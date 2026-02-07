Valentine's Day gifting guide: Top 5 tech picks you can buy right now

Searching for the Valentine’s Day gift? From smartphones and smartwatches to speakers and headphones, here are five top tech picks that combine style, usefulness and great value across every budget.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Feb 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Croma has announced a nationwide Valentine’s Day sale, introducing a wide range of discounts, exchange offers and financing schemes across smartphones, wearables, audio gear and personal care products. The limited-period promotion runs from 6 to 15 February at all Croma stores.

The Tata Group-owned electronics retailer is positioning the campaign as a gifting guide, with products across price points and added benefits such as cashback and easy EMI plans.

Storewide deals and bank benefits

Shoppers can access category-level price cuts, bundled offers and in-store exclusives, alongside cashback and no-cost EMI options. Croma said customers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can receive up to 10% off on select purchases.

Offers may vary by city, store and product availability, and are subject to bank and finance partner terms.

Hero offers headline the sale

As part of its “Hero offers”, Croma is highlighting discounts on popular smartphones and audio products.

The iPhone 17 is being pitched at an effective price of 47,742 through a combination of exchange and bank benefits. Buyers can trade in an old smartphone for up to 23,500, receive an additional 8,000 exchange bonus and claim a flat 2,000 bank cashback.

Audio deals include a Marshall Bluetooth speaker reduced from 19,999 to 12,999, while select Sony headphones are available at half price, dropping from 14,990 to 7,499.

Discounts across smartphones and tablets

Several mid-range smartphones are also part of the promotion. The Redmi Note 15G is listed with up to 22% off, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 carries a 14% discount.

In the tablet segment, the Apple iPad 11th Gen is available at 12% off, bringing the price down to 30,766.

Wearables and smartwatches

Croma is offering significant reductions on wearables, with discounts of up to 80% on models from brands such as Boat and Noise.

The Apple Watch Series SE 3, starting at 25,900, can also be purchased through a nine-month no-cost EMI plan, translating to monthly instalments of 2,791.

