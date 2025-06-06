Vijay Mallya reveals why he picked Virat Kohli for RCB: ‘My instinct told me he was special…’

Vijay Mallya, the first owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared how he chose Virat Kohli during the IPL's inaugural season. Mallya aimed to create a vibrant team, and Kohli's selection proved vital as RCB finally won the IPL Trophy after 18 years.

Livemint
Published6 Jun 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Vijay Mallya has shared the story of why he bought Virat Kohli for RCB
Vijay Mallya has shared the story of why he bought Virat Kohli for RCB(Youtube.com/@rajshamani)

Vijay Mallya, the first owner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, has revealed how he picked Virat Kohli for the inaugural season of the IPL. Kohli has been a key member of the RCB team for 18 years, and his perseverance paid off this year when the franchise finally won the IPL trophy for the first time.

In a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Mallya revealed that he had bid for three IPL franchises and lost Mumbai Indians to the Ambanis by the narrowest of margins. Mallya eventually bought RCB for $112 million, equivalent to around 600–700 crore in 2008.

            “When I bid for the RCB franchise in 2008, I saw the IPL as a game-changer for Indian cricket. My vision was to create a team that embodied the spirit of Bangalore—vibrant, dynamic, glamorous. I paid $112 million, the second-highest bid, because I believed in the potential. I wanted RCB to be a brand that stood for excellence, not just on the field but off it too. That's why I tied it to Royal Challenge, one of our top-selling liquor brands, to give it that bold identity.” Mallya said on the podcast.

            Vijay Mallya on picking Virat Kohli for RCB

            Meanwhile, Mallya while sharing the story of picking Kohli for RCB said, "I handpicked players who could make RCB a powerhouse. My biggest pride was spotting Virat Kohli, a youngster from the Under-19 World Cup team. My inner instinct told me he was special, and I bid for him. Getting Rahul Dravid as our icon player was a no-brainer—he was Bangalore's pride. We also brought in global stars like Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan. I wanted a mix of local heroes and international flair. My dream was to bring the IPL trophy to Bangalore, and I built the team with that goal," Mallya revealed on the podcast with Raj Shamani.

            "Shortly before the actual selection process, they were playing the U-19 World Cup, and I was very impressed with him. So, I picked him, and it's wonderful, 18 years later, he is still there. He was a young kid at that time when I got him, but you know, full of energy, great talent, and you know, one of the greatest Indian cricketers ever," Mallya added.

