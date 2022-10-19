Vivo announces to release 5G software update to its smartphone this month

Smartphone brand Vivo has announced to roll out software update with 5G support to its devices later this month. The company said that its 5G-enabled phone will work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Jio offers 5G standalone network in the country, while Airtel provides non-standalone 5G network.
As per IDC data, Vivo is the company’s third largest smartphone seller in the country. The company currently offers 30 smartphones for 5G services. These are compatible with non-standalone 5G networks.
"More than six of our smartphones are supporting the 5G SA (standalone) network. Most of our smartphones are compatible with NSA (non-standalone network). We will release software updates this month which will make most of our smartphones compatible with 5G SA as well," Vivo India Business Strategy Head Paigham Danish said on the sidelines of Vivo Tech Day.
Here are list of Vivo phones that come with 5G network support
