Vivo announces to release 5G software update to its smartphone this month

At present, only two telecom companies – Jio and Airtel offer 5G in select cities. While Jio 5G is available only in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, Airtel True 5G, on the other hand, is available in eight cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously announced that 5G will launch in 13 cities in the first phase. It is likely that the remaining cities may be covered with Airtel and Jio 5G services in the coming months.

