Vijay Sales Grand Electronics sale live now: iPhone 14, Galaxy Watch 5, more

During the Grand Electronics sale, customers can purchase a slew of electronics like laptops, smartphones and more with massive discounts. The official website shows that the new iPhone 14 series is available with a bank offer.
Vijay Sales, an Indian retail store has gone live with its Grand Electronics sale at all the physical stores and official websites. This sale will go on till September 26 and coincides with the Flipkart Big Billion and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
During the Grand Electronics sale, customers can purchase a slew of electronics like laptops, smartphones and more with massive discounts. The official website shows that the new iPhone 14 series is available with a bank offer. Customers can also look at Amazon’s Alexa speakers which are available with up to 55 per cent off. According to Vijay Sales, customers can enjoy its MyVS loyalty programme which rewards buyes with 0.75 per cent loyalty points on shopping at their stores and e-commerce website. Besides, customers can get cashback as well as instant discounts from top banks.
Here is a deal of best deals at Vijay Sales’ Electronics sale:
iPhone 14
It comes at a discounted price of ₹74,990 with HDFC Bank credit card.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2022
It comes at an effective price of ₹1,699.
Vivo V25 Pro 5G
This smartphone comes at a discounted price of ₹33,999 with CitiBank cards.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
This smartwatch comes at an effective price of ₹30,999.
These earbuds come at an effective price of ₹12,990.
Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds
The sale offers an instant discount of 7.5 per cent up to ₹7,500 on EMI transactions with HSBC Credit cards on a minimum purchase of ₹20,000. Citibank credit card holders would get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to ₹5,000 on EMI transactions and up to ₹2,000 on non-EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above.
Moreover, Yes Bank credit card holders can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent up to ₹2,000 on non-EMI transactions and instant discount of five per cent up to ₹2,000 on EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above.
