Valentines Day gift ideas: Win every match with pocket-friendly gaming earbuds

If your partner is a gamer then this Valentine’s Day you can bring a smile to their face by gifting them a pair of gaming earbuds. And you can do that without draining your wallet because we have curated a list of best gaming earphones under ₹2000. These earphones are packed with features that every gamer dreams of and comes with modern designs to catch people's attention.

Gaming earbuds have come a long way in recent years, offering immersive soundscapes, crystal-clear communication, and ergonomic designs tailored for long gaming sessions. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right pair. That's why we've handpicked a selection of the best gaming earbuds available, catering to different budgets and preferences.

Whether you're looking for wireless convenience, noise-cancelling technology or customizable sound profiles, we'll help you navigate the plethora of options to find the perfect match for your gamer Valentine. So, let's dive in and make this Valentine's Day a truly memorable one with the gift of exceptional gaming audio.

Also Read: Valentines Day gift ideas: Level up the game with best mobile gamepads

1. Wings Phantom Pro Godlike

Wings Phantom Pro Godlike Earphones are designed for immersive gaming experiences. With 50ms lower latency and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they ensure lag-free audio and seamless pairing. The earphones boast a 40-hour playtime, LED gaming lights, MEMs mic with noise reduction, and IPX5 water resistance. Featuring 12mm HD bass drivers and intuitive touch control, they offer enhanced gaming immersion and convenience. Additionally, they come with Type-C power for easy charging.

Specifications of Wings Phantom Pro Godlike Earphones:

Brand: Wings

Drivers: 12mm HD Bass

Latency: 50ms

Battery: 40 hours

Features: LED gaming light, MEMs mic with noise reduction, IPX5 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low latency for gaming No active noise cancellation Long battery life

2. Boult Audio Z20

The Boult Audio Z20 truly wireless earphones offer a remarkable 51-hour playtime, ideal for long sessions of music, calls, or gaming. Made in India, they showcase quality craftsmanship and support local industries. With a Zen Environmental Noise Cancelling microphone, background noise is minimized for clear calls. Low latency gaming mode ensures synchronized audio during gameplay. The BoomX 10mm Bass Drivers deliver immersive sound with rich bass. IPX5 water resistance protects against splashes and sweat. Bluetooth 5.3 enables stable wireless connections. Touch controls provide easy operation.

Specifications of Boult Audio Z20:

Brand: Boult Audio

Drivers: BoomX 10mm Bass Drivers

Latency: Low latency gaming mode

Battery: 51 hours

Features: IPX5 water resistance, Touch Controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life None Rich bass

3. pTron Bassbuds Jade

The pTron Bassbuds Jade are wireless gaming earbuds with low latency, HD stereo calls, and 40 hours of playtime. They offer touch control, ergonomic design, and IPX4 waterproofing. With Bluetooth 5.0, they provide easy pairing and wide compatibility. Featuring 13mm dynamic speakers, they deliver punchy bass and minimize external noise. The compact case supports fast charging via Type-C, providing 120 hours of standby time.

Specifications of pTron Bassbuds Jade:

Brand: pTron

Drivers: 13mm Dynamic Speakers

Latency: 40ms

Battery: 40 hours

Features: Low latency gaming mode, HD stereo calls, IPX4 waterproofing, Touch control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low-latency gaming mode None HD stereo calls

4. CrossBeats Fury True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

CrossBeats Fury TWS offer a seamless gaming experience with ultra-low 30ms latency, immersive 3D sound powered by a 13mm driver, and 80 hours of playtime. Its RGB lighting adds flair to the gaming atmosphere. With six microphones and noise-cancelling technology, it ensures clear communication during team battles. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection and smart touch controls for easy operation. However, some may find its design too flashy.

Specifications of CrossBeats Fury Latest True Wireless Gaming Earbuds:

Brand: CrossBeats

Drivers: 13mm

Latency: 30ms

Battery: Up to 80 hours

Features: Ultra-low latency, RGB lighting, 3D sound, noise-cancelling technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-low latency Flashy design Immersive 3D sound

5. Truke BTG Storm Gaming Earbuds

The Truke BTG Storm Gaming Earbuds offer a competitive edge with ultra-low latency of 40ms, ideal for responsive gaming. Featuring 13mm Titanium Drivers, these earbuds deliver cinematic soundscapes with exceptional audio precision. Enjoy extended gaming sessions with up to 50 hours of playtime, supported by fast-charging technology. Dual-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation ensures clear communication during multiplayer gaming. Instant pairing and Bluetooth 5.3 provide seamless connectivity. The product comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Truke BTG Storm Gaming Earbuds:

Brand: Truke

Drivers: 13mm Titanium

Latency: 40ms

Battery: Up to 50 hours with case

Features: Ultra-low latency, Long battery playtime

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-low latency for gaming Higher price point Long battery playtime

6. Boat Airdopes 190 TWS earphones

The Boat Airdopes 190 TWS Earbuds offer a seamless gaming experience with low latency Beast Mode for lag-free gaming, 40 hours of total playtime, and powerful 10mm audio drivers. Enhanced by ENx Tech quad mics, it ensures clear voice calls with noise cancellation. Features like ASAP Charge provide quick charging, while Bluetooth v5.3 ensures a stable wireless connection. With IPX4 water resistance and touch controls, it provides convenience and durability for on-the-go usage.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 190 TWS Earbuds:

Brand: boAt

Drivers: 10mm

Latency: 50ms

Battery: Up to 40 hours

Features: Low latency gaming mode, 10mm drivers, quad mics with noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low-latency gaming mode None Long battery life

7. Mivi Commando Q9

The Mivi Commando Q9 gaming TWS earbuds offer a sleek hexagonal design with a matte finish for comfort. They feature Quad Mic ENC for clear calls and gaming, Electro-dynamic 13mm drivers for powerful bass, and 35ms low latency gaming mode for a lag-free experience. With Swift Charge Technology, you get 50 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds come in four colours and boast Dual RGB lighting for a dynamic feel during usage, enhancing the gaming experience.

Specifications of Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS:

Brand: Mivi

Drivers: Electro-dynamic 13mm

Latency: 35ms

Battery: Up to 72 hours

Features: Quad Mic ENC, Swift Charge Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass None 35ms low latency

8. Amazon Basics True Wireless earbuds

The Amazon Basics True Wireless earbuds offer a seamless gaming and music experience with 60 hours of playtime, low latency, and crystal-clear sound. They feature super-fast charging, IPX5 sweat and water resistance, smart touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. With ergonomic design and dual 13 mm dynamic drivers, they provide comfort and immersive audio for extended gaming sessions or music enjoyment.

Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless Gaming Mode in-Ear Earbuds:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Drivers: Dual 13 mm dynamic drivers

Latency: 50ms low latency

Battery: Up to 60 hours

Features: Low latency, long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life May not fit all ear shapes perfectly Low latency for gaming Limited color options

9. TAGG Rogue 100GT Truly Wireless Gaming Earbuds

TAGG Rogue 100GT Truly Wireless Gaming Earbuds deliver an immersive gaming experience with low 50ms latency, ensuring you catch every sound effect in games. Equipped with Quad Mic technology, calls are crystal clear with background noise cancellation. The QwikPair Technology simplifies pairing, and built-in equalizers offer customizable sound profiles for gaming, bass, or balanced audio. Adding to the gaming vibe, cool RGB lighting adorns the earbuds and charging case.

Specifications of TAGG Rogue 100GT:

Brand: TAGG

Drivers: Not specified

Latency: 50ms

Battery: Up to 20 hours

Features: Low latency, Quad Mic for clear calls, QwikPair Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low latency for gaming Lack of driver information Crystal clear calls Limited battery life

10. GKA Ultrapods TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

The GKA Ultrapods TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer immersive gaming and music experiences with ENC noise cancelling, HiFi stereo sound, and signature sound modes. The display on the transparent case shows the current battery level. They boast ultra-low latency for competitive gaming, one-touch controls for ease of use, and instant pairing. With a transparent design and LED digital display, they provide style and functionality.

Specifications of GKA Ultrapods TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Brand: GKA

Drivers: Not specified

Latency: Up to 40ms

Battery: 10 hours

Features: ENC Noise Cancelling, HiFi Stereo Sound, One Touch Control, LED Digital Display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HiFi stereo sound None ENC noise cancelling

Also Read: Valentines Day gifts: Gaming earbuds under ₹3000 for exceptional audio

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers Latency Battery Wings Phantom Pro Godlike Earphones 12mm HD Bass 50ms 40 hours Boult Audio Z20 BoomX 10mm Bass Drivers Low 51 hours pTron Bassbuds Jade 13mm Dynamic Speakers 40ms 40 hours CrossBeats Fury Latest True Wireless Earbuds 13mm 30ms Up to 80 hrs Truke BTG Storm Gaming Earbuds 13mm Titanium 40ms Up to 50 hrs boAt Airdopes 190 TWS Earbuds 10mm 50ms Up to 40 hrs Mivi Commando Q9 Gaming TWS Electro-dynamic 13mm 35ms Up to 72 hrs Amazon Basics True Wireless Gaming Mode Earbuds Dual 13 mm dynamic drivers 50ms Up to 60 hrs TAGG Rogue 100GT Not specified 50ms Up to 20 hrs GKA Ultrapods TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Not specified Up to 40ms Up to 10 hrs

Best value for money

The Boult Audio Z20 offers an impressive balance of features at an attractive price point. With its BoomX 10mm Bass Drivers delivering immersive sound, low latency gaming mode for seamless gaming experience, and a whopping 51-hour battery life, it's hard to beat in terms of value. Additionally, IPX5 water resistance and touch controls add convenience and durability, making it a solid choice for gamers looking for performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The CrossBeats Fury Latest True Wireless Gaming Earbuds stand out as the best overall product. Its 13mm drivers provide powerful sound, while ultra-low latency and 3D sound technology enhance the gaming experience. With an impressive battery life of up to 80 hours, gamers can enjoy extended play sessions without interruption. The inclusion of RGB lighting adds a stylish touch, and noise-cancelling technology ensures clear communication during multiplayer games, making it a top choice for gamers seeking premium features.

How to find the best gaming earphones?

Finding the best gaming earphones requires considering several factors. Firstly, prioritize features like low latency, which ensures minimal delay between audio and visual cues, crucial for immersive gaming. Next, look for quality drivers that deliver clear, detailed sound, enhancing gameplay. Battery life is essential for uninterrupted gaming sessions, so opt for earphones with long-lasting battery performance. Additionally, consider comfort and durability, as gaming sessions can be lengthy and demanding. Wireless earphones offer freedom of movement, but ensure they have stable connectivity. Finally, check for additional features like noise cancellation, water resistance, and customizable EQ settings to tailor the experience to your preferences. Reading reviews and seeking recommendations from fellow gamers can also help narrow down options and find the perfect gaming earphones for your needs.

FAQs

Question : Are gaming earphones compatible with consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Ans : Yes, most gaming earphones are compatible with consoles that support Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless integration for console gaming.

Question : Do gaming earphones work well for music and movies too?

Ans : Absolutely, gaming earphones often have high-quality drivers and sound profiles suitable for various media, providing an immersive experience for music and movie enthusiasts as well.

Question : Can I use gaming earphones for making calls?

Ans : Yes, many gaming earphones feature built-in microphones with noise reduction technology, making them suitable for clear voice calls during gaming or everyday use.

Question : Are wireless gaming earphones prone to connectivity issues?

Ans : While wireless earphones can sometimes experience connectivity issues, reputable brands often employ technologies like Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connections and minimal interference.

Question : Do gaming earphones require any special software or drivers to function?

Ans : In most cases, gaming earphones are plug-and-play devices, requiring no additional software or drivers. However, some models may offer companion apps for customizing settings or firmware updates.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi I've been working in the tech world for more than five years, writing lots of in-depth reviews about gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey for me. As a content writer, my goal is to make tech understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets. Read more from this author