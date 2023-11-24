Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Sony PS5 standard bundle and more

Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Sony PS5 standard bundle and more

Livemint

Vijay Sales' Black Friday Sale in India features discounts on various products, including Apple iPhone 15 starting at 72,990, ASUS ROG Phone 6 at 47,999, and Sony PlayStation PS5 bundle at 47,990.

For representation purposes only

Vijay Sales, a retail company, has introduced its Black Friday Sale, to celebrate the US holiday and shopping season in India. This sale will begin from November 24 and conclude on November 27.

The sale includes a range of offers on products such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, men's grooming gadgets, headphones, speakers, kitchen appliances, cooking essentials, and more, available at both its physical stores and official website.

Shoppers can avail a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 7,500, on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 20,000. For ICICI Bank Card holders, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 3,000, on both Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions exceeding Rs. 20,000. Alternatively, a five percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500, is applicable on credit card non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20,000.

Here are some of the best deals offered by the retail store:

Enthusiasts of Apple products can acquire the newest iPhone 15 at a starting price of 72,990, which includes an instant discount of 5,000 when using HDFC Bank Cards.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is now offered at a reduced price of 47,999, marking a significant decrease from its previous selling price of 71,999. For those contemplating an upgrade from their budget smartphones, this presents an opportune moment, with prices starting as low as 6,799.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Sony PlayStation PS5 Standard Cricket24 bundle is set to be accessible at the price of 47,990.

Those interested in purchasing a new premium-range smart TV for their homes can explore the 65-inch Sansui 4K QLED television, available for 51,000.

Moroever, some smartwatches will be sold starting at 790. Additionally, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 TWS earbuds are priced at 1999, while headphones are available starting from 899.

Customers have the opportunity to enjoy a price reduction on the Mivi DUOPODS N2 Truly Wireless Earbuds, which will be offered at 599 on the official website. This exclusive offer is valid only between 12 am and 5 am on November 24, 2023.

