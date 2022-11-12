Vivo X90 series to launch on this date: Here’s everything we know so far

Vivo, a Chinese technology company, is expected to launch its premium smartphone series-the X90 by this year. As per a report, the Vivo X90 series is believed to include the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+. Now, a leaked promotional video teaser for the Vivo X90 series has surfaced on the web which suggests that the series is likely to launch on November 22.
According to the alleged leaked teaser of the Vivo X90 series, the Vivo X90 Pro+ could be seen in red colour. Moreover, the clip shows the handset in black colour as well. Notably, this is the first time that the company is likely to introduce the black colour for this premium smartphone series.
A screenshot of a webpage posted on Weibo is making rounds on the internet which suggests that the Vivo X90 series can be available for pre-booking on November 14 with the sales scheduled for November 22. It is also expected that the company might launch TWS 3 wireless earbuds along with the smartphones.
Recently, the Vivo X90 Pro+ was said to be shown on Geekbench. It suggested that the handset might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM and Android 13. Whereas, the X90 might come with Dimensity 9200. Meanwhile, the X90 Pro is likely to be the X80 Pro+ which was announced to launch back in September.
According to a report, the monikers of these handsets had surfaced on the web. One of these smartphones, the Vivo V2227A has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. This smartphone is said to be the China variant of the Vivo X90 Pro+.
The much speculated Vivo X90 Pro+ 3C listing has been first spotted by Anvin (a Twitter user, @ZionsAnvin). The report suggested that the Vivo handset might get 80W (20V.4A) fast charging support. Moreover, the listed Vivo V2227A model and moreVivo X90 series variants were displayed in a recent report.
Reportedly, the Vivo X90 Pro+ might feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display. It is likely to have curved edges and offer a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo can be equipped with a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for supporting eye protection features.
