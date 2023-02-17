Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Vivo brings Y100 with colour-changing glass: How it compares with Oppo Reno 8T
Vivo has introduced its mid-range Vivo Y100 in India with a price tag of 24,999. Key USP of the smartphone is its colour-changing glass on the rear panel. Another highlight of the device is that it is 7.73mm thin and weighs 181 grams. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. Here we bring a spec-by-spec comparison of the all-new Vivo phone with Oppo Reno 8T that was also unveiled recently.

Briefly, Oppo Reno 8T is priced 5,000 higher than the Vivo Y100. It has a price tag of 29,999 and boasts of a 108MP primary camera on the rear. The handset is offered in two colour options – Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black. Vivo Y100, on the other hand has three colour variants – Metal Black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue.

SpecsVivo Y100Oppo Reno 8T
Display6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080 resolution6.7-inch FHD+ display 2412x1080 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate
RAM8GB8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB128GB UFS 2.2
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 900Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 
Operating systemFuntouch OS 13 based on Android 13ColorOS 13 based on Android 13
Rear camera64MP OIS (f/1.79 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) 108MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (f/3.3 aperture)
Front camera16MP with f/2.0 aperture32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Battery4,500mAh with 44 watt charging adapter4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging
Price 24,999 29,999
