Valentine's Day gifting guide: Top 5 tech picks you can buy right now

Croma has announced a nationwide Valentine’s Day sale, introducing a wide range of discounts, exchange offers and financing schemes across smartphones, wearables, audio gear and personal care products. The limited-period promotion runs from 6 to 15 February at all Croma stores.

The Tata Group-owned electronics retailer is positioning the campaign as a gifting guide, with products across price points and added benefits such as cashback and easy EMI plans.

Storewide deals and bank benefits Shoppers can access category-level price cuts, bundled offers and in-store exclusives, alongside cashback and no-cost EMI options. Croma said customers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can receive up to 10% off on select purchases.

Offers may vary by city, store and product availability, and are subject to bank and finance partner terms.

Hero offers headline the sale As part of its “Hero offers”, Croma is highlighting discounts on popular smartphones and audio products.

The iPhone 17 is being pitched at an effective price of ₹47,742 through a combination of exchange and bank benefits. Buyers can trade in an old smartphone for up to ₹23,500, receive an additional ₹8,000 exchange bonus and claim a flat ₹2,000 bank cashback.

Audio deals include a Marshall Bluetooth speaker reduced from ₹19,999 to ₹12,999, while select Sony headphones are available at half price, dropping from ₹14,990 to ₹7,499.

Discounts across smartphones and tablets Several mid-range smartphones are also part of the promotion. The Redmi Note 15G is listed with up to 22% off, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 carries a 14% discount.

In the tablet segment, the Apple iPad 11th Gen is available at 12% off, bringing the price down to ₹30,766.

Wearables and smartwatches Croma is offering significant reductions on wearables, with discounts of up to 80% on models from brands such as Boat and Noise.