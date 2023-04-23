Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Vivo Pad2 tablet launched with Dimensity 9000 processor. Check price, specifications and more
Vivo Pad2 tablet launched with Dimensity 9000 processor. Check price, specifications and more

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST Livemint
The vivo Pad2 is available in three stylish color options - grey, blue, and purple.

  • The vivo Pad2 comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display that offers a high resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 7:5 aspect ratio that allows for easy handling of vertical content.

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest tablet, the vivo Pad2. This new device boasts impressive features such as a 144Hz screen, a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a large 10,000mAh battery.

The vivo Pad2 comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display that offers a high resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 7:5 aspect ratio that allows for easy handling of vertical content. Additionally, the Pad2 features a sleek metal unibody design and quad speakers that are expertly tuned with Golden Ear technology, providing users with an immersive audio experience.

This tablet from Vivo comes packed with a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The tablet features a 13MP primary camera at the back along with a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Pad2 also boasts a 10,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, ensuring seamless performance.

In terms of software, the vivo Pad2 is covered by OriginOS 3, based on the latest Android 13 operating system, offering users a smooth and efficient user experience. Additionally, vivo has introduced a new keyboard cover case with a built-in trackpad and a second-generation stylus that attaches to the side of the tablet via magnets.

The vivo Pad2 is available in three stylish color options - grey, blue, and purple. The baseline model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at CNY 2,499 (approximately 30,000), while the higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately 40,500).

Although pricing and availability information for international markets has not been disclosed yet, it is expected that the vivo Pad2 will be available globally soon.

 

 

