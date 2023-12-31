Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vijay Sales Apple Days: Big discounts on iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, iPads and more

Vijay Sales Apple Days: Big discounts on iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, iPads and more

Livemint

Vijay Sales is offering big discounts on flagship iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, Apple watches and more during the Apple Days sale. Customers can get up to 5,000 discount using HDFC bank cards and up to 10,000 exchange bonus on purchasing Apple devices from Vijay Sales physical outlets.

Apple Days on Vijay Sales start from December 31 and last till January 7.

Apple Days on Vijay Sales are back, offering a chance to loyalists of the Cupertino-based tech giant who are looking to buy a new device. The current sale kicked off on December 31 and will continue till January 7, offering deep discounts on the flagship iPhone 15 series, Macbooks, Apple watches and more.

Vijay Sales is offering a discount of up to 5,000 on HDFC bank cards. Meanwhile, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 on the purchase of Apple devices at Vijay Sales physical stores during the sale period.

Notably, the iPhone 15 smartphone, which was launched at the Wonderlust event in September this year at a price of 79,990, is available at a listed price of 70,990 and can be purchased at an effective price of 66,990 by availing the 3,000 HDFC Bank Card discount during the sale.

Top deals on Apple products during Apple Days on Vijay Sales:

1) iPhone 13 at 50,000:

The iPhone 13 smartphone was released in 2021, but continues to hold a dominant position among the Indian masses. The smartphone is priced at 51,820 on the Vijay Sales website and with HDFC Bank discounts of 1,000, it can be purchased for 50,820.

2) Discounts on iPads:

Similarly, the iPad 9th generation is available at an effective price of 27,990 while the iPad 10th generation base variant is available at an effective price of 33,430. Additionally, the iPad Air 5th Gen (64GB variant) is available at an effective price of 50,680 and the iPad Pro with M2 chipset is available at an effective price of 79,990 for the 256GB variant.

3) Deals on Macbooks:

The popular MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is listed at 79,990 and with the bank discount of 5,000, the device can be purchased at a price of 74,900. Additionally, the company is also giving a MacBook Air M2 with 256GB storage is listed for a price of 1,01,960 during Apple Days and can effectively be purchased for a price of 96,960 using HDFC card discounts.

The company is also offering huge discounts on Apple's MacBook Pro range with M2 and M3 chipsets effectively.

4) Apple Watches:

Apple Watch Series 9 is listed at 38,810 on Vijay Sales, however, the smartwatch can be purchased at an effective price of 36,310 by availing bank discounts. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) variants are also available for an effective price of 32,620 and 25,690 respectively.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.
