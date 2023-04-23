Vivo Pad2 tablet launched with Dimensity 9000 processor. Check price, specifications and more1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST
- The vivo Pad2 comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display that offers a high resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 7:5 aspect ratio that allows for easy handling of vertical content.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest tablet, the vivo Pad2. This new device boasts impressive features such as a 144Hz screen, a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a large 10,000mAh battery.
