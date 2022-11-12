Vivo X90 series to launch on this date: Here’s everything we know so far

Recently, the Vivo X90 Pro+ was said to be shown on Geekbench. It suggested that the handset might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM and Android 13. Whereas, the X90 might come with Dimensity 9200. Meanwhile, the X90 Pro is likely to be the X80 Pro+ which was announced to launch back in September.