with just 3 hours of wireless charging. With 8 sports modes and comprehensive health tracking features like heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure monitoring, it caters to fitness enthusiasts. Additional functionalities include social media notifications, voice assistant, and IP68 waterproofing. The watch offers customization with over 100 watch faces and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Pro Plus Smartwatch:

Brand: pTron

Display: 2.01-inch Full Touch TFT Display

Battery: Up to 5 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, 8 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health tracking Relatively small display Bluetooth calling support Limited app compatibility

7. PunnkFunnk Gen 15

The PunnkFunnk Gen 15 is a stylish and innovative smartwatch designed for women. Featuring a bold 1.3 inch big display with crisp images even in direct sunlight, it offers a luxurious rose gold experience. The titanium case ensures durability, while the Super AMOLED display provides brightness up to 600 nits. With the R4R Chipset, it enables high-quality calls and music playback. Stay connected with social updates and messages, manage calls conveniently, and track fitness activities with sports modes, SpO2, and heart rate monitoring. The watch combines comfort, style, and functionality, making it an elegant fusion of technology and design.

Specifications of PunnkFunnk Gen 15 Smart Watch:

Brand: PunnkFunnk

Display: 35MM Super AMOLED

Battery: 7 days

Features: Fitness tracking, calls & notifications

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design None Crisp AMOLED display

8. Vibez Cacia Women Smartwatch

The Vibez Cacia smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality. With a premium metallic design and a large 1.9-inch HD display, it provides elegance and convenience. Users can access voice assistants for various tasks and receive notifications directly on the watch. It monitors heart rate continuously and tracks blood oxygen levels for better health insights during activities. The watch boasts 8+ sports modes and is IP67-rated for durability. With a battery backup of 3 days, it ensures extended usage without frequent charging.

Specifications of Vibez Cacia Women Smartwatch:

Brand: Lifelong

Display: 1.09 inch HD Display

Battery: 3 days

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Sleep Monitor, IP67 Rating, Voice Assistant, 8+ Sports Modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish metallic design Limited battery life Voice assistant support

9. Miracle Digital Alpha Pro Premium Smartwatch

The Miracle Digital Alpha Pro smartwatch boasts a 1.46-inch Super HD Display with 360x360 Pixel Resolution, allowing for clear visuals. Its sleek steel design combines durability with elegance, making it suitable for any occasion. With a built-in AI Assistant, users can easily access information and control smart devices using voice commands. It offers comprehensive health monitoring features, including tracking heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels. Multiple colour options are available to match personal style. Additionally, users can receive smart notifications, ensuring they stay updated on messages, emails, and app alerts.

Specifications of Miracle Digital Alpha Pro Premium Smartwatch:

Brand: Miracle Digital

Display: 1.46 inch Super HD Display, 360x360 Pixel Resolution

Battery: 30 days

Features: BT Calling, Voice Assist

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek steel design Limited app support Comprehensive health monitoring High price

10. CrossBeats Apex Regal

The CrossBeats Apex Regal is a sleek smartwatch featuring a 1.43 inch Super AMOLED Always On Display, Bluetooth calling, metal body, fast charging, and a plethora of smart features including music control, voice assistant, and more. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 7 days on typical usage and quick charging capabilities, it keeps up with your daily activities. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, it offers convenience and efficiency for modern users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Apex Regal:

Brand: CrossBeats

Display: 1.43 inch Super AMOLED Always On Display

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, music control, voice assistant, remote camera shutter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life None Always On Display

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Battery Features HAMMER Active 3.0 1.39 inch Radiant IPS Always On 7 days Bluetooth calling, SOS functionality Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch 1.85 inch HD Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, IP68 waterproof Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch 1.28 inch LCD Several days Always-on display, activity tracking Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch 1.3 inch TFT Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, AI Voice Assistant CrossBeats Diva 1.28 inch AMOLED 7 days Bluetooth calling, music controls pTron Reflect Pro Plus Smartwatch 2.01-inch Full Touch TFT Up to 5 days Bluetooth calling, 8 sports modes PunnkFunnk Gen 15 Smart Watch 1.3 inch Super AMOLED 7 days Fitness tracking, calls & notifications Vibez Cacia Women Smartwatch 1.09 inch HD 3 days Bluetooth Calling, Heart Rate Monitoring Miracle Digital Alpha Pro Premium Smartwatch 1.46-inch Super HD 30 days BT Calling, Voice Assist CrossBeats Apex Regal 1.43 inch Super AMOLED Always On Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, music control

Best value for money

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers an impressive array of features including Bluetooth calling, AI Voice Assistant, and 120+ sports modes. With its reasonable price point and durable stainless steel construction, it provides excellent value for money, catering to diverse user needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its blend of essential features like always-on display, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and quick charging. It offers versatility for both everyday use and fitness tracking, combined with Fossil's renowned build quality and design aesthetic, making it a top choice for users seeking a reliable and stylish smartwatch experience.

How to find the best smartwatch with a metal strap?

Finding the best smartwatch with a metal strap involves considering several factors. First, determine your budget and desired features such as display type, battery life, and health tracking capabilities. Look for reputable brands known for quality construction and reliable performance. Read reviews and comparisons to assess user experiences and identify potential drawbacks.

Next, consider the design and comfort of the metal strap, ensuring it suits your style preferences and wrist size. Look for adjustable or customizable straps for a perfect fit. Evaluate additional features like water resistance, compatibility with your smartphone, and app ecosystem for enhanced functionality.

Compare prices across retailers to find the best deal, considering any ongoing promotions or discounts. Lastly, test the smartwatch in person if possible, or review return policies to ensure satisfaction with your purchase. By carefully evaluating these factors, you can find the best smartwatch with a metal strap that meets your needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : Can I swim with my smartwatch?

Ans : Most smartwatches are water-resistant to some extent, but not all are suitable for swimming. Look for an IP68 rating or higher for swim-friendly options.

Question : How do I sync my smartwatch with my smartphone?

Ans : Typically, you'll need to download the corresponding app on your smartphone and follow the pairing instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Question : What's the difference between Bluetooth calling and cellular calling?

Ans : Bluetooth calling relies on a connection with your smartphone for calls, while cellular calling enables direct calls from the smartwatch using a SIM card.

Question : Can I reply to messages from my smartwatch?

Ans : Some smartwatches support text replies, while others only offer notifications. Check the features of your specific model to see if it supports this functionality.

Question : How accurate are the health tracking features?

Ans : Health tracking accuracy can vary between models. Generally, heart rate monitors and step counters are reliable, but it's essential to calibrate and update your device regularly for optimal accuracy.

