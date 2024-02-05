Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 earphones with type-c port under ₹1000
Valentines Day gift ideas: Wired earphones allow you to listen to lossless music with high-quality audio and minimal latency.
Wired earphones remain a favourite option among audiophiles and gamers for multiple reasons. This ensures an uninterrupted and stable connection with high fidelity audio experience The latency also stays lower at most times since no wireless connection is involved. If you are on the lookout for the best-wired type-c earphones to gift your partner this Valentine's Day then check out our buying guide. Here we talk about the best earphones to buy with top features without draining your wallet.