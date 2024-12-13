ViewSonic unveiled its latest monitor lineup at the ColorPro Awards 2024 Exhibition: Momentum event in India. The new range features modern technology and exceptional performance tailored for creative professionals, modern workspaces, and gamers. Highlights included an AI monitor, ultra-fast gaming monitors, and a 5K display with automatic color calibration designed for creators, especially Mac users—all engineered to deliver outstanding visual quality and enhance productivity.

When asked about the growing competition in the Indian market, Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic said that the primary motive of the brand is to serve quality and future ready products. Mentioning the existing monitors in the market, he expressed his strategy of acquiring customers with unmatched quality and features. He also added that the Indian outlook towards monitors has changed post pandemic, thanks to the rising demand of gaming. This has forced people to see monitors as a proper gadget and not just a gaming peripheral.

Continuing with the conversation, I asked him about the differences in operating in western markets and Indian markets. The major difference is reception of new innovation and technology. Western markets receive new products more proactively while the Indian market searches for a trust factor. Consumer trust building is one of his main agendas, he expressed.

Here is the new line up of Viewsonic monitors: VG2748A-2K: AI Monitor with Intelligent Sensing Technology

The latest AI monitor is designed to revolutionize the workspace by prioritizing user comfort, privacy, and sustainability. Equipped with an Ambient Light Sensor, it automatically optimizes screen brightness and backlight settings to enhance viewing comfort. Features like Posture Check, Break Reminder, and Focused Attention Mode ensure ergonomic support, improved focus, and better health during long work sessions. For privacy, the monitor integrates Privacy Alert and Auto-Dimmer, helping prevent visual hacking and safeguarding sensitive information. Additionally, this monitor promotes sustainability through its Power-Saving Mode, Energy Star and EPEAT certifications, and eco-friendly packaging.

VP2788-5K: The 5K Monitor tailored for Mac Users

The VP2788-5K is purpose-built for Mac users, seamlessly integrating with the Apple ecosystem through its advanced hardware and self-developed software to deliver an unparalleled visual and professional experience. With a stunning 5K resolution at 218 PPI, featuring 99% DCI-P3, this monitor ensures vibrant and consistent colors that align perfectly with Apple’s visual standards. Its Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity supports effortless integration with peripherals, while the unique dual 5K daisy-chaining capability expands multitasking potential.

VP2776T-4K & VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt™ 4 Monitors

The VP2776T-4K and VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt™ 4 monitors set a new standard for connectivity and efficiency, designed for both creative and professionals. With dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports offering blazing-fast speeds of up to 40 Gbps, they enable lightning-quick data transfer, dual 4K display support via Daisy Chain, and streamlined workflows—all with a single cable. Coupled with a comprehensive array of connectivity options—including dual HDMI 2.1, USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and Ethernet—these monitors deliver seamless docking and integration into any setup. Featuring stunning 4K UHD resolution, Delta E <2 colour accuracy, and a 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color gamut, they provide vibrant, true-to-life visuals to meet the demands of professionals.

VP3285- 4K-OLED: Unmatched Precision and Performance for Creators

The VP3285-4K-OLED raises the bar for professional displays with cutting-edge OLED technology, delivering true blacks and over 1.07 billion colors (true 10-bit) for unmatched visual clarity. Enhanced by an Intelligent Sensor suite—including Ambient Light, Human Position, and Gesture Control—this monitor offers an intuitive and immersive user experience.

Designed for creative professionals, it boasts 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color coverage, Pantone Validation, and Delta E < 2 for precise and consistent color accuracy. With versatile connectivity options and daisy-chaining functionality, the VP3285-4K-OLED simplifies workflows, making it an essential tool for seamless productivity and creativity.

Next-level Gaming Monitors: XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737

For gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge, ViewSonic introduces the XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737 monitors. The XG325D-4K-OLED is a 32-inch 4K UHD OLED display that offers dual mode features, allowing users to switch between 4K at 240Hz or FHD at 480Hz. This monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free, smooth gameplay and an incredibly fast 0.03ms GtG response time.

The XG2737 is a 27-inch FHD IPS monitor boasting an impressive 520Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT response time, perfect for fast-paced competitive gaming. Both monitors are equipped with advanced features to enhance the gaming experience, including multiple connectivity options and built-in speakers for immersive audio.

While talking about disrupting the Indian market, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director - Sales and Marketing -IT Division at ViewSonic said that his primary target audience is SMEs where reaching a larger group of skilled users is easier. He also added that Indian consumers have now started seeing beyond the price and focussing on the features. I asked him if organisations would want to extend more than basic monitors for the employees. In response to that, he said that employers are also worried about the health condition of their employees and would want to opt for better monitors and devices. Blue light emission is the main cause of fatigue in the eyes and head. Opting for a better monitor is a means to ensure employee retention.

ViewSonic is set to bring its latest range of advanced monitors to India in the first half of 2025. With a focus on innovation and superior visual quality, these monitors are designed to meet the evolving needs of both professionals and gamers, promising to elevate the viewing experience to new heights.

