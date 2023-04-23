This tablet from Vivo comes packed with a powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The tablet features a 13MP primary camera at the back along with a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Pad2 also boasts a 10,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, ensuring seamless performance.

