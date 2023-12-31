Apple Days on Vijay Sales are back, offering a chance to loyalists of the Cupertino-based tech giant who are looking to buy a new device. The current sale kicked off on December 31 and will continue till January 7, offering deep discounts on the flagship iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, Apple watches and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Sales is offering a discount of up to ₹5,000 on HDFC bank cards. Meanwhile, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 on the purchase of Apple devices at Vijay Sales physical stores during the sale period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the iPhone 15 smartphone, which was launched at the Wonderlust event in September this year at a price of ₹79,990, is available at a listed price of ₹70,990 and can be purchased at an effective price of ₹66,990 by availing the ₹3,000 HDFC Bank Card discount during the sale.

Top deals on Apple products during Apple Days on Vijay Sales: 1) iPhone 13 at ₹ 50,000: The iPhone 13 smartphone was released in 2021, but continues to hold a dominant position among the Indian masses. The smartphone is priced at ₹51,820 on the Vijay Sales website and with HDFC Bank discounts of ₹1,000, it can be purchased for ₹50,820.

2) Discounts on iPads: Similarly, the iPad 9th generation is available at an effective price of ₹27,990 while the iPad 10th generation base variant is available at an effective price of ₹33,430. Additionally, the iPad Air 5th Gen (64GB variant) is available at an effective price of ₹50,680 and the iPad Pro with M2 chipset is available at an effective price of ₹79,990 for the 256GB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Deals on Macbooks: The popular MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is listed at ₹79,990 and with the bank discount of ₹5,000, the device can be purchased at a price of ₹74,900. Additionally, the company is also giving a MacBook Air M2 with 256GB storage is listed for a price of ₹1,01,960 during Apple Days and can effectively be purchased for a price of ₹96,960 using HDFC card discounts.

The company is also offering huge discounts on Apple's MacBook Pro range with M2 and M3 chipsets effectively.

4) Apple Watches: Apple Watch Series 9 is listed at ₹38,810 on Vijay Sales, however, the smartwatch can be purchased at an effective price of ₹36,310 by availing bank discounts. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) variants are also available for an effective price of ₹32,620 and ₹25,690 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

