Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 earphones with type-c port under 1000

Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 earphones with type-c port under 1000

Amit Rahi

Valentines Day gift ideas: Wired earphones allow you to listen to lossless music with high-quality audio and minimal latency.

Valentines Day gift ideas: Gift your partner wired earphones with cutting-edge features.

Wired earphones remain a favourite option among audiophiles and gamers for multiple reasons. This ensures an uninterrupted and stable connection with high fidelity audio experience The latency also stays lower at most times since no wireless connection is involved. If you are on the lookout for the best-wired type-c earphones to gift your partner this Valentine's Day then check out our buying guide. Here we talk about the best earphones to buy with top features without draining your wallet.

Whether your partner is a casual or professional gamer, a good pair of wired earphones helps a lot in online matches. It keeps the latency to the minimum so you can hear your teammates clearly and without any delay. Because let’s face it, every millisecond counts during online matches.

The world of wired earphones is very intricate with different specifications and terminologies that a layman may not understand. You have to take care of the driver size, cable length and connection to pick the best option for you or your loved one. This artile will demistify all these confusion for you to make an informed decision.

We explored the depths of the internet to find you options which will bring a smile on your partner’s face. Let’s jump into the world of wired earphones with type-c port to buy this Valentine’s Day. Check out the detailed specifications, pros, cons and our compact guide about finding the best earphones.

Also Read: 8 best earbuds under 1,500: Choose from top offerings

1. Abrane Wired Type C Earphones

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones, named Stringz 02 in White, deliver a pure audio experience with boosted bass through 14mm dynamic drivers. The in-line mic ensures clear conversations, while the comfy in-ear fit design enhances comfort and stability during extended use. A 1.2m cable provides tangle-free connectivity to Type-C enabled devices, complemented by a smart controller for easy volume and call management. These earphones offer a solution for OTG connection or disabling USB audio routing in smartphone settings.

Specifications of Abrane Wired Type C Earphones

Brand: Ambrane

Driver size: 14mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Boosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Boosted bass for pure audioNone
Comfy in-ear fit design 

2. Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones

Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones provide an immersive audio experience with 10mm drivers and a durable metal alloy body. The Type C connectivity ensures wide compatibility with various devices, and the 1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire offers hassle-free use. In-line controls and a built-in microphone add convenience, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use.

Specifications of Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones

Brand: Portronics

Driver Size: 10mm

Inline Mic: Yes

Features: Wide Compatibility, Nylon Braided Anti-tangle Wire

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Enhanced audio experienceNone
Wide device compatibility 

3. Blaupunkt EM01

Blaupunkt EM01 is a top-notch in-ear wired earphone, part of the renowned German brand's audio legacy. Boasting deep bass and HD sound, it includes a Type C connector and a built-in mic for seamless mobile use. The large 10 mm drivers generates loud sound with crisp details and punchy pass. The long cable is suitable for both smartphone and laptop usage. Its polycarbonate build ensures comfortable usage while being lightweight.

Specifications of Blaupunkt EM01

Brand: Blaupunkt

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Deep bass, HD sound, Noise isolation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Premium sound qualityNone
Type C connectivity 

4. ZEBRONICS Buds 30C

Experience rich and immersive audio with ZEBRONICS Buds 30C. These wired earphones, available in four colors, feature a 14.2mm driver for excellent sound quality. The in-line microphone enables convenient calls, and the volume control adds user flexibility. With a Type-C connector and a 1.2m cable, it's easily compatible with mobile devices. Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly, these earphones are designed for on-the-go use. The durable build ensures a long-lasting product, providing a blend of style and functionality for everyday use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Buds 30C

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Driver size: 14.2mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Type-C connector, in-line microphone

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Rich audio experienceNo rubber tips
Stylish design 

5. Boult Audio Ammo Wired Earphones

Boult Audio's newly launched Ammo Wired Earphones bring a burst of color to your listening experience with Color Shuffle LEDs. The Type-C connectivity ensures universal compatibility and excellent sound quality. Tailored for gamers, the earphones boast 12mm drivers for rich sound, a Pro+ Calling HD Mic for clear communication, and convenient inline controls. With a snug and ergonomic fit, they offer comfort for prolonged use.

Specifications of Boult Ammo Wired Earphones

Brand: Boult Audio

Driver size: 12mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Color Shuffle LEDs, Type-C connectivity

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Vibrant Color Shuffle LEDsLED may drain smartphone’s battery
Type-C connectivity for reversible connections 

6. iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods

The iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods offer excellent compatibility with iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices. Featuring metal-plated connectors for durability, a 1-meter stretch-resistant cord, and a built-in DAC chip for high-resolution audio, these wired earphones come with a remote control for hands-free use. The ergonomic in-ear design reduces surrounding noise, making them suitable for various activities. The smart DAC chip ensures a superior audio experience without buzzing or popping.

Specifications of iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods

Brand: iPhone

Driver size: Not specified

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Metal-plated connectors, built-in DAC chip, remote control

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent compatibilityComparatively expensive
Durable construction 

7. UBON TC-286

The UBON TC-286 in-Ear Wired USB Earphones with Type-C plug offer a versatile and durable audio solution. With a 1.2m nylon-braided cable, 10mm drivers, and in-line mic, they provide clear calling, bass stereo, and noise-canceling features. The wired connection ensures stability and compatibility with various devices. The Bass Factory series design enhances bass performance for music enthusiasts.

Specifications of UBON TC-286

Brand: UBON

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Wired, Type-C plug

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Clear calling featureLimited in-line controls
Bass stereo performance 

8. MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone

The MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone in Mint Blue offers a durable design with a rugged wire and a secure Velcro tie for easy storage. It supports Type C mobiles, features an inbuilt volume controller, and a multi-function controller with a mic for convenience. The ergonomic fit and 10mm dynamic speaker promise an immersive audio experience with large driver output.

Specifications of MOZU Audiology 100

Brand: MOZU

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Rugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller, Multi-Function Controller with Mic

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Durable designPolycarbonate build
Type C mobile compatibility 

9. Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type C wired earphones

The Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type c earphones offer a tangle-free experience with a reinforced TPE coating. These earphones have a 6mm dynamic driver in each ear for unbeatable sound and noise isolation. They come with a built-in mic and volume control, enhancing user convenience. The compatibility extends to select models from Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Iqoo, Realme, Oneplus, such as Realme X7 Pro and Oneplus 8/9. The in-ear design minimizes ambient noise, providing a better musical experience for users.

Specifications of Amazon Basics A4

Brand: Amazon Basics

Driver size: 6mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Tangle-free cable, Built-in mic & volume control

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Tangle-free cableNone
Built-in mic & volume control 

10. Amazon Basics Ep2

Amazon Basics Ep2 inear wired earphones offer unbeatable sound and noise isolation with 10mm drivers, a metallic design, and in-line mic and volume controller. The tangle-free 1.18-meter cable is durable with reinforced TPE coating, and the earbuds provide a precise fit with three ear tip options. They are compatible with Type C devices lacking a 3.5mm audio jack, featuring a built-in mic and volume control. Note: Not suitable for devices with both Type C and 3.5mm microphone jack.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Ep2

Brand: Amazon Basics

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Tangle-free cable, Metallic design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Unbeatable sound qualityCable is non-braided
Noise isolation 

Also Read: Valentine's Day gift ideas: Make audiophiles happy with 7 best earphones

Top 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones14mmYesBoosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design
Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones10mmYesWide Compatibility, Anti-tangle Wire
Blaupunkt EM0110mmYesDeep Bass, HD Sound, Noise Isolation
ZEBRONICS Buds 30C14.2mmYesType-C Connector, In-line Microphone
Boult Ammo Wired Earphones12mmYesColor Shuffle LEDs, Type-C Connectivity
iPhone 15 USB-C Ear PodsNot SpecifiedYesMetal-plated Connectors, Built-in DAC, Remote Control
UBON TC-28610mmYesType-C Plug, Wired
MOZU Audiology 10010mmYesRugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller
Amazon Basics A46mmYesTangle-free Cable, Built-in Mic & Volume Control
Amazon Basics Ep210mmYesTangle-free Cable, Metallic Design

Best value for money

Among the options, the Portronics Conch Tune C stands out as the best value for money. With its 10mm drivers delivering a balanced audio experience, the earphones boast wide compatibility and a durable, anti-tangle nylon braided wire. These features, combined with a reasonable price point, make them an excellent choice for users seeking quality sound and durability without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones emerge as the best overall product. Featuring 14mm drivers, they deliver powerful boosted bass and a comfortable fit design. The inline microphone adds convenience, making them suitable for various activities. With a perfect blend of performance and comfort, these earphones cater to music enthusiasts and casual users alike, making them the top choice for an immersive audio experience.

How to find the best wired type-C earphones for Valentine's Day gift?

Selecting the perfect wired Type-C earphones for a Valentine's Day gift involves considering both aesthetic and functional aspects. Look for earphones with a stylish design or personalized features, such as color shuffle LEDs or metallic finishes. Prioritize sound quality, opting for earphones with adequate drivers for a rich audio experience. Ensure compatibility with the recipient's devices, especially if they use Type-C connectors.

Consider additional features like in-line microphones for hands-free calls and volume controls for convenience. Reading user reviews can provide insights into durability and comfort. Lastly, check for special Valentine's Day deals or bundled packages to add extra value to your gift.

FAQs

Question : Are Type-C earphones compatible with all devices?

Ans : Type-C earphones are generally compatible with devices that have a Type-C port. However, it's essential to check compatibility with specific devices before purchasing.

Question : Do all wired Type-C earphones have in-line microphones?

Ans : Most wired Type-C earphones come with in-line microphones for hands-free calling, but it's advisable to check the product specifications to ensure this feature.

Question : What is the significance of driver size in Type-C earphones?

Ans : The driver size influences audio quality. Larger drivers often deliver deeper bass and richer sound, providing a more immersive listening experience.

Question : Can Type-C earphones be used for gaming?

Ans : Type-C earphones with good audio quality and low latency can be suitable for gaming, but dedicated gaming earphones may offer specific features tailored for gaming.

Question : Do Type-C earphones support fast charging for smartphones?

Ans : While Type-C earphones themselves do not provide fast charging for smartphones, some smartphones with Type-C ports may support fast charging when connected to suitable chargers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I've been working in the tech world for more than five years, writing lots of in-depth reviews about gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey for me. As a content writer, my goal is to make tech understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.