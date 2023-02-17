Vivo has introduced its mid-range Vivo Y100 in India with a price tag of ₹24,999. Key USP of the smartphone is its colour-changing glass on the rear panel. Another highlight of the device is that it is 7.73mm thin and weighs 181 grams. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. Here we bring a spec-by-spec comparison of the all-new Vivo phone with Oppo Reno 8T that was also unveiled recently.