Valentines Day gift ideas: Surprise your partner with best smartwatch

As Valentine's Day approaches, the quest for the perfect gift begins, driven by the desire to express love and appreciation for our significant others. In today's digital age, where technology merges seamlessly with everyday life, a smartwatch is a thoughtful and practical choice. However, finding a budget-friendly yet impressive smartwatch can be a challenge. Fear not, we've browsed the internet and curated a list of the best smartwatches under ₹2000, perfect for celebrating love without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to track fitness goals together, stay connected with notifications on the go, or simply add a touch of sophistication to your partner’s wrist, our selection includes options that prioritize affordability without compromising on quality or performance. In this article, we delve into the realm of affordable wearable technology, showcasing stylish and functional smartwatches that cater to diverse preferences and needs. From sleek designs to advanced features, these smartwatches offer a blend of utility and charm, making them ideal gifts for tech-savvy partners or friends.

1. Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch

The Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch features a 1.85-inch HD display with Bluetooth calling capability. It's IP68 waterproof, ensuring durability, and offers a battery life of up to 7 days. With sleep tracking functionality and over 150 watch faces, including Jet Black, it caters to various preferences and needs.

Specifications of Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch

Brand: Noise

Display: 1.85 HD

Sensors: HR sensor, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Battery: 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, IP68 waterproof

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling capability Maybe too bulky for some IP68 waterproof rating

2. Fastrack Limitless FS1

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 smartphone boasts a sizable 1.95 inches Horizon Curve Display, offering vibrant visuals and various colors. It integrates Alexa for convenience, aiding in tasks like setting alarms or shopping. Powered by a Next Gen ATS Chipset, it promises swift performance and accuracy. With over 150 trendy watch faces, it allows for style customization. Additionally, it facilitates music control and in-app camera management. This fashion smartwatch prioritizes both functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless FS1

Brand: Fastrack

Display: 1.95 inches

Sensors: Stress monitor, 24/7 HRM

Battery: Up to 5 days

Features: Built-in Alexa, 100+ sport modes with AI coach

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display Limited battery life comparatively Built-in Alexa

3. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smartwatch boasts a large 1.95-inch square display with crisp resolution for clear notifications. Made from durable stainless steel, it offers seamless Bluetooth calling and voice assistant features. With 123 sports modes, it caters to fitness enthusiasts, while its IP68 waterproof rating makes it adventure-ready. The built-in voice assistant enhances productivity, and comprehensive health monitoring includes heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and sleep pattern tracking. However, it's essential to note that it's not a medical device.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Display: 1.95 inches

Sensors: Heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, voice assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display with clear resolution None Durable stainless steel construction

4. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch

The Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch in Rose Pink features a 1.38-inch TFT display with 100+ watch faces. It offers Bluetooth calling with Tru SyncTM for stable connectivity and lower battery consumption. The Noise Buzz feature allows call management directly from the wrist. It includes the Noise Health SuiteTM for health monitoring and 100 sports modes. With up to 7-day battery life, IP68 water resistance, and a Productivity Suite, it's a versatile companion for daily use.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch

Brand: Noise

Display: 1.38-inch TFT

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, Sleep monitor, Blood oxygen monitor, Female cycle tracker

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Small display size Extensive health tracking

5. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch is a stylish companion boasting a 1.3-inch TFT colour touchscreen with high resolution for a sleek appearance. It offers Bluetooth calling, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge without calling and 4 days with calling. Charging takes about 3 hours. It lacks music storage but controls playback. Features include gaming, breathing exercises, and smartphone notifications. With 120+ sports modes, it tracks activities, heart rate, and SpO2 levels. It includes an in-built mic and speaker for HD calls. Its HRS3300 technology ensures accurate heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Display: 1.3 inch TFT colour touchscreen

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, smartphone notifications

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design No music storage Long battery life

6. boAt Lunar Comet

The boAt Lunar Comet is a smartwatch designed for both men and women, featuring a 1.39-inch HD display for clear visuals. It offers Advanced Bluetooth Calling for crisp communication, along with a Functional Crown for easy navigation. With over 100 sports modes, it serves as a comprehensive fitness tracker. Users can personalize their experience with a choice of 100+ watch faces. Health monitoring features include Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitoring. The smartwatch boasts an IP67 rating for dust, sweat, and splash resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Comet

Brand: boAt

Display: 1.39 inches HD

Sensors: Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen

Battery: 7 days

Features: Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive fitness tracking Limited battery life depending on usage Stylish design with customizable watch faces

7. BeatXP Marv Raze

The BeatXP Marv Raze is a sleek smartwatch featuring a 1.96-inch HD display with various watch faces for elegance. It offers advanced Bluetooth calling, a smart AI voice assistant, and health monitoring including SpO2 and stress levels. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth operation. Fast charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime, with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Instant notifications keep you connected to social media and messages. Overall, it's a stylish, functional accessory for convenience and health tracking.

Specifications of BeatXP Marv Raze

Brand: BeatXP

Display: 1.96 inches HD

Sensors: Health, SpO2, stress monitoring

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Advanced Bluetooth calling, smart AI voice assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design None Advanced Bluetooth calling

8. TIMEX iConnect EVO+

The TIMEX iConnect EVO+ is a unisex smartwatch made in India with a large 2.04" AMOLED display boasting 368x448 pixel resolution and Bluetooth calling capabilities. Its rotating functional crown offers easy navigation through features, while AI Voice Assist integrates with Google Assistant or Siri. Key features include 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, camera control, and music control. With the Dafit app, users can sync the watch to their phones. The iConnect EVO+ promises up to 7 days of battery life on normal usage and 3 days with calling function.

Specifications of TIMEX iConnect EVO+

Brand: TIMEX

Display: 2.04 AMOLED

Sensors: Heart Rate (HRM), SpO2, Sleep tracker, Blood Pressure

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Functional Crown, AI Voice Assist

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display May be bulky for some users Bluetooth calling

9. pTron Reflect Callz

The pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch is a feature-packed device with a 1.85-inch full touch display boasting 600 NITS brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling, offers various health tracking features including heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure monitoring, and provides 8 sports modes. With a battery life of up to 5 days, IP68 waterproof rating, and compatibility with Android 8.0 & above and iOS 9.1 & above, it offers versatility. The device also includes smart features like dual screen, social notifications, and voice assistant support.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Callz Smartwatch

Brand: pTron

Display: 1.85-inch TFT HD

Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, Blood pressure

Battery: Up to 5 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, 8 sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth calling feature None Health/fitness tracking

10. HAMMER Active 2.0

The HAMMER Active 2.0 is a robust smartwatch designed for men, featuring a large 1.95-inch IPS display with 600 nits brightness for clear visibility even in sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling with a built-in speaker and microphone, along with health-tracking features like blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring. Additionally, it offers in-built games for entertainment and supports wireless charging for convenience.

Specifications of HAMMER Active 2.0

Brand: HAMMER

Display: 1.95 inches IPS

Sensors: Blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, temperature

Battery: 5 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, in-built games

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large, bright display None Bluetooth calling capability

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Battery Features Noise Vivid Call 2 1.85 inches HD 7 days Bluetooth calling, IP68 waterproof Fastrack Limitless FS1 1.95 inches HD Up to 5 days Built-in Alexa, 100+ sport modes with AI coach Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.95 inches Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, voice assistant Noise Twist Round Dial 1.38 inch TFT Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces Fire-Boltt Phoenix 1.3 inches TFT Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling, smartphone notifications boAt Lunar Comet 1.39 inches HD 7 days Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown BeatXP Marv Raze 1.96 inch HD Up to 7 days Advanced Bluetooth calling, smart AI voice assistant TIMEX iConnect EVO+ 2.04 inches AMOLED Up to 7 days Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Functional Crown, AI Voice Assist pTron Reflect Callz 1.85 inch TFT HD Up to 5 days Bluetooth calling, 8 sports modes HAMMER Active 2.0 1.95 inch IPS 5 days Bluetooth calling, in-built games

Best value for money

The pTron Reflect Callz stands out as the best value for money option with its competitive features like Bluetooth calling, multiple health sensors, including heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, and 8 sports modes. Despite being priced affordably, it offers a comprehensive set of functionalities suitable for everyday use, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable smartwatch capabilities without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The TIMEX iConnect EVO+ emerges as the best overall product due to its impressive combination of features, including a large 2.04 inch AMOLED display, comprehensive health monitoring with HRM, SpO2, sleep tracking, and blood pressure measurement, long-lasting battery life of up to 7 days, and advanced functionalities like Bluetooth calling, a rotating functional crown, and AI voice assistance. It offers a premium experience with a blend of aesthetics, functionality, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a top-tier smartwatch experience.

How to find the best smartwatch under ₹ 2000?

Finding the best smartwatch under ₹2000 requires careful consideration of key features within your budget constraints. Start by prioritizing essential features like display size, battery life, and health monitoring capabilities. Look for options with at least basic health sensors like heart rate and sleep tracking. Consider the display type and size based on your preferences for readability and aesthetics. Additionally, check for compatibility with your smartphone's operating system and essential features like Bluetooth connectivity and notifications. Research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability and user satisfaction. By comparing specifications, features, and user feedback, you can identify a smartwatch that offers the best balance of functionality and value within your budget.

FAQs

Question : What's the average battery life I can expect from these smartwatches?

Ans : On average, these smartwatches offer a battery life ranging from 5 to 7 days, depending on usage patterns and features enabled.

Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with both iOS and Android devices?

Ans : Yes, most of these smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, ensuring versatility in usage.

Question : Can I swim with these smartwatches?

Ans : Many of the smartwatches listed here come with IP68 waterproof ratings, making them suitable for swimming and water-based activities.

Question : Do these smartwatches support third-party app installations?

Ans : The support for third-party apps varies among these smartwatches, with some offering limited app ecosystems primarily focused on health and fitness.

Question : How accurate are the health monitoring sensors in these smartwatches?

Ans : While these smartwatches provide basic health monitoring features like heart rate and sleep tracking, the accuracy may vary. It's advisable to cross-reference with medical-grade devices for precise measurements.

