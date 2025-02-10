|Product
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
₹24,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹19,899
Noise Colorfit Pro 5 Smart Watch 1.85" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Smart Dock Design, Emergency SOS Tech, Emoji Support, 5X Faster Data Transfer, Instacharge?? (Starlight Gold)View Details
₹3,499
Fire-Boltt Rise Luxe Smart Watch with Stainless Steel, 47mm (1.85) Display Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Black SS)View Details
₹1,499
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate GrayView Details
₹29,990
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)View Details
₹1,499
boAt Enigma Gem Women's Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)View Details
₹2,799
Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Music, Ivory/Peach Gold, KOR/SEAView Details
₹31,799
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)View Details
₹7,499
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- PurpleView Details
₹8,799
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-GreenView Details
₹6,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-PurpleView Details
₹6,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-BlueView Details
₹6,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-PinkView Details
₹6,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-WhiteView Details
₹6,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- BlueView Details
₹7,499
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- WhiteView Details
₹7,499
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- PinkView Details
₹7,499
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- PurpleView Details
₹7,499
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in ear earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Space Grey)View Details
₹1,008
Boult Newly Launched Klarity 1 in Ear TWS Earbuds with 80Hrs Playtime, Liquid Metal Body, Dual Device Pairing, 4 Mics ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds Bluetooth 5.4 (Teal)View Details
₹1,399
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹2,799
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition ColorView Details
₹26,999
boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black)View Details
₹1,999
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization by JBP App (Without Mic, Red)View Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -BlackView Details
₹27,989
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlackView Details
₹9,555
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details
₹14,999
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)View Details
₹999
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - BlackView Details
₹22,989
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹20,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹34,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,490
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,999
HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,GreyView Details
₹13,599
Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,GreenView Details
₹20,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist BlueView Details
₹23,490
Roland XPS-10 Expandable Synthesizer Pro Keyboard Red ColorView Details
₹53,500
YAMAHA Spruce Wood Fsx80C Semi Acoustic Cutaway Guitar (Natural)View Details
₹12,530
Yamaha PSS-F30, 37 Keys Portable Mini Keyboard (Black)View Details
₹4,469
Yamaha Bass Wood Fs80C Natural Concert Cutaway GuitarView Details
₹7,899
MAONO PD200X USB/XLR Dynamic Mic for Singing, PC, YouTube Recording. Professional Microphone with Programmable Software and 0-LatencyView Details
₹4,199
Yamaha F280 Acoustic Rosewood Guitar (Natural, Beige)View Details
₹7,099
YAMAHA PSR-I500 PORTABLE KEYBOARD WITH ADAPTORView Details
₹23,298
Alesis Nitro Max Kit Eight Piece Electronic Drum Kit with Mesh Heads and BluetoothView Details
₹38,497
Juârez Acoustic Guitar Kit, 38 Inch Cutaway, 038C with Bag, Strings, Pick and Strap, BlackView Details
Casio CT-X870IN 61-Key Portable Keyboard, BlackView Details
₹14,499
Amazon Basics 23inch Wood Ukulele with Bag, Pick, Strap and String, BrownView Details
₹2,299
₹1,299
₹516
₹348
Amazon Basics Undated 2025 Planner with Daily, Weekly and Monthly Sections, To-Do Lists, Bookmarks and Stickers (A5, Blue)View Details
₹579
₹492
₹499
₹179
FACTOR NOTES Notebooks Pack of 2: A5 Sized, 90 GSM, Journal Diary(Kraft/Plain)View Details
₹269
Valentine’s Day is more than just a celebration - it’s about creating lasting memories with the one you love. The right gift can make the day even more special, adding meaning and thoughtfulness to your gesture. A smartwatch can help your partner stay on top of their fitness goals, symbolising care and encouragement. Premium headphones let them unwind with their favourite music, making every song a reminder of your love. Tablets offer a seamless way to stay connected, whether for work or entertainment, while instant cameras capture cherished moments instantly, preserving them forever.
This year, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on top gadgets, making it easier to find the perfect gift without stretching your budget. Thoughtful choices can turn a simple present into something truly meaningful. Explore the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas and make this celebration even more memorable with a gift that adds value to your partner’s everyday life.
Valentine's Day gift ideas should be thoughtful and practical, making smartwatches a perfect choice. These stylish gadgets keep your loved one connected, track fitness goals, and add convenience to daily life. This Valentine’s Day, grab exciting discounts on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Amazfit, and more. From premium models with advanced health tracking to budget-friendly options with essential features, there’s a smartwatch for everyone. Don’t miss out on limited-time deals, shop now and surprise your special someone with a meaningful gift.
Top deals for you:
Instant cameras make a memorable gift, letting you capture and print moments instantly. A great choice for couples who love keepsakes, they bring a nostalgic charm to celebrations. Valentine’s Day gift ideas should be meaningful, and these cameras create lasting memories. Take advantage of special discounts on top brands and surprise your partner with a thoughtful present. Limited-time deals are available, so shop now and turn your favourite moments into tangible memories you can cherish forever.
Top deals for you:
Also read: Best Noise smartwatches in India: Top 10 stylish picks with modern designs and advanced features
Valentine’s Day gift ideas should bring joy, and headphones or speakers do just that. Gift your partner a way to enjoy their favourite music, podcasts, or movies with top-quality sound. From noise-cancelling headphones for peaceful listening to powerful speakers for shared moments, there’s something for everyone. This Valentine’s Day, grab exciting discounts on brands like Sony, JBL, and Bose. Make the celebration special with a thoughtful gift that keeps the music playing. Shop now before these limited-time offers end!
Top deals for you:
Also read: Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
A tablet is a versatile gift, perfect for work, entertainment, or creativity. It adds convenience to daily life, making it a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift idea. Whether for streaming, reading, or digital art, it suits any lifestyle. This Valentine’s Day, enjoy discounts on top brands like Apple, Samsung, and more. Surprise your partner with a device they’ll use every day. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals, shop now and find the perfect tablet for your loved one!
Top deals for you:
Valentine’s Day gift ideas should be meaningful, and musical instruments make a heartfelt choice. Gifting a guitar, keyboard, or ukulele lets your partner express creativity and enjoy a lifelong hobby. Whether they are a beginner or a musician, a well-chosen instrument adds joy to their daily life. This Valentine’s Day, enjoy discounts on guitars, keyboards, and more from top brands. Surprise your loved one with a gift that brings harmony to your relationship. Shop now before these offers end!
Top deals for you:
Also read: Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features
A well-chosen diary or planner can add meaning to daily life, helping your partner stay organised and inspired. Thoughtful and practical, these gifts show you care about their goals and dreams. This Valentine’s Day, enjoy great discounts on premium diaries, planners, and more. Choose from elegant designs, personalised options, and top brands at unbeatable prices. Whether for journaling or scheduling, a beautifully crafted planner makes a heartfelt gift. Shop now and make their day extra special with this timeless gesture.
Top deals for you:
