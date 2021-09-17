Videogame makers get no home-field advantage

In its statement, EA blamed the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch," the statement read. A four-week delay doesn’t indicate major problems with the game; Doug Creutz of Cowen speculates the move is more for “bug squashing and final polishing." EA also maintained its net bookings projection for the fiscal year ending in March—suggesting presales of the game have been strong enough that the company doesn’t see the shift resulting in a financial hit.