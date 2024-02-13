Valentine's Day gifting guide: Trendy Noise smartwatches for your beloved

Has your beloved been looking for a smartwatch? There’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to surprise them with a brand-new smartwatch that is packed with all the latest features. We’ve curated a list of the best smartwatches from the house of Noise, whether you’re looking for the latest features, a sleek body, and innovative functions. Adorn your loved one’s wrist with the latest smartwatches from Noise that can seamlessly integrate into their modern lifestyles. Sporting chic designs and advanced technology, these smartwatches are worthy considerations for your gifting needs this Valentine’s Day. Nothing says appreciation like the gift of modern technology.

So go ahead, pick from the latest offerings in the world of smartwatches from Noise and show your loved one that you care about their well-being in style. There’s something for everyone on this list, so that you can find the perfect companion to show off their dynamic personality. Get into the spirit of love and gift your loved one a token of your affection that they’ll cherish each moment of their waking life on Valentine’s Day. Here are our top picks that you’ll enjoy gifting on the day of love.

1. Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, BT Calling, IP68 Waterproof, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 150+ Watch Faces (Elite Black)

A good looking watch with tonnes of style and functionality, theNoise Vivid Call 2 smartwatch is designed to impress. Featuring a vibrant 1.85-inch HD display and a lot of features like Bluetooth calling and IP68 waterproof protection, this smartwatch also comes with a remarkable 7-day battery life and comprehensive sleep tracking, so that you or your loved one constantly stays connected and informed. Versatility has a new name with this smartwatch and users can pick from over 150 watch faces to match their mood, making Noise Vivid Call 2 the perfect companion for every occasion.

Specifications of Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display

1.85-inch HD display

BT calling capability

IP68 waterproof rating

7 days battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD display for clear viewing May be too large for smaller wrists BT calling for convenient communication Limited compatibility with certain devices

2. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Jet Black

If you’re on the hunt for the latest in smartwatch technology, you might as well stop now. The Noise's ColorFit Pro 5 Max is an incredible option, boasting a sizable 1.96-inch AMOLED display for the best visual delivery. Other features include Bluetooth calling, post-training workout analysis, and VO2 max tracking. Users who buy this stand to experience rapid health monitoring and revel in 5x faster data transfer. This beautiful watch is also a ferocious performer and is available in the Jet Black colour so that you get the best of both worlds - style and function.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch

1.96-inch AMOLED display

BT calling capability

Post training workout analysis

VO2 max tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display for clear visuals May be too bulky for some wrist sizes BT Calling for convenient communication Advanced features may be overwhelming for casual users

3. Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46" Super AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel Finish Metallic Straps, 4-Stage Sleep Tracker, Smart Watch for Men and Women (Elite Silver)

The Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition smartwatch is truly a beautiful beast. It sports a 1.46-inch Super AMOLED display and comes in a sleek stainless steel finish with metallic straps for those who like industrial elegance. If you’re planning to gift this to your loved one on Valentine’s, they will be able to monitor their sleep in 4 stages with precision. This smartwatch is ideal for both men and women and is currently available in the classy Elite Silver design. Take your lifestyle goals to the next level with this smartwatch and get valuable insights into your daily sleep patterns with ease.

Specifications of Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46" Super AMOLED Display

Display: 1.46-inch Super AMOLED

Stainless steel finish metallic

Sleep tracking: 4-stage precision tracking

Suitable for both men and women

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegance and style Limited functionality beyond basic features Advanced sleep tracking May be too bulky for users with smaller wrists

4. Noise Mettalix 1.4" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Metallic Strap, Stainless Steel Finish, Functional Crown, 7-Day Battery (Elite Black)

If metallic looks bring pleasure to you and your beloved, this smartwatch is worth considering. The Noise Mettalix smartwatch is equipped with a 1.4-inch display and Bluetooth calling feature to enable connectivity wherever you might be. In addition, the smartwatch’s metallic strap and stainless steel finish exude style and function, while the functional crown adds even more value. Gift your loved one the joy of uninterrupted usage with this smartwatch’s 7-day-long battery life. It is currently available in the Elite Black design on Amazon and is a good option for both fashion and tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Noise Mettalix 1.4" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Metallic Strap, Stainless Steel Finish

Display:1.4-inch

Connectivity:Bluetooth calling

Strap: Metallic with stainless steel finish

Battery life: 7 Days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fashionable metallic strap Limited app compatibility Seamless Bluetooth calling Display may be too small for some users

5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Jet Black: Elite Edition)

If you’re looking for a smartwatch with a massive display, consider the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch that boasts a massive 1.96-inch AMOLED display that turns every visual experience into an immersive one. Its premium metallic build, including a functional crown, is the optimal amalgamation of aesthetics and functionality. Additional features on this gorgeous watch include gesture control and Bluetooth calling - all tucked into a Jet Black variant that meets your style and utility needs with ease, everyday! Redefine your smartwatch experience with this offering from Noise.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED

1.96-inch AMOLED Bluetooth calling: Enabled

Enabled Build: Premium metallic

Premium metallic Gesture Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 1.96-inch AMOLED display Size may be too large for some users Bluetooth calling capability Premium pricing may not fit all budgets

6. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue)

Rugged smartwatch users will love this option. The Noise Endeavour smartwatch is the ideal blend of rugged design and advanced features. It comes with a robust 1.46-inch AMOLED display so that you or your loved one experience clarity in all conditions. Users can benefit from Bluetooth calling, SoS feature for added safety, and rapid health monitoring. In addition, the smartwatch is loaded with over 100 sports modes, making fitness tracking easier than ever. The stylish Teal Blue colour is an added advantage and can add more vibrancy to your adventures. Enjoy durability and performance with this option from the house of Noise.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch

Display: 1.46-inch AMOLED

1.46-inch AMOLED Bluetooth calling: Enabled

Enabled SoS feature: Included

Included Sports modes:100+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged design for durability Limited compatibility with certain devices Versatile features: BT Calling, SoS AMOLED display may be prone to scratches

7. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)

Let us introduce you and your partner to the Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch, this Valentine’s Day. This smartwatch sports a vibrant 1.85-inch display that shines even in broad daylight with its 550 nits brightness, allowing you to take it anywhere. With Bluetooth calling and smart DND, users can stay connected while staying in full control of distractions. As if that weren’t enough, the smartwatch also comes with an impressive 10-day battery life, ensuring you never miss a beat. In addition, buyers can dive into fitness with access to 100 sports modes, catering to every activity level. Designed for men and women, its Midnight Blue hue adds a touch of style to your daily wear.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery

Display: 1.85-inch with 550 nits brightness

1.85-inch with 550 nits brightness Battery life: 10 days

10 days Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

Bluetooth calling Sports modes:100+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 1.85" display with 550 NITS brightness May be too bulky for users with smaller wrists Long-lasting 10-day battery life Limited compatibility with certain smartphones

8. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Rose Pink)

The Noise Twist smartwatch is truly an option with a twist! This beautiful and feature-packed smartwatch features a sleek round dial design in charming Rose Pink. Its 1.38-inch TFT display is designed to showcase vibrant visuals while offering Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. With up to 7 days of battery life, users get to enjoy uninterrupted usage across various environments. In addition, if you’re gifting this to your partner this Valentine’s, they’ll have access to over 100 watch faces to match your style. This smartwatch is also water-resistant, with a rating of IP68. Other features include a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking functions for your well-being. This chic accessory is currently available on Amazon.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display

Display: 1.38-inch TFT

1.38-inch TFT Battery life: Up to 7 days

Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68

IP68 Features: Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish round dial design Limited functionality beyond basic features Long battery life up to 7 days TFT display may lack clarity compared to AMOLED

3 best features for you

Product name Display details Bluetooth calling Health suite Noise Vivid Call 2 Smart Watch 1.85-inch HD display Yes Yes Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96-inch AMOLED display Yes Yes Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch 1.46-inch Super AMOLED Yes Yes Noise Mettalix Smart Watch 1.4-inch Display Yes Yes Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Smart Watch 1.96-inch AMOLED display Yes Yes Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Smart Watch 1.46-inch AMOLED display Yes Yes Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch 1.85-inch display Yes Yes Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch 1.38-inch TFT display Yes Yes

Best value for money

Among the Noise smartwatches, the ColorFit Pro 5 Max stands out for its impressive features and affordability. With a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, post-training workout analysis, VO2 Max monitoring, and 5x faster data transfer, it offers exceptional value. Whether tracking fitness or staying connected, it caters to diverse needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Noise Pulse 2 Max emerges as the best overall product with its 1.85-inch display, Bluetooth calling, 10-day battery life, 550 NITS brightness, smart DND feature, and 100 sports modes. Its blend of functionality, longevity, and versatility makes it the top choice for users seeking comprehensive smartwatch capabilities.

How to find the right Noise smartwatch?

To find the right Noise smartwatch, consider your priorities such as display size, battery life, fitness tracking features, and connectivity options. Assess whether you need Bluetooth calling, dedicated sports modes, or advanced health monitoring. Review customer reviews and expert recommendations to gauge performance and reliability. Ensure compatibility with your smartphone's operating system and check for any additional features like water resistance or sleep tracking. Narrow down options based on your budget and preferences, and compare specifications to make an informed decision. With careful consideration of your needs and thorough research, you can find the perfect Noise smartwatch to suit your lifestyle.

FAQs

Question : Q: How do I charge my Noise smartwatch?

Ans : A: Most Noise smartwatches come with a proprietary charging cable. Simply connect the charging cable to the watch and a power source.

Question : Q: Can I swim with my Noise smartwatch?

Ans : A: Some Noise smartwatches are waterproof or water-resistant, but not all. Check the product specifications to ensure it's suitable for swimming.

Question : Q: How do I sync my Noise smartwatch with my smartphone?

Ans : A: Download and install the NoiseFit app on your smartphone, follow the setup instructions, and pair your smartwatch via Bluetooth in the app.

Question : Q: Can I change the watch faces on my Noise smartwatch?

Ans : A: Yes, most Noise smartwatches allow you to customize watch faces through the companion app or directly on the watch.

Question : Q: Does my Noise smartwatch track sleep?

Ans : A: Many Noise smartwatches offer sleep tracking features, allowing you to monitor your sleep patterns and quality.

