Vivo S2 launched in India with Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, 7,050mAh battery: Price, specs and launch offers

Vivo has brought back its S series in India with the Vivo S2. The new mid-range devices comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek's Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging and an IP68 + IP69 rating.

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Here's everything you need to know about the Vivo S2.

Vivo S2 price in India: The Vivo S2 is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo is offering up to 10% instant bank discount with select bank cards, along with up to 10% exchange bonus, bringing down the effective price for eligible buyers. Customers can also avail up to 15 months no-cost EMI and a one-year free extended warranty.

Additionally, buyers will get 5,000GB of Jio Cloud storage for 18 months along with complimentary access to Google Gemini Pro.

The Vivo S2 will go on sale starting 11 August via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores across the country.

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Vivo S2 specifications The Vivo S2 sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. The phone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor. It comes with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo S2 runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The Vivo S2 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

For optics, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

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In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo S2 also features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, infrared sensor and stereo speakers.

Feature Specification Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1260 × 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4,320Hz PWM dimming Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo (4nm) RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 Software Android 16 with OriginOS 6 Rear camera 50MP primary + 2MP depth Front camera 32MP Battery 7,050mAh Charging 44W fast charging Security In-display optical fingerprint sensor Durability IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance Audio Stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio Connectivity 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C SIM Dual nano SIM Dimensions 164.42 × 75.25 × 7.99mm (Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze), 8.1mm (Silk White) Weight 197g (Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze), 199g (Silk White)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in