Vivo announces to release 5G software update to its smartphone this month

2 min read . 02:52 PM ISTLivemint
Vivo says its 5G-enabled phone will work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

Smartphone brand Vivo has announced to roll out software update with 5G support to its devices later this month. The company said that its 5G-enabled phone will work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Jio offers 5G standalone network in the country, while Airtel provides non-standalone 5G network.

As per IDC data, Vivo is the company’s third largest smartphone seller in the country. The company currently offers 30 smartphones for 5G services. These are compatible with non-standalone 5G networks.

"More than six of our smartphones are supporting the 5G SA (standalone) network. Most of our smartphones are compatible with NSA (non-standalone network). We will release software updates this month which will make most of our smartphones compatible with 5G SA as well," Vivo India Business Strategy Head Paigham Danish said on the sidelines of Vivo Tech Day.

Here are list of Vivo phones that come with 5G network support

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo T1 Pro

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

Vivo Y55 5G

Vivo Y55s 5G

At present, only two telecom companies – Jio and Airtel offer 5G in select cities. While Jio 5G is available only in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, Airtel True 5G, on the other hand, is available in eight cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously announced that 5G will launch in 13 cities in the first phase. It is likely that the remaining cities may be covered with Airtel and Jio 5G services in the coming months.

