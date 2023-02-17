Vivo brings Y100 with colour-changing glass: How it compares with Oppo Reno 8T

Vivo brings Y100 with colour-changing glass: How it compares with Oppo Reno 8T1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
- Vivo Y100 comes with a price tag of ₹24,999. Key USP of the smartphone is its colour-changing glass on the rear panel.
Vivo has introduced its mid-range Vivo Y100 in India with a price tag of ₹24,999. Key USP of the smartphone is its colour-changing glass on the rear panel. Another highlight of the device is that it is 7.73mm thin and weighs 181 grams. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. Here we bring a spec-by-spec comparison of the all-new Vivo phone with Oppo Reno 8T that was also unveiled recently.
Briefly, Oppo Reno 8T is priced ₹5,000 higher than the Vivo Y100. It has a price tag of ₹29,999 and boasts of a 108MP primary camera on the rear. The handset is offered in two colour options – Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black. Vivo Y100, on the other hand has three colour variants – Metal Black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue.
|Specs
|Vivo Y100
|Oppo Reno 8T
|Display
|6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080 resolution
|6.7-inch FHD+ display 2412x1080 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB UFS 2.2
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Operating system
|Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
|ColorOS 13 based on Android 13
|Rear camera
|64MP OIS (f/1.79 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture)
|108MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (f/3.3 aperture)
|Front camera
|16MP with f/2.0 aperture
|32MP (f/2.4 aperture)
|Battery
|4,500mAh with 44 watt charging adapter
|4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging
|Price
|₹24,999
|₹29,999
