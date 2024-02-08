Valentines Day gift ideas: Top 10 fitness bands for your fitness freak partner

This Valentine's Day, show your love and commitment to health and wellness with the perfect fitness band . If you're shopping for your significant other, navigating the plethora of options available can be overwhelming. That's where our comprehensive buying guide comes in. We handpicked the best smart fitness bands to gift your partner this Valentine's Day.

Fitness bands, as the name suggests are designed to track your fitness while being comfortable. The displays may be small because of their size but they can still show most of the readings. Detailed statistics can be found in its respective app with deep analysis and exercise suggestions. Most of them are waterproof so you can go swimming wearing them.

In our guide, we'll explore the diverse range of fitness bands on the market, considering factors such as design, functionality, compatibility and price. Whether you prioritize sleek aesthetics, advanced tracking capabilities, or seamless integration with your smartphone, we'll help you find the perfect match.

1. PunnkFunnk D115

The PunnkFunnk D115 Smart Band is a versatile fitness tracker suitable for men, women, and children. It features step tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and multi-sport modes for various activities. With its companion app, users can customize settings and receive notifications for calls, messages, and social media. However, it lacks calling functionality and is not suitable for swimming or diving. The band boasts a standby time of three days or more and utilizes professional Bluetooth RF signal technology.

Specifications of PunnkFunnk D115 Smart Band

Brand: PunnkFunnk

Sensors: Heart Rate Sensor

Features: Step Counter, Sleep Monitor, Multi-sport Modes, Notifications

Battery: Standby time of 3 days or more

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable fitness tracking solution Not suitable for swimming Multi-sport modes for various activities

2. MELBON M6 Smart Band

The MELBON M6 Smart Band is a versatile fitness tracker offering features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. It includes multi-sport modes for activities like running, skipping rope, and sit-ups. Users can connect it to their smartphones via an app to access additional functions like call and message notifications. While it lacks calling capabilities, it displays notifications for calls, messages, and social media alerts. With a waterproof design for everyday use and a standby time of over 3 days, it offers convenience and durability for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of MELBON M6 Smart Band

Brand: MELBON

Sensors: Heart Rate Sensor

Features: Step Counter, Sleep Monitor, Multi-sport mode, Call & Message Notifications

Battery: Standby time of 3 days & above

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price None Multi-sport modes

3. Drumstone M5 Bluetooth Fitness Smart Health Band

The Drumstone M5 Bluetooth Fitness Band offers a range of features including activity tracking, sleep monitoring, call alerts, and blood pressure monitoring. With a battery capacity of 90mAh, it lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. The band also features PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) to track overall fitness activities. It is water-resistant and supports USB charging. Suitable for men, women, boys, and girls, this smart band provides comprehensive health and fitness monitoring in a sleek design.

Specifications of Drumstone M5 Bluetooth Fitness Smart Health Band

Brand: Drumstone

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, activity records, sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor

Features: Call alert, alarm, message notifications, USB charging support

Battery: Up to 14 days on a single charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health monitoring features None Long battery life

4. Waylon Smart Band M4

The Waylon Smart Band M4 is a fitness tracker with a 1.1-inch colour display and USB charging. It tracks activities like steps, distance, and calories burned, displaying information on its OLED screen or companion app. Notifications for calls, messages, and social media are received on the wrist. To use, download the accompanying app and enable Bluetooth. The band features a 0.96-inch HD screen and a lightweight, durable design with flexible silicone straps for comfort.

Specifications of Waylon Smart Band M4

Brand: Waylon

Sensors: Activity tracker

Features: All-day activity tracking, call and message notifications, compatible with Android and iOS

Battery: Lasts for several days on a single charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-day activity tracking None Call and message notifications

5. Raptas Fitness Band

The Raptas Fitness Band is a multifunctional smartwatch designed to promote an active lifestyle. It features a pedometer, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and more. Users can receive notifications for calls, messages, and apps. With a USB port for charging, it offers convenience for daily use. Real-time heart rate monitoring enhances health monitoring during activities. The product includes a 1-year replacement warranty for coverage across India.

Specifications of Raptas Fitness Band:

Brand: Raptas

Sensors: Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor

Features: Sleep Monitoring, Remote Capture, Music Player, Alarm Clock, Smart Notifications

Battery: 125 mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multifunctional features None Real-time heart rate monitoring

6. 10.or fitness band

The 10.or Move Fitness Band, made exclusively for Amazon, boasts a vibrant 0.96-inch colour display and continuous software updates for enhanced performance. Its features include a real-time clock display, multi-sport modes, activity and sleep monitoring, and a built-in heart rate sensor. With IP68 dust and water resistance, it's suitable for various activities. Plus, it offers incoming call and notification alerts for added convenience.

Specifications of 10.or Move Fitness Band

Brand: 10.or

Sensors: Built-in heart rate sensor

Features: Full-color screen, multi-sport mode, activity and sleep monitoring, IP68 dust and water resistance

Battery: More than 7 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant full-color screen No advanced tracking features Continuous software updates

7. Exxelo M10 Smart Watch Band

Exxelo M10 Smart Watch Band is a versatile fitness tracker suitable for both men and women. It offers various features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, calorie counting, and blood pressure measurement. With Bluetooth connectivity, it syncs seamlessly with smartphones to provide call and message notifications. The waterproof design ensures durability during workouts or daily activities.

Specifications of Exxelo M10 Smart Watch Band

Brand: Exxelo

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, Activity tracker, Sleep monitor, Blood pressure monitor

Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Call and message notifications, Waterproof design

Battery: Lasts for 7 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accurate heart rate monitoring Limited smartphone compatibility Versatile fitness tracking features

8. TechKing M6 FitnessBand

The TechKing M6 Fitness Band is a smart fitness band equipped with Bluetooth and a heart rate sensor. It tracks various activities including heart rate, sleep and calories burned, and supports features like call rejection and message notifications. Compatible with all smartphones via a dedicated app, it offers daily workout monitoring and health insights. Its OLED display provides clear visibility. With waterproof capabilities, it's suitable for sports and everyday wear, ensuring durability and convenience.

Specifications of TechKing M6 Band Bracelet

Brand: TechKing

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, Bluetooth

Features: Activity tracking, sleep monitoring, call rejection, message notifications

Battery: More than 7 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accurate heart rate monitoring None Waterproof design for sports

9. ADIJYO Smart Band ID116

The ADIJYO Smart Band ID116 monitors heart rate and tracks activities like steps, calories, and distance. It features an OLED display for easy viewing and requires an app download for full functionality. Daily activity can be checked on the display or through the app. It connects via Bluetooth and has a USB port for charging, compatible with standard chargers or laptops.

Specifications of ADIJYO Smart Band ID116 Fitness Tracker Watch

Brand: ADIJYO

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, activity tracker

Features: Steps counter, calorie counter, all-day activity tracking, OLED display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging

Battery: 15 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Tracks various activities effectively App installation required for full functionality Monitors heart rate

10. Texton M10

The M10 Smartband Fitness Bracelet is a versatile wearable device designed for both men and women. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, calorie burn tracking, call rejection, alarms, and message notifications. Compatible with all smartphones via a downloadable app, it enables users to manage calls and messages directly from their wrist. With accurate heart rate monitoring and comprehensive activity records, it supports daily workouts and health monitoring.

Specifications of M10 Smartband Fitness Bracelet:

Brand: Texton

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, activity sensor

Features: Bluetooth connectivity, sleep monitoring, calorie burn tracking, call rejection, alarms, message notifications

Battery: 7 days with one charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accurate heart rate monitoring Limited compatibility with smartphones Comprehensive activity tracking

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Sensors Features Battery PunnkFunnk D115 Smart Band Heart Rate Sensor Step Counter, Sleep Monitor, Multi-sport Modes, Notifications Standby time of 3 days or more MELBON M6 Smart Band Heart Rate Sensor Step Counter, Sleep Monitor, Multi-sport mode, Call & Message Notifications Standby time of 3 days & above Drumstone M5 Bluetooth Fitness Smart Health Band Heart rate sensor, activity records Call alerts, alarm, message notifications, USB charging support Up to 14 days on a single charge Waylon Smart Band M4 Activity tracker All-day activity tracking, call and message notifications, compatible with Android and iOS Lasts for several days on a single charge Raptas Fitness Band Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Monitoring, Remote Capture, Music Player, Alarm Clock, Smart Notifications 125 mAh 10.or Move Fitness Band Built-in heart rate sensor Full-color screen, multi-sport mode, activity and sleep monitoring, IP68 dust and water resistance More than 7 days Exxelo M10 Smart Watch Band Heart rate sensor, Activity tracker, Sleep monitor, Blood pressure monitor Bluetooth connectivity, Call and message notifications, Waterproof design Lasts for 7 days TechKing M6 Band Bracelet Heart rate monitor, Bluetooth Activity tracking, sleep monitoring, call rejection, message notifications More than 7 days ADIJYO Smart Band ID116 Fitness Tracker Watch Heart rate monitor, activity tracker Steps counter, calorie counter, all-day activity tracking, OLED display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging 15 days M10 Smartband Fitness Bracelet Heart rate sensor, activity sensor Bluetooth connectivity, sleep monitoring, calorie burn tracking, call rejection, alarms, message notifications 7 days with one cha

Best value for money

The ADIJYO Smart Band ID116 Fitness Tracker Watch offers the best value for money with its comprehensive set of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, OLED display, and long-lasting battery life of 15 days. It provides essential functionalities at an affordable price point, making it an excellent choice for users seeking value without compromising on features.

Best overall product

The Drumstone M5 Bluetooth Fitness Smart Health Band stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge, coupled with a wide range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and blood pressure monitoring. Its durability, functionality, and extended battery performance make it a top choice for users prioritizing both convenience and comprehensive health tracking.

How to find the best fitness band?

To find the best fitness band, consider your specific needs and preferences first. Look for features such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep analysis, and smartphone notifications. Battery life is crucial for uninterrupted usage, so opt for a device with a longer battery span. Waterproofing might be essential if you plan to use it during swimming or in adverse weather conditions. Compatibility with your smartphone's operating system ensures seamless integration. Read reviews and compare prices to gauge the value proposition. Additionally, consider factors like comfort, display quality, and app support. Ultimately, choose a fitness band that aligns with your fitness goals, lifestyle, and budget, ensuring it provides accurate data and motivates you towards a healthier lifestyle.

FAQs

Question : Q: Can I wear my fitness band while swimming?

Ans : A: Not all fitness bands are waterproof. Look for bands with an IP67 or IP68 rating for water resistance, ensuring they can withstand immersion in water.

Question : Q: How accurate are heart rate monitors on fitness bands?

Ans : A: Heart rate monitors on fitness bands can vary in accuracy. Higher-end models tend to provide more accurate readings compared to budget options.

Question : Q: Are fitness bands compatible with all smartphones?

Ans : A: Most fitness bands are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. However, it's essential to check compatibility before purchasing.

Question : Q: How often should I charge my fitness band?

Ans : A: Charging frequency depends on the battery life of your fitness band. Some models may require daily charging, while others can last several days or even weeks on a single charge.

Question : Q: Can I customize notifications on my fitness band?

Ans : A: Yes, many fitness bands allow users to customize notifications for calls, messages, and other alerts through companion smartphone apps.

