Vijay Sales Apple Days: Big discounts on iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, iPads and more
Vijay Sales is offering big discounts on flagship iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, Apple watches and more during the Apple Days sale. Customers can get up to ₹5,000 discount using HDFC bank cards and up to ₹10,000 exchange bonus on purchasing Apple devices from Vijay Sales physical outlets.
Apple Days on Vijay Sales are back, offering a chance to loyalists of the Cupertino-based tech giant who are looking to buy a new device. The current sale kicked off on December 31 and will continue till January 7, offering deep discounts on the flagship iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, Apple watches and more.