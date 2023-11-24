Vijay Sales, a retail company, has introduced its Black Friday Sale, to celebrate the US holiday and shopping season in India. This sale will begin from November 24 and conclude on November 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale includes a range of offers on products such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, men's grooming gadgets, headphones, speakers, kitchen appliances, cooking essentials, and more, available at both its physical stores and official website.

Shoppers can avail a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 7,500, on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 20,000. For ICICI Bank Card holders, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 3,000, on both Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions exceeding Rs. 20,000. Alternatively, a five percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500, is applicable on credit card non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the best deals offered by the retail store:

Enthusiasts of Apple products can acquire the newest iPhone 15 at a starting price of ₹72,990, which includes an instant discount of ₹5,000 when using HDFC Bank Cards.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is now offered at a reduced price of ₹47,999, marking a significant decrease from its previous selling price of ₹71,999. For those contemplating an upgrade from their budget smartphones, this presents an opportune moment, with prices starting as low as ₹6,799. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For gaming enthusiasts, the Sony PlayStation PS5 Standard Cricket24 bundle is set to be accessible at the price of ₹47,990.

Those interested in purchasing a new premium-range smart TV for their homes can explore the 65-inch Sansui 4K QLED television, available for ₹51,000.

Moroever, some smartwatches will be sold starting at ₹790. Additionally, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 TWS earbuds are priced at ₹1999, while headphones are available starting from ₹899. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers have the opportunity to enjoy a price reduction on the Mivi DUOPODS N2 Truly Wireless Earbuds, which will be offered at ₹599 on the official website. This exclusive offer is valid only between 12 am and 5 am on November 24, 2023.

