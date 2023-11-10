The Diwali sale at Vijay Sales features deals on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and more, with discounts of up to 60%.

As Dhanteras, the first day marking the festival of the auspicious Diwali, approaches, Vijay Sales is offering up to 60 percent off on a wide range of electronics. Whether you prefer shopping online or at offline stores, the retail joint's sale is providing Diwali specific deals.

Moreover, shopping with Credit or Debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, YES Bank, Federal Bank, One Card, RBL Bank, Amex or IDFC First Bank will get instant discounts of up to ₹7,500.

The Vijay Sales Diwali Celebration presents a collection of exciting deals on some popular smartphones, tech gadgets, smart TVs and Laptops and much more. Here are some of the best deals available during the Diwali sale:

Interestingly, the Sansui 32 inches HD Ready Smart Google TV is available at ₹11,499, making it an ideal gift option. Apart from it, the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone with 128 GB storage variant is now available at a price of ₹15,499; the NoiseFit Force Plus Smart Watch is available at just ₹2,099. The sale also features boAt Airdopes 148 True Wireless Earbuds at a price tag of ₹999.

Apple fans can rejoice the newest launch of Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (14 Inch/M3 Chip) offered at ₹1,64,900 (Inclusive of Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards). Meanwhile, the HP 14 inch Laptop with 8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD along with Windows 11 is available at a price of ₹26,990.

Vijay Sales is offering deals on smartphones, including top 5G Smartphones starting from ₹13,499, popular smartphones from brands like Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and more, available from ₹6,999.

The retail store has also laid out deals on washing machines starting at ₹8,699. Meanwhile, the prices of geysers start at ₹3,299, Microwaves and OTGs start from ₹3,799, Mixers, juicers, and blenders from ₹1,485. Consumers can also avail discounts of up to 40 percent on Iron and garment steamers while up to 52 percent on Air Fryers.

Interested customers can rejoice in entry-level laptops starting at ₹16,490, flagship laptops from ₹50,990, iPads and tablets from ₹8,499, and various computer accessories from ₹170.

HDFC Bank Card holders get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000 and flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on credit and debit card EMI transactions above Rs. 60,000. ICICI Bank Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above ₹20000 or five percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above ₹20000.

Additionally, ICICI Bank Card holders can avail an instant discount of flat ₹5000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 1,00,000 and credit Card holders can avail an instant discount of ₹5000 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 1,00,000.

