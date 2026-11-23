Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo S70 series will launch in China in December 2026, with pre-orders for the upcoming smartphones already open on its official Chinese website. The lineup is expected to include the standard Vivo S70 and a higher-end S70 flagship edition, succeeding the Vivo S60 series. The company has not yet announced the exact launch date or the device's complete specifications.

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Ahead of the launch, Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that both smartphones will support a dedicated professional flash portrait accessory. The accessory is said to enhance portraiture, especially in low-light situations. The upcoming series is also tipped to introduce enhanced Live Photo capabilities, including features that could differentiate it from competing smartphones.

Vivo S70 Series December launch confirmed; Pre-orders open Vivo has officially announced the devices' December launch on the company's Chinese website microsite. The company has also begun taking advance orders for the S70 line ahead of its official launch. The pricing, availability information and the exact launch date have not yet been revealed.

According to Digital Chat Station's Weibo post, published ahead of the announcement, the lineup will comprise two models: the Vivo S70 and S70 flagship edition. The two devices are also expected to be compatible with a new photo accessory designed specifically for the S series.

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Vivo S70 Series may get a dedicated flash portrait kit The tipster claims that the upcoming accessory will be a professional flash portrait kit rather than the teleconverter attachment previously rumoured. It's designed to enhance portrait lighting and produce better photos in hard lighting situations.

It is said to be compatible with static portraits and live portraits. The Vivo S70 series might also get advanced Live Photo capabilities, especially in low-light conditions, according to Digital Chat Station.

The higher-end S70 flagship edition is additionally tipped to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo S70 Series expected specifications The standard Vivo S70 could feature a 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

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It could feature a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera. A 50 MP front camera is also tipped.

Vivo S70 will probably be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen, a metal body, and an IP69 dust- and water-resistance rating. It might also be capable of housing a larger battery than 7,000 mAh and can be fast-charged at 90W.

Vivo has yet to officially confirm these specifications. More details are expected to emerge ahead of the December 2026 launch.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.