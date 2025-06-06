Vijay Mallya reveals why he picked Virat Kohli for RCB: ‘My instinct told me he was special…’

Vijay Mallya, the first owner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, has revealed how he picked Virat Kohli for the inaugural season of the IPL. Kohli has been a key member of the RCB team for 18 years, and his perseverance paid off this year when the franchise finally won the IPL trophy for the first time.

In a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Mallya revealed that he had bid for three IPL franchises and lost Mumbai Indians to the Ambanis by the narrowest of margins. Mallya eventually bought RCB for $112 million, equivalent to around ₹600–700 crore in 2008.

“When I bid for the RCB franchise in 2008, I saw the IPL as a game-changer for Indian cricket. My vision was to create a team that embodied the spirit of Bangalore—vibrant, dynamic, glamorous. I paid $112 million, the second-highest bid, because I believed in the potential. I wanted RCB to be a brand that stood for excellence, not just on the field but off it too. That's why I tied it to Royal Challenge, one of our top-selling liquor brands, to give it that bold identity.” Mallya said on the podcast.

Vijay Mallya on picking Virat Kohli for RCB Meanwhile, Mallya while sharing the story of picking Kohli for RCB said, "I handpicked players who could make RCB a powerhouse. My biggest pride was spotting Virat Kohli, a youngster from the Under-19 World Cup team. My inner instinct told me he was special, and I bid for him. Getting Rahul Dravid as our icon player was a no-brainer—he was Bangalore's pride. We also brought in global stars like Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan. I wanted a mix of local heroes and international flair. My dream was to bring the IPL trophy to Bangalore, and I built the team with that goal," Mallya revealed on the podcast with Raj Shamani.

