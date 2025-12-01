Subscribe

Vijay Sales Apple Days: iPhone Air and iPhone 17 see steep price cuts, iPhone 15 goes below ₹50,000

Apple Days returns at Vijay Sales with deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks and more. The sale will run from 28 December to 4 January and will bring many popular iPhones in the sub- 60,000 price bracket.

Aman Gupta
Published28 Dec 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Apple products are getting a big discount during the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days
Vijay Sales has once again brought back its Apple Days sale from 28 December to 4 January, during which the retailer is offering some attractive deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other Apple products. Among the top highlights of the sale are offers on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 lineup, and the iPhone 15.

Top offers during Vijay Sales Apple Days:

iPhone 17 and iPhone Air deals

iPhone Air:

The iPhone Air, which was launched at a price of 1,19,900 during Apple’s September event, is listed at 94,990 during the Apple Days sale. Vijay Sales is also offering an additional 4,000 instant bank discount on select cards.

iPhone 17:

The iPhone 17 is listed at its regular retail price of 82,900. However, Vijay Sales is offering a 4,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price of the vanilla iPhone 17 down to 78,900.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max:

The iPhone 17 Pro is listed at 1,25,490 during the sale, down from its launch price of 1,34,900. With the 4,000 bank discount, the effective price comes down to 1,21,490.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at 1,38,490, down from 1,49,900. With the bank offer applied, the top-end iPhone can be purchased for an effective price of 1,34,490.

Deals on older iPhones

iPhone 16:

The iPhone 16 is getting one of the biggest discounts during the Apple Days sale and is available for under 60,000. The device, which usually retails at 69,900, is listed at 60,990. An additional 3,000 instant bank discount brings the effective price down to 57,990.

iPhone 16 Plus:

The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at 69,490 during the sale. With a 5,000 instant bank discount, the effective price of the device drops to 64,490.

iPhone 16e:

Apple’s entry-level iPhone is also seeing a significant price cut. The iPhone 16e, which launched at 59,900, is listed at 50,990. An additional 4,000 bank discount further reduces the effective price to 46,990.

iPhone 15:

Although the iPhone 15 was discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, it continues to be available through retailers. During the Apple Days sale, the device can be purchased for an effective price of 49,490, which includes a 2,000 bank discount.

All iPhone deals are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to 9,000.

MacBook and iPad offers

MacBook Air:

The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is listed at 89,990. With a flat 10,000 instant discount, the effective price drops to 79,990. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available at a starting effective price of 64,990.

iPads:

The iPad 11th Gen (A16) is available at a deal price of 30,190 after discounts. The iPad Air with the M3 chip is listed at an effective price of 51,490, while the iPad Pro with the M5 chip starts at 89,990.

According to Vijay Sales, credit and debit cardholders from the following banks can avail instant discounts during the sale:

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

American Express

HSBC Bank

RBL Bank

OneCard

IDFC First Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

Yes Bank

BOBCARD

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

DBS Bank

These are some of the top offers available on Apple products during the ongoing Vijay Sales Apple Days sale.

Base variant of the modelApple Days Starting PriceInstant Discount with ICICI & other select bank cardsEffective Offer PriceExchange Bonus
iPhone 17 (256 GB)INR 82,900Up to INR 4,000 (at stores only)INR 78,900 (at stores only)Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)INR 125,490Up to INR 4,000INR 121,490Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)INR 138,490Up to INR 4,000INR 134,490Up to INR 9,000
iPhone Air (256 GB)INR 94,900Up to INR 4,000INR 90,900Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 16 (128 GB)INR 60,990Up to INR 3,000INR 57,990Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)INR 69,490Up to INR 5,000INR 64,490Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 16 E (128 GB)INR 50,990INR 4,000INR 46,990Up to INR 9,000
iPhone 15 (128 GB)INR 51,490Up to INR 2,000INR 49,490Up to INR 9,000
iPad 11th Gen (A16)INR 32,190INR 2,000INR 30,190-
iPad Air 11 inch with M3 chipINR 54,490INR 3,000INR 51,490-
iPad Air 13 Inch with M3 chipINR 72,290INR 3,000INR 69,290-
iPad Pro 11 inch with M5 chipINR 92,990INR 3,000INR 89,990-
iPad Pro 13 inch with M5 chipINR 119,490INR 3,000INR 116,490-
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13 inch)INR 89,990INR 10,000INR 79,990Up to INR 10,000
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15 inch)INR 112,490INR 10,000INR 102,490Up to INR 10,000
MacBook Air with M2 ChipINR 69,990INR 5,000INR 64,990Up to INR 10,000
MacBook Pro with M5 ChipINR 157,990INR 5,000INR 152,990Up to INR 10,000
Apple Watch Series 11INR 43,490INR 2,500INR 40,990Up to INR 2,000
Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen)INR 23,990INR 2,000INR 21,990-
Apple Watch Series Ultra 3INR 81,990INR 3,000INR 78,990Up to INR 2,000
AirPods 4INR 11,790INR 1,000INR 10,790-
AirPods 4 with ANCINR 16,490INR 1,500INR 14,990-
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)INR 23,990INR 2,000INR 21,990-
Beats AudioINR 4,290INR 500INR 3,790-
 
 
