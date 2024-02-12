Valentines Day gift ideas: Level up the game with best mobile gamepads

As Valentine's Day gets closer, you might be thinking about what gift to get for your gaming-loving partner. Why not consider something they'll enjoy instead of the usual flowers or chocolates? That's where this guide will help you, we'll talk about all the different types of mobile gamepads out there. Whether your partner plays games on their phone occasionally or they're a hardcore gamer, there's a gamepad that's perfect for them. We'll cover things like how comfortable the gamepads are to hold, how easy they are to use, and whether they work with different types of phones. These gamepads are not only for smartphones but can be used with your PC and consoles. You can pick the best one for your partner's needs. So, this Valentine's Day, why not surprise your gaming-loving partner with a gift that shows you get them? With a mobile gamepad, you'll score major points and make your gaming experience even better. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller

The Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for Android enhances smartphone gaming with console-quality controls. Its microswitch buttons, analogue triggers, and macros offer precise gaming experiences. The extendable bridge ensures a universal fit for most Android smartphones. Compatible with major game streaming apps, it enables playing PC, Xbox, and PlayStation games on the phone. Utilizing the smartphone's USB-C connection minimizes input latency for optimal performance. The Razer Nexus App provides game browsing, recording, and customization options.

Specifications of Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller

Brand: Razer

Model: RZ06-04180100-R3M1

Compatibility: Android

Battery: Wired

Features: Console-quality controls, game streaming support, USB-C connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Console-quality controls None Universal fit

2. Backbone One

The Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone offers enhanced gaming experience on iPhones. With ergonomic design and intuitive controls, it seamlessly connects to iPhones, transforming them into gaming consoles. It features responsive buttons, clickable thumbsticks, and a pass-through charging port. The controller's built-in Capture button allows players to record and share gameplay moments effortlessly. It also supports Backbone App, enabling users to discover, capture, and share their favourite gaming moments.

Specifications of Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone

Brand: Backbone

Model: One

Compatibility: iOS

Battery: Up to 15 hours

Features: Ergonomic design, intuitive controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design Limited compatibility Intuitive controls Relatively high price

3. GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gamepad

The GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gamepad offers seamless wired connection via Type-C port for reduced input delay, ideal for gaming with Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now, STADIA, GeForce Now, Parsec, and LiquidSky. It features an improved D-pad for easier left-hand use, a screenshot button for capturing victory moments, and a movable Type-C port for flexibility. With a stretch design accommodating various Type-C Android phones and an ergonomic grip for comfort during long gaming sessions, it provides a user-friendly gaming experience.

Specifications of GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gamepad

Brand: GameSir

Model: X2

Compatibility: Type-C Android phones

Battery: Wired

Features: Wired connection, improved D-pad, screenshot function, movable Type-C port, stretch design, ergonomic grip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimal input delay Not compatible with all smartphones Improved D-pad

4. Razer Junglecat

The Razer Junglecat is a game controller designed for Android smartphones, featuring a modular design, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with select Android devices like Razer Phone 2, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10+. With a lightweight build and a 100-hour battery life, it offers extended gaming sessions without interruptions. Its wireless connectivity and USB charging add convenience to the gaming experience, making it a suitable choice for mobile gamers seeking enhanced control and responsiveness.

Specifications of Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller

Brand: Razer

Model: Junglecat

Compatibility: Android smartphones

Battery: Up to 100 hours

Features: Modular design, Bluetooth low-latency connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modular design for versatility Limited compatibility with certain devices Long battery life Requires USB connectivity

5. CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller

The CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller is a versatile gaming accessory compatible with Android devices, Windows PCs, and laptops. It offers button mapping for non-supported games, a detachable mobile holder, and 8 hours of playtime. With dual wireless technology, it easily connects via Bluetooth to Android devices and utilizes a 2.4GHz wireless dongle for PC connection. Its well-built layout includes rubberized textured grips, analogue sticks, directional D-pad, action buttons, triggers, and vibration motors. LED indicators denote different modes, and it supports a broad range of PC games. However, it doesn't support devices with Mediatek processors in button mapping mode.

Specifications of CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller

Brand: CLAW

Model: Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller

Compatibility: Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs, and laptops

Battery: Up to 8 hours

Features: Button mapping, detachable mobile holder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile compatibility Limited battery life for long gaming sessions Button mapping feature

6. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4

The Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 is a versatile Bluetooth game controller for Android smartphones, specifically designed for Snapdragon devices. It offers two modes: Native mode for playing supported games on all Android phones and Touch Point Mapping mode for Snapdragon devices, enabling gamepad support for games that don't natively support it. The controller features a full Xbox-style layout, analogue triggers, quick action back buttons, and can be easily set up using the Evo Gamepad app. It allows for instant play and supports over 300 games. However, it is limited to Snapdragon devices and requires setup for non-native game support.

Specifications of Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4

Brand: Amkette

Model: Evo Gamepad Pro 4

Compatibility: Android smartphones, specifically Snapdragon devices

Battery: 12 hours

Features: Touch Point Mapping Mode, HID/Native Mode, Xbox-style layout, analog triggers, quick action back buttons.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Limited compatibility Easy setup

7. Sameo SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller

The Sameo SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller offers HD precision joystick, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with various devices including PC, PS3, and Android. It features VR compatibility, ergonomic design with precision analog triggers, and a phone holder supporting up to 6.02-inch smartphones. The controller can be used without the clamp to use it wirelessly with your PC and consoles. The controller is bluetooth and can be used for about six hours continuously.

Specifications of Sameo SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller Gamepad

Brand: Sameo

Model: SG27

Compatibility: PC/PS3/Android, Windows XP/7/8/10

Battery: 6 hours

Features: HD precision joystick, Bluetooth and 2.4G connectivity, VR compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD precision joystick None Bluetooth connectivity

8. EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad

The EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad is a versatile controller compatible with iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Its epoxy translucent shell offers durability and style. The accompanying Dojo app enhances gaming experiences with a variety of supported games and tutorials. Macro and turbo functions allow customizable moves, while its ergonomic design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. The gamepad boasts a long battery life of up to 8 hours, and setup is made easy with instructional guides and videos.

Specifications of EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad

Brand: EvoFox

Model: Go

Compatibility: iPhones, iPads, and Android devices

Battery: Up to 8 hours

Features: Dedicated Dojo app support, macro and turbo functions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile compatibility None Customizable moves with macro and turbo functions

9. Ninjadog Astra One

The Ninjadog Astra One is a versatile gaming controller compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, as well as PC, Mac, Linux, PS3, and PS4. It features a unique flexible grip design for comfortable gaming on the go and charges via a Type-C connection. Compatible with games with native controller support and certain others, but not with titles like PUBG without proper configuration. Easy Bluetooth pairing and a secure clasp ensure a hassle-free gaming experience.

Specifications of Ninjadog Astra One

Brand: Ninjadog

Model: Astra One

Compatibility: iOS and Android smartphones, PC, Mac, Linux, PS3, PS4

Battery: Wired

Features: Universal compatibility, flexible grip design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Universal compatibility None Flexible grip design

10. Ant Esports GP310 Wireless Gamepad

The Ant Esports GP310 Wireless Gamepad is compatible with PCs, laptops, consoles and select Android devices with OTG support. It boasts a sleek design with 2.4 GHz wireless technology, offering up to 10m range. The gamepad features wear-resistant anti-slip joysticks, multiple modes including X input, D input, Android, and PS3, as well as a vibration feedback function. It's plug-and-play for supported platforms, but some games may require button configuration. An OTG adapter is included for Android devices with Type-C or Micro-USB ports.

Specifications of Ant Esports GP310 Wireless Gamepad

Brand: Ant Esports

Model: GP310

Compatibility: PC, laptops, Steam, PS3, select Android devices with OTG support

Battery: Not specified

Features: 2.4Ghz wireless technology, wear-resistant anti-slip joysticks

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compatible with multiple devices Limited compatibility with Android devices Wireless technology

Top 3 features for you:

Product Name Compatibility Battery Features Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller Android Wired Console-quality controls, game streaming support, USB-C connectivity Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller iOS Up to 15 hours Ergonomic design, intuitive controls GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gamepad Type-C Android phones Wired Wired connection, improved D-pad, screenshot function, movable Type-C port, stretch design, ergonomic grip Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller Android smartphones Up to 100 hours Modular design, Bluetooth low-latency connectivity CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs, and laptops Up to 8 hours Button mapping, detachable mobile holder Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 Android smartphones, specifically Snapdragon devices 12 hours Touch Point Mapping Mode, HID/Native Mode, Xbox-style layout, analog triggers, quick action back buttons Sameo SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller Gamepad PC/PS3/Android, Windows XP/7/8/10 6 hours HD precision joystick, Bluetooth and 2.4G connectivity, VR compatibility EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad iPhones, iPads, and Android devices Up to 8 hours Dedicated Dojo app support, macro and turbo functions Ninjadog Astra One iOS and Android smartphones, PC, Mac, Linux, PS3, PS4 Wired Universal compatibility, flexible grip design Ant Esports GP310 Wireless Gamepad PC, laptops , Steam, PS3, select Android devices with OTG support Not specified 2.4Ghz wireless technology, wear-resistant anti-slip joysticks

Best value for money The CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller offers excellent value with its versatile compatibility across multiple devices, button mapping feature, and detachable mobile holder, all at an affordable price point, making it a top choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking quality and functionality.

Best overall product The Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller stands out as the best overall product due to its wide compatibility with Android devices, console-quality controls, game streaming support, and USB-C connectivity, providing an exceptional gaming experience for mobile gamers.

How to find the best smartphone gamepads? To find the best smartphone gamepad, consider factors such as compatibility with your device, battery life, features like ergonomic design, button mapping, and connectivity options such as wired or wireless. Read reviews from trusted sources, compare specifications, and prioritize your gaming needs to ensure you select a gamepad that enhances your gaming experience with your smartphone.

FAQs Question : Can I use these gamepads with my iPhone? Ans : Yes, some gamepads like the Backbone One and EvoFox Go are compatible with iPhones. Question : Do these gamepads support wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, several gamepads such as the Razer Junglecat and Sameo SG27 offer Bluetooth connectivity. Question : Are these gamepads compatible with PC or consoles? Ans : Yes, some gamepads like the Sameo SG27 and Ant Esports GP310 offer compatibility with PCs and consoles. Question : Do these gamepads require additional software for setup? Ans : It depends on the model. Some like the EvoFox Go come with dedicated apps for additional features. Question : Are these gamepads suitable for long gaming sessions? Ans : Battery life varies among models. Gamepads like the Razer Junglecat offer up to 100 hours of gameplay, while others may offer around 6-15 hours, so choose according to your gaming habits.

