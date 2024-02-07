As Valentine's Day approaches, many of us are on the lookout for the perfect gift to express our love and appreciation. In a world where technology plays an increasingly significant role in our lives, smartphones have become not just a tool for communication, but also a symbol of connection and affection. If you're considering gifting a smartphone this Valentine's Day, you've come to the right place. In this comprehensive buying guide, we'll explore a range of smartphones available under Rs. 30,000

Whether you're shopping for your significant other, we understand the importance of finding a device that meets your needs and expectations without breaking the bank. From sleek designs to impressive camera capabilities, we'll delve into the features that matter most, helping you make an informed decision that will delight your loved one on this special day. So, let's embark on this journey together and discover the perfect smartphone to celebrate love and connection this Valentine's Day.

1. Realme Narzo 60X 5G

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G offers swift charging with 33W SUPERVOOC, replenishing 50% battery in 30 minutes and full charge in 70. Boasting a 5000mAh battery, it ensures lasting power. Its 50MP AI camera captures detailed photos. A large 6.72-inch display with fast refresh reduces blur, enhancing user experience and conserving energy. Its side fingerprint sensor conveniently allows easy unlocking while the phone rests on a surface.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60X 5G:

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.72 inches FHD, 120Hz

Camera: 50 MP AI Primary Camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Swift charging None High-resolution camera

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers a powerful camera system with a 108 MP main camera and various shooting modes. Its 6.72-inch display boasts a high refresh rate for smooth visuals. Running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it ensures fast performance. With a massive 5000 mAh battery and 67W super fast charging, it promises enduring usage.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate

Camera: 108 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution camera system Dated processor Smooth and vibrant display

3. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G boasts 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage, featuring a 3D Curved AMOLED Display and powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor. Its 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera offers exceptional photography, complemented by a slim design at just 7.36mm thickness. With a 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ screen and 66W FlashCharge support for its 4600mAh battery, it ensures smooth performance and quick charging, making it an enticing option for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

Brand: iQOO

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+, 120 Hz

Camera: 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor

Battery: 4600mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional camera capabilities High price tag Sleek and slim design

4. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G offers 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for efficient performance. Its 6.78-inch FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Gorilla Glass 3 provides vivid visuals. Capture moments with a 50MP AI Dual camera and an 8MP Selfie camera. Enjoy extended usage with a 5000mAh(typ) battery and 22.5W charger. It features include MIUI Dialer, MIUI 14 with Android 13, side fingerprint, IR blaster, 3.5mm Audio jack, and IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+ 90Hz

Camera: 50MP AI Dual rear camera, 8MP Selfie camera

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Mediocre performance Large battery capacity

5. Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G offers an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, providing smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Its ultra-slim design, measuring approx 8mm, offers both style and portability. It's further complemented by premium vegan leather. Capture stunning moments with its 64 MP camera optimized for urban photography. Powered by a robust processor, it ensures seamless performance. With a 33W SUPERVOOC charger, you can quickly recharge its battery for uninterrupted usage.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 5G:

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED 90Hz

Camera: 64 MP rear

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant AMOLED display for smooth visuals. None Stylish ultra-slim design with premium leather.

6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone comes in Midnight Blue with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 120Hz sAMOLED 6.5-inch display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with No Shake Cam, and a 13MP front camera. Powered by an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, it runs on Android 13 and promises 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. With a 6000mAh battery and 12-band support for 5G, it offers a compelling user experience, although it doesn't include a charger in the box.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 13MP front camera

Processor: Exynos 1280

Battery: 6000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display Charger not included Large battery capacity

7. Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G offers a sleek design and powerful features. Its 6.67 inch FHD+ pOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and 120Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals. With a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 5G processor, it delivers high performance, supported by up to 12GB RAM. The camera setup boasts a 108MP AI triple camera for detailed shots, complemented by a 16MP front camera. A 5000mAh battery with fast charging keeps you going. Additionally, it offers ample storage, dual SIM support, and 5G connectivity.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.67 inches FHD+, 120Hz Refresh rate

Camera: 108MP AI Triple Camera, 16MP Front camera

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5G connectivity None High refresh rate display

8. Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone boasts India's inaugural Dimensity 7050 processor for superior performance. Its 120Hz curved AMOLED display provides vivid visuals, while 13 5G bands ensure connectivity. With rapid 66W charging and a 50MP quad-camera setup, capturing moments is effortless. The clean Android 13 OS offers a streamlined experience, free from bloatware or ads, complemented by an in-display fingerprint unlock feature. Its 3D curved glass back adds a touch of elegance to the design.

Specifications of Lava Agni 2 5G:

Brand: Lava

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP Quad Camera + 16MP Selfie Camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor None 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display

9. Honor 90

The HONOR 90 smartphone boasts cutting-edge features including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display. It pioneers eye-friendly technology with a 3840Hz PWM dimming feature for reduced eye strain. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, it offers exceptional performance. Running on Honor MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, it seamlessly integrates Google and Microsoft services. With its advanced camera capabilities, stunning display, and powerful performance, the HONOR 90 is a top contender in the smartphone market.

Specifications of HONOR 90:

Brand: HONOR

Display: 6.7-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED

Camera: 200MP main + 50MP selfie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 200MP camera None Eye-friendly display

10. TECNO Pova 5 Pro

The TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G offers cutting-edge features including ultra-fast charging, a vibrant backlit interface, a powerful processor, and high-resolution cameras. With its 68W Ultra Fast Charging, it replenishes 50% battery in just 15 minutes, ideal for uninterrupted usage. Its Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface adds flair to notifications, calls, and gaming. Powered by a Dimensity 6080 5G Processor, it supports hyper-efficient gaming experiences. The 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in Display ensures immersive visuals, complemented by a 50MP AI Dual Camera setup. Additionally, it boasts expandable RAM, ample storage, and NFC for convenient operations.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G:

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+ Dot-in Display

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera, 16MP Selfie Camera

Processor: Dimensity 6080

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-fast charging Limited availability Vibrant backlit interface

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Camera Battery Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6.72 inches FHD, 120Hz 50MP AI Primary 5000mAh OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 6.72 inches FHD+, 120Hz 108MP main, 16MP front 5000mAh iQOO Z7 Pro 5G 6.78 inches FHD+, 120Hz 64MP AURA Light OIS 4600mAh Redmi 12 5G 6.78 inches FHD+ 90Hz 50MP AI Dual, 8MP Selfie 5000mAh Realme Narzo 60 5G 6.43 inches Super AMOLED, 90Hz 64MP rear 5000mAh Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 6.5 inches Super AMOLED, FHD+ 50MP+8MP+2MP triple rear 6000mAh Redmi Note 13 5G 6.67 inches FHD+, 120Hz 108MP AI Triple, 16MP Front 5000mAh Lava Agni 2 5G 6.78 inches FHD+, 120Hz 50MP Quad, 16MP Selfie 5000mAh HONOR 90 6.7 inches Quad-Curved AMOLED 200MP main, 50MP selfie 5000mAh TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G 6.78 inches FHD+ Dot-in Display 50MP AI Dual, 16MP Selfie 5000mAh

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G stands out as the best value for money with its impressive 120Hz FHD display, 50MP AI primary camera, and a large 5000mAh battery, offering a compelling package for its price, ensuring excellent performance and features for users on a budget. The processor is a bit dated and may not be suitable for heavy tasks like gaming but still great for everyday tasks.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G emerges as the best overall product, boasting a top-tier 108MP main camera, a high-quality 6.72 inches FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a sizable 5000mAh battery. The high-performance processor provides an amazing gaming experience while keeping everyday tasks seamless. Its blend of premium features and performance makes it an exceptional choice for users seeking an all-around excellent smartphone experience.

How to find the best smartphones for men under ₹ 30000?

To find the best smartphones for men under ₹30,000, consider key factors like performance, camera quality, battery life, and display. Research popular brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Motorola, which offer competitive options within this price range. Look for models with robust processors such as Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Helio, ample RAM, and sufficient storage capacity. Check online reviews and comparisons to assess features like camera capabilities, software experience, and build quality. Prioritize features that align with personal preferences and usage patterns, ensuring the selected smartphone meets individual needs and provides value for money.

