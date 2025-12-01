Vijay Sales Apple Days: iPhone Air and iPhone 17 see steep price cuts, iPhone 15 goes below ₹50,000

Vijay Sales has once again brought back its Apple Days sale from 28 December to 4 January, during which the retailer is offering some attractive deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other Apple products. Among the top highlights of the sale are offers on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 lineup, and the iPhone 15.
The iPhone Air, which was launched at a price of ₹1,19,900 during Apple’s September event, is listed at ₹94,990 during the Apple Days sale. Vijay Sales is also offering an additional ₹4,000 instant bank discount on select cards.
The iPhone 17 is listed at its regular retail price of ₹82,900. However, Vijay Sales is offering a ₹4,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price of the vanilla iPhone 17 down to ₹78,900.
The iPhone 17 Pro is listed at ₹1,25,490 during the sale, down from its launch price of ₹1,34,900. With the ₹4,000 bank discount, the effective price comes down to ₹1,21,490.
Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at ₹1,38,490, down from ₹1,49,900. With the bank offer applied, the top-end iPhone can be purchased for an effective price of ₹1,34,490.
The iPhone 16 is getting one of the biggest discounts during the Apple Days sale and is available for under ₹60,000. The device, which usually retails at ₹69,900, is listed at ₹60,990. An additional ₹3,000 instant bank discount brings the effective price down to ₹57,990.
The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at ₹69,490 during the sale. With a ₹5,000 instant bank discount, the effective price of the device drops to ₹64,490.
Apple’s entry-level iPhone is also seeing a significant price cut. The iPhone 16e, which launched at ₹59,900, is listed at ₹50,990. An additional ₹4,000 bank discount further reduces the effective price to ₹46,990.
Although the iPhone 15 was discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, it continues to be available through retailers. During the Apple Days sale, the device can be purchased for an effective price of ₹49,490, which includes a ₹2,000 bank discount.
All iPhone deals are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to ₹9,000.
The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is listed at ₹89,990. With a flat ₹10,000 instant discount, the effective price drops to ₹79,990. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available at a starting effective price of ₹64,990.
The iPad 11th Gen (A16) is available at a deal price of ₹30,190 after discounts. The iPad Air with the M3 chip is listed at an effective price of ₹51,490, while the iPad Pro with the M5 chip starts at ₹89,990.
According to Vijay Sales, credit and debit cardholders from the following banks can avail instant discounts during the sale:
ICICI Bank
HDFC Bank
American Express
HSBC Bank
RBL Bank
OneCard
IDFC First Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
Yes Bank
BOBCARD
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
DBS Bank
These are some of the top offers available on Apple products during the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale.
|Base variant of the model
|Apple Days Starting Price
|Instant Discount with ICICI & other select bank cards
|Effective Offer Price
|Exchange Bonus
|iPhone 17 (256 GB)
|INR 82,900
|Up to INR 4,000 (at stores only)
|INR 78,900 (at stores only)
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)
|INR 125,490
|Up to INR 4,000
|INR 121,490
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
|INR 138,490
|Up to INR 4,000
|INR 134,490
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone Air (256 GB)
|INR 94,900
|Up to INR 4,000
|INR 90,900
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 16 (128 GB)
|INR 60,990
|Up to INR 3,000
|INR 57,990
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
|INR 69,490
|Up to INR 5,000
|INR 64,490
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 16 E (128 GB)
|INR 50,990
|INR 4,000
|INR 46,990
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPhone 15 (128 GB)
|INR 51,490
|Up to INR 2,000
|INR 49,490
|Up to INR 9,000
|iPad 11th Gen (A16)
|INR 32,190
|INR 2,000
|INR 30,190
|-
|iPad Air 11 inch with M3 chip
|INR 54,490
|INR 3,000
|INR 51,490
|-
|iPad Air 13 Inch with M3 chip
|INR 72,290
|INR 3,000
|INR 69,290
|-
|iPad Pro 11 inch with M5 chip
|INR 92,990
|INR 3,000
|INR 89,990
|-
|iPad Pro 13 inch with M5 chip
|INR 119,490
|INR 3,000
|INR 116,490
|-
|MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13 inch)
|INR 89,990
|INR 10,000
|INR 79,990
|Up to INR 10,000
|MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15 inch)
|INR 112,490
|INR 10,000
|INR 102,490
|Up to INR 10,000
|MacBook Air with M2 Chip
|INR 69,990
|INR 5,000
|INR 64,990
|Up to INR 10,000
|MacBook Pro with M5 Chip
|INR 157,990
|INR 5,000
|INR 152,990
|Up to INR 10,000
|Apple Watch Series 11
|INR 43,490
|INR 2,500
|INR 40,990
|Up to INR 2,000
|Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen)
|INR 23,990
|INR 2,000
|INR 21,990
|-
|Apple Watch Series Ultra 3
|INR 81,990
|INR 3,000
|INR 78,990
|Up to INR 2,000
|AirPods 4
|INR 11,790
|INR 1,000
|INR 10,790
|-
|AirPods 4 with ANC
|INR 16,490
|INR 1,500
|INR 14,990
|-
|AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
|INR 23,990
|INR 2,000
|INR 21,990
|-
|Beats Audio
|INR 4,290
|INR 500
|INR 3,790
|-