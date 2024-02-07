Valentines Day gifts for him: Top 10 smartwatches for men under ₹20000

Valentine’s Day approaches, and you must be looking for a suitable gift for your partner. If your partner loves gadgets, then a smartwatch will be the perfect gift for them. These small gadgets offer connectivity and convenience at the same time. The market is flooded with smartwatches available at different price range, making it difficult for anyone to make a decision. That’s why we curated a list of the best smartwatches for men under ₹20000.

We included smartwatches from multiple brands so you can choose from the preferred brand. All these smartwatches bring a large display and most of them lets you read and reply to chats without reaching out for your phone. With dozens of health features, it makes a pretty option for your fitness freak partner. So let’s follow the guide where we talk about the best smartwatches that you can gift your partner this Valentine’s Day.

1. Amazfit T-Rex 2

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch is a rugged and durable smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. With a clear 1.39 inches HD AMOLED display, it withstands extreme conditions and offers real-time navigation through 5 satellite positioning systems. It tracks over 150 sports modes, including strength exercises, and provides comprehensive health metrics with a single tap. With 10 ATM waterproofing and a powerful Zepp OS, it supports third-party apps and offers a 24-day battery life, making it an ideal companion for adventurers.

Specifications of Amazfit T-Rex 2:

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.39 inch HD AMOLED

Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, stress level, breathing rate

Battery: Up to 24 days

Features: Real-time navigation, 150+ sports modes

None

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers advanced features in a sleek design. It tracks sleep patterns, detects snoring, and provides insights into your rest. With body composition analysis, it monitors body fat percentage and muscle weight, aiding in fitness goals. The optical heart rate sensor ensures continuous monitoring of cardiovascular health. Automatic fitness tracking counts steps, calories, and supports various exercises. Its Sapphire crystal display is durable and water-resistant, offering clarity and toughness against scratches.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Brand: Samsung

Display: 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels

Sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, Body composition analysis

Battery: 50 hours

Features: Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking

None

3. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch offers a vibrant 1.45-inch AMOLED display for clear viewing even under sunlight. It boasts features like blood pressure monitoring, heart rate tracking, and 150+ sports modes. With Alexa integration, it supports voice commands and Bluetooth connectivity for music and calls. The watch ensures convenience with a 12-day battery life, GPS tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.45-inch Ultra HD AMOLED

Sensors: Heart rate, blood pressure, altitude, GPS

Battery: Up to 12 days

Features: Alexa integration, Bluetooth calls/music playback

None

4. Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is a versatile device featuring a 44mm AMOLED screen and various smart features. It includes built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, tracks wellness with SpO2 monitoring, and delivers smartphone notifications. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, it offers extended battery life with smart modes and quick charging capabilities. With heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS, and Google Pay for easy payments, it's a convenient companion for daily use.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch:

Brand: Fossil

Display: 1.28 inches' AMOLED screen with 416 x 416 resolution

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, activity tracker, SpO2 sensor

Battery: Multiple days with smart battery modes

Features: Alexa, Google Assistant, SpO2 monitoring, smartphone notifications, Google Pay

None

5. CrossBeats Monarch

The CrossBeats Monarch smartwatch features a vibrant 1.43-inch UHD display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution and 700 nits brightness. Designed for durability, it sports a sleek metal body with Gorilla Glass protection. Stay connected with advanced Bluetooth calling and smart alerts. Track your health with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SPo2 measurement. Secure your data with passcode protection and NFC compatibility. Enjoy over 125 sports modes and choose from silicone or stainless steel straps.

Specifications of CrossBeats Monarch:

Brand: CrossBeats

Display: 1.43 inch UHD Infinite Display, 360 x 360 Pixels

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, Sleep tracking, SPo2

Battery: Multiple days

Features: Advanced Bluetooth calling, 700 Nits brightness

None

6. Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is a versatile companion for your active lifestyle. With built-in GPS, you can track your runs, bike rides, and hikes without needing your phone. It monitors your heart rate 24/7 with PurePulse 2.0 technology and provides insights like your Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Score. You can control your smart home devices, set reminders, and get news updates using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, enjoy up to 6+ days of battery life on a single charge, with fast charging available. With water resistance up to 50 meters, it's ready for any adventure.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3:

Brand: Fitbit

Display: 1.6 inches, 336 x 336 pixels

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope

Battery: Up to 6+ days

Features: Built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring

Premium features requires subscription

7. Huawei Watch GT 3

The Huawei Watch GT 3 features a 1.43 inch AMOLED Display, providing vibrant visuals. It boasts 14-day battery life and all-day SpO2 monitoring. Equipped with precision sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, and heart rate sensors, it ensures accurate health insights. With 5 ATM water resistance and GPS precision, it's perfect for outdoor activities. The AI Running Coach offers personalized plans, while seamless compatibility with Android and iOS enhances connectivity.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 3:

Brand: Huawei

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Optical Heart Rate, Air Pressure, Temperature

Battery: 14 days

Features: All-day SpO2 monitoring, GPS

None

8. Amazfit GTS 4

The Amazfit GTS 4 boasts a large 1.75 inch AMOLED display for clear health tracking. Get your calls and notifications right on your wrist using its large display. Its GPS technology ensures accurate positioning even in challenging environments. It recognizes various strength training exercises and tracks reps and rest times. With up to 8 days of battery life and a Battery Saver Mode, it's ready for extended use.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch:

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.75 inches HD AMOLED

Sensors: GPS, SpO2

Battery: Up to 8 days

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in

None

9. Noise Vortex Plus

The Noise Vortex Plus smartwatch boasts a 1.46 inches AMOLED display with Always on Display feature, Bluetooth calling, sleek metal finish, and up to 7 days of battery life. It comes with a variety of watch faces, a new OS with enhanced performance, and health suite features including mood-based watch faces, Noise OS, NoiseFit app compatibility, and 110+ sports modes.

Specifications of Vortex Plus:

Brand: Noise

Display: 1.46 inches AMOLED

Sensors: Various health sensors

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance

None

10. Fire-Boltt Visionary Pro

The Fire-Boltt Visionary Pro is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a 1.78 inches AMOLED display, 100+ sports modes, TWS connection, and voice assistance. It boasts a high-resolution screen with Always On feature, lasting 2 days with Bluetooth calling and up to 5 days without. It supports TWS connection for music playback, AI voice assistance, and IP68 water resistance. Additionally, it offers remote controls for camera and music, along with basic reminders. The watch allows Bluetooth calling directly from the wrist and has a dial pad for calls and contact syncing.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary Pro:

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Display: 1.78 inches AMOLED

Sensors: SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

Battery: Up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling, up to 5 days without

Features: Bluetooth calling, TWS connection

None

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Sensors Battery Amazfit T-Rex 2 1.39 inch HD AMOLED Heart rate, SpO2, stress level, breathing rate Up to 24 days Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.2 inch 396 x 396 pixels Optical heart rate, Body composition analysis Up to 50 hours Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 1.45 inches Ultra HD AMOLED Heart rate, blood pressure, altitude, GPS Up to 12 days Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch 1.28 inch AMOLED, 416 x 416 Heart rate monitor, activity tracker, SpO2 sensor Multiple days CrossBeats Monarch 1.43 inch UHD Infinite Display Heart rate monitor, Sleep tracking, SpO2 Multiple days Fitbit Versa 3 1.6 inch, 336 x 336 pixels Heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope Up to 6+ days Huawei Watch GT 3 1.43 inch AMOLED Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical Heart Rate, GPS Up to 14 days Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch 1.75 inch HD AMOLED GPS, SpO2 Up to 8 days Vortex Plus 1.46 inch AMOLED Various health sensors Up to 7 days Fire-Boltt Visionary Pro 1.78 inch AMOLED SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking Up to 2-5 days

Best value for money

The CrossBeats Monarch offers advanced features like Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring at a competitive price point. The large display looks fantastic and crisp even outdoors. You also get Bluetooth calling, notifications and all the health related features making it an excellent value for money option.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 stands out as the best overall product due to its comprehensive sensor suite, long battery life, and a wide array of features including body composition analysis and fitness tracking. It is compatible with all the Android smartphones but not with iPhones. The battery is good for more than a day which is still good enough for a smartwatch running on Wear OS.

How to find the best smartwatch for men?

Finding the best smartwatch for men involves considering several factors. Look for a smartwatch with robust fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, and activity tracking. Consider the design and build quality, opting for durable materials and a style that suits personal preferences. Compatibility with smartphones and ecosystems such as iOS or Android is crucial for seamless integration. Additionally, prioritize battery life and ensure the smartwatch offers essential features like notifications, health monitoring, and possibly standalone functionality like music playback or Bluetooth calling.

FAQs

Question : Can smartwatches track swimming activities?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches come with water resistance and swimming tracking features.

Question : Do smartwatches require a smartphone to function?

Ans : Smartwatches can function independently for some tasks like fitness tracking but typically require a smartphone for full functionality like notifications and app syncing.

Question : Are smartwatches suitable for monitoring heart health?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches offer heart rate monitoring features, and some advanced models can even track metrics like blood pressure and ECG.

Question : How long does it take to charge a smartwatch?

Ans : Charging times vary depending on the model and capacity, but typically, most smartwatches charge fully within 1-2 hours.

Question : Can smartwatches make phone calls?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches offer Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist when connected to a smartphone.

