Vijay Sales Apple Days: iPhone Air and iPhone 17 see steep price cuts, iPhone 15 goes below ₹50,000

Vijay Sales has once again brought back its Apple Days sale from 28 December to 4 January, during which the retailer is offering some attractive deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other Apple products. Among the top highlights of the sale are offers on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 lineup, and the iPhone 15.

Top offers during Vijay Sales Apple Days: iPhone 17 and iPhone Air deals iPhone Air: The iPhone Air, which was launched at a price of ₹1,19,900 during Apple’s September event, is listed at ₹94,990 during the Apple Days sale. Vijay Sales is also offering an additional ₹4,000 instant bank discount on select cards.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is listed at its regular retail price of ₹82,900. However, Vijay Sales is offering a ₹4,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price of the vanilla iPhone 17 down to ₹78,900.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro is listed at ₹1,25,490 during the sale, down from its launch price of ₹1,34,900. With the ₹4,000 bank discount, the effective price comes down to ₹1,21,490.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at ₹1,38,490, down from ₹1,49,900. With the bank offer applied, the top-end iPhone can be purchased for an effective price of ₹1,34,490.

Deals on older iPhones iPhone 16: The iPhone 16 is getting one of the biggest discounts during the Apple Days sale and is available for under ₹60,000. The device, which usually retails at ₹69,900, is listed at ₹60,990. An additional ₹3,000 instant bank discount brings the effective price down to ₹57,990.

iPhone 16 Plus: The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at ₹69,490 during the sale. With a ₹5,000 instant bank discount, the effective price of the device drops to ₹64,490.

iPhone 16e: Apple’s entry-level iPhone is also seeing a significant price cut. The iPhone 16e, which launched at ₹59,900, is listed at ₹50,990. An additional ₹4,000 bank discount further reduces the effective price to ₹46,990.

iPhone 15: Although the iPhone 15 was discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, it continues to be available through retailers. During the Apple Days sale, the device can be purchased for an effective price of ₹49,490, which includes a ₹2,000 bank discount.

All iPhone deals are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to ₹9,000.

MacBook and iPad offers MacBook Air: The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is listed at ₹89,990. With a flat ₹10,000 instant discount, the effective price drops to ₹79,990. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available at a starting effective price of ₹64,990.

iPads: The iPad 11th Gen (A16) is available at a deal price of ₹30,190 after discounts. The iPad Air with the M3 chip is listed at an effective price of ₹51,490, while the iPad Pro with the M5 chip starts at ₹89,990.

According to Vijay Sales, credit and debit cardholders from the following banks can avail instant discounts during the sale:

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

American Express

HSBC Bank

RBL Bank

OneCard

IDFC First Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

Yes Bank

BOBCARD

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

DBS Bank

These are some of the top offers available on Apple products during the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale.