Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 earphones with type-c port under 1000

Wired earphones remain a favourite option among audiophiles and gamers for multiple reasons. This ensures an uninterrupted and stable connection with high fidelity audio experience The latency also stays lower at most times since no wireless connection is involved. If you are on the lookout for the best-wired type-c earphones to gift your partner this Valentine's Day then check out our buying guide. Here we talk about the best earphones to buy with top features without draining your wallet.
Whether your partner is a casual or professional gamer, a good pair of wired earphones helps a lot in online matches. It keeps the latency to the minimum so you can hear your teammates clearly and without any delay. Because let’s face it, every millisecond counts during online matches.
The world of wired earphones is very intricate with different specifications and terminologies that a layman may not understand. You have to take care of the driver size, cable length and connection to pick the best option for you or your loved one. This artile will demistify all these confusion for you to make an informed decision.
We explored the depths of the internet to find you options which will bring a smile on your partner’s face. Let’s jump into the world of wired earphones with type-c port to buy this Valentine’s Day. Check out the detailed specifications, pros, cons and our compact guide about finding the best earphones.
1. Abrane Wired Type C Earphones
Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones, named Stringz 02 in White, deliver a pure audio experience with boosted bass through 14mm dynamic drivers. The in-line mic ensures clear conversations, while the comfy in-ear fit design enhances comfort and stability during extended use. A 1.2m cable provides tangle-free connectivity to Type-C enabled devices, complemented by a smart controller for easy volume and call management. These earphones offer a solution for OTG connection or disabling USB audio routing in smartphone settings.
Specifications of Abrane Wired Type C Earphones
Brand: Ambrane
Driver size: 14mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Boosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Boosted bass for pure audio
|None
|Comfy in-ear fit design
2. Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones
Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones provide an immersive audio experience with 10mm drivers and a durable metal alloy body. The Type C connectivity ensures wide compatibility with various devices, and the 1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire offers hassle-free use. In-line controls and a built-in microphone add convenience, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use.
Specifications of Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones
Brand: Portronics
Driver Size: 10mm
Inline Mic: Yes
Features: Wide Compatibility, Nylon Braided Anti-tangle Wire
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Enhanced audio experience
|None
|Wide device compatibility
3. Blaupunkt EM01
Blaupunkt EM01 is a top-notch in-ear wired earphone, part of the renowned German brand's audio legacy. Boasting deep bass and HD sound, it includes a Type C connector and a built-in mic for seamless mobile use. The large 10 mm drivers generates loud sound with crisp details and punchy pass. The long cable is suitable for both smartphone and laptop usage. Its polycarbonate build ensures comfortable usage while being lightweight.
Specifications of Blaupunkt EM01
Brand: Blaupunkt
Driver size: 10mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Deep bass, HD sound, Noise isolation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Premium sound quality
|None
|Type C connectivity
4. ZEBRONICS Buds 30C
Experience rich and immersive audio with ZEBRONICS Buds 30C. These wired earphones, available in four colors, feature a 14.2mm driver for excellent sound quality. The in-line microphone enables convenient calls, and the volume control adds user flexibility. With a Type-C connector and a 1.2m cable, it's easily compatible with mobile devices. Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly, these earphones are designed for on-the-go use. The durable build ensures a long-lasting product, providing a blend of style and functionality for everyday use.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS Buds 30C
Brand: ZEBRONICS
Driver size: 14.2mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Type-C connector, in-line microphone
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Rich audio experience
|No rubber tips
|Stylish design
5. Boult Audio Ammo Wired Earphones
Boult Audio's newly launched Ammo Wired Earphones bring a burst of color to your listening experience with Color Shuffle LEDs. The Type-C connectivity ensures universal compatibility and excellent sound quality. Tailored for gamers, the earphones boast 12mm drivers for rich sound, a Pro+ Calling HD Mic for clear communication, and convenient inline controls. With a snug and ergonomic fit, they offer comfort for prolonged use.
Specifications of Boult Ammo Wired Earphones
Brand: Boult Audio
Driver size: 12mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Color Shuffle LEDs, Type-C connectivity
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Vibrant Color Shuffle LEDs
|LED may drain smartphone’s battery
|Type-C connectivity for reversible connections
6. iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods
The iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods offer excellent compatibility with iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices. Featuring metal-plated connectors for durability, a 1-meter stretch-resistant cord, and a built-in DAC chip for high-resolution audio, these wired earphones come with a remote control for hands-free use. The ergonomic in-ear design reduces surrounding noise, making them suitable for various activities. The smart DAC chip ensures a superior audio experience without buzzing or popping.
Specifications of iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods
Brand: iPhone
Driver size: Not specified
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Metal-plated connectors, built-in DAC chip, remote control
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Excellent compatibility
|Comparatively expensive
|Durable construction
7. UBON TC-286
The UBON TC-286 in-Ear Wired USB Earphones with Type-C plug offer a versatile and durable audio solution. With a 1.2m nylon-braided cable, 10mm drivers, and in-line mic, they provide clear calling, bass stereo, and noise-canceling features. The wired connection ensures stability and compatibility with various devices. The Bass Factory series design enhances bass performance for music enthusiasts.
Specifications of UBON TC-286
Brand: UBON
Driver size: 10mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Wired, Type-C plug
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Clear calling feature
|Limited in-line controls
|Bass stereo performance
8. MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone
The MOZU Audiology 100 Type C Earphone in Mint Blue offers a durable design with a rugged wire and a secure Velcro tie for easy storage. It supports Type C mobiles, features an inbuilt volume controller, and a multi-function controller with a mic for convenience. The ergonomic fit and 10mm dynamic speaker promise an immersive audio experience with large driver output.
Specifications of MOZU Audiology 100
Brand: MOZU
Driver size: 10mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Rugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller, Multi-Function Controller with Mic
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable design
|Polycarbonate build
|Type C mobile compatibility
9. Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type C wired earphones
The Amazon Basics A4 in-ear type c earphones offer a tangle-free experience with a reinforced TPE coating. These earphones have a 6mm dynamic driver in each ear for unbeatable sound and noise isolation. They come with a built-in mic and volume control, enhancing user convenience. The compatibility extends to select models from Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Iqoo, Realme, Oneplus, such as Realme X7 Pro and Oneplus 8/9. The in-ear design minimizes ambient noise, providing a better musical experience for users.
Specifications of Amazon Basics A4
Brand: Amazon Basics
Driver size: 6mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Tangle-free cable, Built-in mic & volume control
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Tangle-free cable
|None
|Built-in mic & volume control
10. Amazon Basics Ep2
Amazon Basics Ep2 inear wired earphones offer unbeatable sound and noise isolation with 10mm drivers, a metallic design, and in-line mic and volume controller. The tangle-free 1.18-meter cable is durable with reinforced TPE coating, and the earbuds provide a precise fit with three ear tip options. They are compatible with Type C devices lacking a 3.5mm audio jack, featuring a built-in mic and volume control. Note: Not suitable for devices with both Type C and 3.5mm microphone jack.
Specifications of Amazon Basics Ep2
Brand: Amazon Basics
Driver size: 10mm
Inline mic: Yes
Features: Tangle-free cable, Metallic design
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Unbeatable sound quality
|Cable is non-braided
|Noise isolation
Top 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones
|14mm
|Yes
|Boosted Bass, Comfy Fit Design
|Portronics Conch Tune C Wired Earphones
|10mm
|Yes
|Wide Compatibility, Anti-tangle Wire
|Blaupunkt EM01
|10mm
|Yes
|Deep Bass, HD Sound, Noise Isolation
|ZEBRONICS Buds 30C
|14.2mm
|Yes
|Type-C Connector, In-line Microphone
|Boult Ammo Wired Earphones
|12mm
|Yes
|Color Shuffle LEDs, Type-C Connectivity
|iPhone 15 USB-C Ear Pods
|Not Specified
|Yes
|Metal-plated Connectors, Built-in DAC, Remote Control
|UBON TC-286
|10mm
|Yes
|Type-C Plug, Wired
|MOZU Audiology 100
|10mm
|Yes
|Rugged Wire, Inbuilt Volume Controller
|Amazon Basics A4
|6mm
|Yes
|Tangle-free Cable, Built-in Mic & Volume Control
|Amazon Basics Ep2
|10mm
|Yes
|Tangle-free Cable, Metallic Design
Best value for money
Among the options, the Portronics Conch Tune C stands out as the best value for money. With its 10mm drivers delivering a balanced audio experience, the earphones boast wide compatibility and a durable, anti-tangle nylon braided wire. These features, combined with a reasonable price point, make them an excellent choice for users seeking quality sound and durability without breaking the bank.
Best overall product
The Ambrane Wired Type C Earphones emerge as the best overall product. Featuring 14mm drivers, they deliver powerful boosted bass and a comfortable fit design. The inline microphone adds convenience, making them suitable for various activities. With a perfect blend of performance and comfort, these earphones cater to music enthusiasts and casual users alike, making them the top choice for an immersive audio experience.
How to find the best wired type-C earphones for Valentine's Day gift?
Selecting the perfect wired Type-C earphones for a Valentine's Day gift involves considering both aesthetic and functional aspects. Look for earphones with a stylish design or personalized features, such as color shuffle LEDs or metallic finishes. Prioritize sound quality, opting for earphones with adequate drivers for a rich audio experience. Ensure compatibility with the recipient's devices, especially if they use Type-C connectors.
Consider additional features like in-line microphones for hands-free calls and volume controls for convenience. Reading user reviews can provide insights into durability and comfort. Lastly, check for special Valentine's Day deals or bundled packages to add extra value to your gift.
FAQs
Question : Are Type-C earphones compatible with all devices?
Ans : Type-C earphones are generally compatible with devices that have a Type-C port. However, it's essential to check compatibility with specific devices before purchasing.
Question : Do all wired Type-C earphones have in-line microphones?
Ans : Most wired Type-C earphones come with in-line microphones for hands-free calling, but it's advisable to check the product specifications to ensure this feature.
Question : What is the significance of driver size in Type-C earphones?
Ans : The driver size influences audio quality. Larger drivers often deliver deeper bass and richer sound, providing a more immersive listening experience.
Question : Can Type-C earphones be used for gaming?
Ans : Type-C earphones with good audio quality and low latency can be suitable for gaming, but dedicated gaming earphones may offer specific features tailored for gaming.
Question : Do Type-C earphones support fast charging for smartphones?
Ans : While Type-C earphones themselves do not provide fast charging for smartphones, some smartphones with Type-C ports may support fast charging when connected to suitable chargers.
