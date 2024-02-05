Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 earphones with type-c port under 1000

Wired earphones remain a favourite option among audiophiles and gamers for multiple reasons. This ensures an uninterrupted and stable connection with high fidelity audio experience The latency also stays lower at most times since no wireless connection is involved. If you are on the lookout for the best-wired type-c earphones to gift your partner this Valentine's Day then check out our buying guide. Here we talk about the best earphones to buy with top features without draining your wallet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether your partner is a casual or professional gamer, a good pair of wired earphones helps a lot in online matches. It keeps the latency to the minimum so you can hear your teammates clearly and without any delay. Because let’s face it, every millisecond counts during online matches.

The world of wired earphones is very intricate with different specifications and terminologies that a layman may not understand. You have to take care of the driver size, cable length and connection to pick the best option for you or your loved one. This artile will demistify all these confusion for you to make an informed decision.

We explored the depths of the internet to find you options which will bring a smile on your partner’s face. Let’s jump into the world of wired earphones with type-c port to buy this Valentine’s Day. Check out the detailed specifications, pros, cons and our compact guide about finding the best earphones.

1. Abrane Wired Type C Earphones

Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones, named Stringz 02 in White, deliver a pure audio experience with boosted bass through 14mm dynamic drivers. The in-line mic ensures clear conversations, while the comfy in-ear fit design enhances comfort and stability during extended use. A 1.2m cable provides tangle-free connectivity to Type-C enabled devices, complemented by a smart controller for easy volume and call management. These earphones offer a solution for OTG connection or disabling USB audio routing in smartphone settings.

Specifications of Abrane Wired Type C Earphones Brand: Ambrane

Driver size: 14mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Boosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Boosted bass for pure audio None Comfy in-ear fit design

2. Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones

Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones provide an immersive audio experience with 10mm drivers and a durable metal alloy body. The Type C connectivity ensures wide compatibility with various devices, and the 1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire offers hassle-free use. In-line controls and a built-in microphone add convenience, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use.

Specifications of Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones Brand: Portronics

Driver Size: 10mm

Inline Mic: Yes

Features: Wide Compatibility, Nylon Braided Anti-tangle Wire

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced audio experience None Wide device compatibility

3. Blaupunkt EM01

Blaupunkt EM01 is a top-notch in-ear wired earphone, part of the renowned German brand's audio legacy. Boasting deep bass and HD sound, it includes a Type C connector and a built-in mic for seamless mobile use. The large 10 mm drivers generates loud sound with crisp details and punchy pass. The long cable is suitable for both smartphone and laptop usage. Its polycarbonate build ensures comfortable usage while being lightweight.

Specifications of Blaupunkt EM01 Brand: Blaupunkt

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Deep bass, HD sound, Noise isolation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium sound quality None Type C connectivity

4. ZEBRONICS Buds 30C

Experience rich and immersive audio with ZEBRONICS Buds 30C. These wired earphones, available in four colors, feature a 14.2mm driver for excellent sound quality. The in-line microphone enables convenient calls, and the volume control adds user flexibility. With a Type-C connector and a 1.2m cable, it's easily compatible with mobile devices. Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly, these earphones are designed for on-the-go use. The durable build ensures a long-lasting product, providing a blend of style and functionality for everyday use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Buds 30C Brand: ZEBRONICS

Driver size: 14.2mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Type-C connector, in-line microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich audio experience No rubber tips Stylish design

5. Boult Audio Ammo Wired Earphones

Boult Audio's newly launched Ammo Wired Earphones bring a burst of color to your listening experience with Color Shuffle LEDs. The Type-C connectivity ensures universal compatibility and excellent sound quality. Tailored for gamers, the earphones boast 12mm drivers for rich sound, a Pro+ Calling HD Mic for clear communication, and convenient inline controls. With a snug and ergonomic fit, they offer comfort for prolonged use.

Specifications of Boult Ammo Wired Earphones Brand: Boult Audio

Driver size: 12mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Color Shuffle LEDs, Type-C connectivity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant Color Shuffle LEDs LED may drain smartphone’s battery Type-C connectivity for reversible connections

6. iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods

The iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods offer excellent compatibility with iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices. Featuring metal-plated connectors for durability, a 1-meter stretch-resistant cord, and a built-in DAC chip for high-resolution audio, these wired earphones come with a remote control for hands-free use. The ergonomic in-ear design reduces surrounding noise, making them suitable for various activities. The smart DAC chip ensures a superior audio experience without buzzing or popping.

Specifications of iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods Brand: iPhone

Driver size: Not specified

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Metal-plated connectors, built-in DAC chip, remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent compatibility Comparatively expensive Durable construction

7. UBON TC-286

The UBON TC-286 in-Ear Wired USB Earphones with Type-C plug offer a versatile and durable audio solution. With a 1.2m nylon-braided cable, 10mm drivers, and in-line mic, they provide clear calling, bass stereo, and noise-canceling features. The wired connection ensures stability and compatibility with various devices. The Bass Factory series design enhances bass performance for music enthusiasts.

Specifications of UBON TC-286 Brand: UBON

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Wired, Type-C plug

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear calling feature Limited in-line controls Bass stereo performance

8. MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone

The MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone in Mint Blue offers a durable design with a rugged wire and a secure Velcro tie for easy storage. It supports Type C mobiles, features an inbuilt volume controller, and a multi-function controller with a mic for convenience. The ergonomic fit and 10mm dynamic speaker promise an immersive audio experience with large driver output.

Specifications of MOZU Audiology 100 Brand: MOZU

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Rugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller, Multi-Function Controller with Mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable design Polycarbonate build Type C mobile compatibility

9. Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type C wired earphones

The Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type c earphones offer a tangle-free experience with a reinforced TPE coating. These earphones have a 6mm dynamic driver in each ear for unbeatable sound and noise isolation. They come with a built-in mic and volume control, enhancing user convenience. The compatibility extends to select models from Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Iqoo, Realme, Oneplus, such as Realme X7 Pro and Oneplus 8/9. The in-ear design minimizes ambient noise, providing a better musical experience for users.

Specifications of Amazon Basics A4 Brand: Amazon Basics

Driver size: 6mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Tangle-free cable, Built-in mic & volume control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Tangle-free cable None Built-in mic & volume control

10. Amazon Basics Ep2

Amazon Basics Ep2 inear wired earphones offer unbeatable sound and noise isolation with 10mm drivers, a metallic design, and in-line mic and volume controller. The tangle-free 1.18-meter cable is durable with reinforced TPE coating, and the earbuds provide a precise fit with three ear tip options. They are compatible with Type C devices lacking a 3.5mm audio jack, featuring a built-in mic and volume control. Note: Not suitable for devices with both Type C and 3.5mm microphone jack.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Ep2 Brand: Amazon Basics

Driver size: 10mm

Inline mic: Yes

Features: Tangle-free cable, Metallic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unbeatable sound quality Cable is non-braided Noise isolation

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones 14mm Yes Boosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones 10mm Yes Wide Compatibility, Anti-tangle Wire Blaupunkt EM01 10mm Yes Deep Bass, HD Sound, Noise Isolation ZEBRONICS Buds 30C 14.2mm Yes Type-C Connector, In-line Microphone Boult Ammo Wired Earphones 12mm Yes Color Shuffle LEDs, Type-C Connectivity iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods Not Specified Yes Metal-plated Connectors, Built-in DAC, Remote Control UBON TC-286 10mm Yes Type-C Plug, Wired MOZU Audiology 100 10mm Yes Rugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller Amazon Basics A4 6mm Yes Tangle-free Cable, Built-in Mic & Volume Control Amazon Basics Ep2 10mm Yes Tangle-free Cable, Metallic Design

Best value for money Among the options, the Portronics Conch Tune C stands out as the best value for money. With its 10mm drivers delivering a balanced audio experience, the earphones boast wide compatibility and a durable, anti-tangle nylon braided wire. These features, combined with a reasonable price point, make them an excellent choice for users seeking quality sound and durability without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones emerge as the best overall product. Featuring 14mm drivers, they deliver powerful boosted bass and a comfortable fit design. The inline microphone adds convenience, making them suitable for various activities. With a perfect blend of performance and comfort, these earphones cater to music enthusiasts and casual users alike, making them the top choice for an immersive audio experience.

How to find the best wired type-C earphones for Valentine's Day gift? Selecting the perfect wired Type-C earphones for a Valentine's Day gift involves considering both aesthetic and functional aspects. Look for earphones with a stylish design or personalized features, such as color shuffle LEDs or metallic finishes. Prioritize sound quality, opting for earphones with adequate drivers for a rich audio experience. Ensure compatibility with the recipient's devices, especially if they use Type-C connectors.

Consider additional features like in-line microphones for hands-free calls and volume controls for convenience. Reading user reviews can provide insights into durability and comfort. Lastly, check for special Valentine's Day deals or bundled packages to add extra value to your gift.

FAQs Question : Are Type-C earphones compatible with all devices? Ans : Type-C earphones are generally compatible with devices that have a Type-C port. However, it's essential to check compatibility with specific devices before purchasing. Question : Do all wired Type-C earphones have in-line microphones? Ans : Most wired Type-C earphones come with in-line microphones for hands-free calling, but it's advisable to check the product specifications to ensure this feature. Question : What is the significance of driver size in Type-C earphones? Ans : The driver size influences audio quality. Larger drivers often deliver deeper bass and richer sound, providing a more immersive listening experience. Question : Can Type-C earphones be used for gaming? Ans : Type-C earphones with good audio quality and low latency can be suitable for gaming, but dedicated gaming earphones may offer specific features tailored for gaming. Question : Do Type-C earphones support fast charging for smartphones? Ans : While Type-C earphones themselves do not provide fast charging for smartphones, some smartphones with Type-C ports may support fast charging when connected to suitable chargers.

