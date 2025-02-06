|Product
|Rating
|Price
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹22,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, MintView Details
₹37,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹24,999
Lenovo Tab M11| Wi-Fi|4 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,GreenView Details
₹12,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,GreyView Details
₹11,499
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹34,999
Itel PAD ONE (10.1 inch Tablet, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 4G Volte Calling) - Light Blue Bluetooth;Wi-FiView Details
₹8,485
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,499
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)View Details
₹7,499
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)View Details
₹2,999
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹2,999
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062View Details
₹11,998
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)View Details
₹3,999
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)View Details
₹7,999
Boult Newly Launched Crown R Pro Smart Watch 3.63 Cm AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)View Details
₹2,359
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)View Details
₹1,099
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹8,299
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details
₹2,799
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)BlackView Details
₹4,995
Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)View Details
₹4,490
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|BlackView Details
₹3,599
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra LargeView Details
₹6,630
SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket, Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos, Black, Large (3.5L)View Details
₹2,999
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | BlackView Details
₹2,999
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350WView Details
₹4,400
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹9,755
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)View Details
₹2,799
boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black)View Details
₹2,499
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹3,990
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 15+ Hours of Portable Playtime, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream.View Details
₹8,999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill FinishView Details
₹4,199
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)View Details
₹3,999
boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 90 W RMS Sound, RGB LEDs, EQ Modes, IPX6,BT v5.3,Multi- Compatibility– Aux&USB, Playback time Up to 5 Hours & Type C Charging(Camo Black)View Details
₹5,699
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,199
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,995
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|BlackView Details
₹1,454
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,249
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹23,840
COFFEEZA Finero Next Pod Coffee Machine (Black), Espresso Coffee Maker | 20 Bar Pressure | Compatible with Nespresso Pods | Perfect coffee maker for Espresso & Cappuccino | 1-Year WarrantyView Details
₹11,999
Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Machine, 19-bar, Make Espressos, Cappuccinos & Lattes at Home, With Steamer, Metal Porta Filter, Temperature Dial, 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹9,299
COSTAR 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand for Latte Espresso and Cappuccino, Compact Coffee Maker For Home Barista for Cappuccino/Latte/Mocha with 35 oz Removable Water Tank/1450WView Details
₹8,999
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE (in Ear) (Graphite)|Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 6-21 Hrs Play TimeView Details
₹4,999
Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4View Details
₹1,699
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
₹4,999
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)View Details
₹2,499
realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)View Details
₹1,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic GrayView Details
₹1,999
soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds, 10mm Drivers with Big Bass, Bluetooth 5.3, 30H Long Playtime, IPX5 Water-Resistant, 2 Mics for AI Clear Calls, 22 Preset EQs, Customization via AppView Details
₹1,599
Mivi SuperPods Immersio [Just launched], True Wireless Earbuds, Dolby Audio, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, AI ENC, BT v5.4 EarbudsView Details
₹2,199
boAt Airdopes Loop OWS Earbuds w/Clip-On Fit, Air Conduction Tech, 50HRS Battery, 4Mics ENx, Dual EQ Modes, 12mm Drivers, 40ms Latency, ASAP Charge, OWS Ear Buds Earphones(Pearl White)View Details
₹1,799
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- BlackView Details
₹4,490
Buying the perfect V-Day gift can be tricky, but thoughtful presents always make the best impression. This year, go beyond the usual chocolates and flowers with gifts that are both meaningful and useful. A smartwatch keeps your loved one connected while tracking health and fitness. Top-rated Bluetooth speakers and best earbuds bring high-quality sound for music lovers on the go. If they enjoy good coffee, go for the best coffee machine is a daily treat. For tech-savvy users, best-selling tablets offer entertainment, work, and creativity in one device. Love cooking? Best air fryers make healthier meals easy.
Each of these gifts adds something special to everyday life, making them thoughtful choices for your partner, friend, or family. This Valentine’s Day, pick a gift that matches their lifestyle and creates lasting memories. In this article, discover meaningful V-Day gifts that bring happiness, convenience, and a touch of luxury to your loved one’s life
This Valentine’s Day, pick a device that keeps your loved one connected, entertained, and productive every day. Surprise your loved ones with one of the best selling tablets that blend performance, portability, and entertainment. The best tablets offer a perfect mix of work and play, featuring high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and long battery life. Some models cater to professionals with stylus support and multitasking features, while others are great for entertainment, gaming, and reading. Lightweight designs make them easy to carry, and ample storage ensures space for apps, photos, and videos. Fast charging, smooth performance, and vibrant screens enhance the user experience. A tablet is a versatile and thoughtful gift, from streaming movies to sketching ideas or attending virtual meetings.
Smartwatches make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, combining style, functionality, and thoughtfulness. They go beyond just telling time, helping track fitness, monitor health, and stay connected effortlessly. With features like heart rate tracking, GPS, SpO2 monitoring, and call notifications, they suit different lifestyles. Some focus on fitness, while others offer productivity tools or elegant designs for daily wear. Battery life, compatibility, and app support matter when choosing the right one. Fitness lovers can enjoy built-in workout modes, while professionals may appreciate voice assistants and smart notifications. Stylish designs, custom watch faces, and waterproof builds add to the appeal. A smartwatch goes beyond being a simple gadget; it’s a heartfelt gift that combines practicality, health benefits, and connection, making each moment memorable for someone you care about.
Also read: Best gadgets: This Valentine’s Day, impress your partner with these top picks such as tablets, smartwatches and more
Make this Valentine’s Day special with a gift that brings both flavour and wellness to every meal. The best air fryers use rapid air circulation to cook crispy, delicious meals with little to no oil. With multiple cooking modes, they can fry, bake, grill, and roast, making them a versatile addition to any kitchen. Digital controls, preset menus, and adjustable temperature settings ensure effortless cooking. Some models come with large capacities for family meals, while compact options are perfect for small spaces. Easy-to-clean designs with dishwasher-safe baskets add to the convenience. From guilt-free fries to crispy chicken, an air fryer offers a faster, healthier way to enjoy favourite dishes.
The best Bluetooth speakers offer powerful audio, deep bass, and long battery life, making them perfect for music lovers. Compact and portable designs ensure easy carrying, while waterproof models are great for outdoor adventures. Some options feature voice assistants, multi-device pairing, and built-in microphones for hands-free calls. Be it a cosy date night, road trip, or home party, a high-quality speaker enhances every moment. With seamless connectivity and immersive sound, it’s a thoughtful gift that brings music and memories together. This V-Day, surprise your loved ones with one of the best Bluetooth speakers for rich, wireless sound anytime, anywhere.
Also read: Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹5000: Top 10 portable speakers with amazing features for music lovers
Skip the usual gifts and surprise your loved one with the best coffee machine. Imagine starting each morning with the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee, made just the way they like it. The best coffee machines make this easy—espresso, cappuccino, or classic black, all at the touch of a button. Some models come with milk frothers for creamy lattes, while compact designs fit perfectly into any kitchen. Fast brewing, easy controls, and hassle-free cleaning make every cup a joy. No more waiting in long café queues, just fresh, barista-style coffee anytime. It’s a gift that brings warmth, energy, and a little daily luxury.
Also read: Best coffee machines: Top 8 picks to brew that perfect cup of caffeine beverage for friends and family
Looking for a thoughtful gift? Opt for the best earbuds that offer seamless Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancellation, and long battery life, perfect for music, calls, and workouts. Water-resistant models suit outdoor use, while compact designs ensure a snug, secure fit. Touch controls make switching tracks and answering calls effortless. No tangled wires, no interruptions—just clear, immersive sound anytime. From relaxing with a playlist to staying productive with hands-free calls, premium earbuds enhance every moment. This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of uninterrupted music and effortless connectivity. The best earbuds bring high-quality sound, deep bass, and all-day comfort.
