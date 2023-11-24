Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Sony PS5 standard bundle and more
Vijay Sales' Black Friday Sale in India features discounts on various products, including Apple iPhone 15 starting at ₹72,990, ASUS ROG Phone 6 at ₹47,999, and Sony PlayStation PS5 bundle at ₹47,990.
Vijay Sales, a retail company, has introduced its Black Friday Sale, to celebrate the US holiday and shopping season in India. This sale will begin from November 24 and conclude on November 27.
