Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant launched in India: Details on price, specs

The Silky White colour variant comes with a price tag of ₹15,990 for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage is priced at ₹16,990. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant in India. It was first announced in February this year in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. This new colour is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant in India. It was first announced in February this year in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. This new colour is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup.
Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant: Price in India
Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant: Specifications
The specifications of Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant remains same as the standard variants that were launched in February this year. Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core chipset, with an extended RAM of up to 4GB, 128GB ROM, and FunTouch OS 12.
Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display having 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from Vivo offers a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging.
For optics, Vivo T1 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens. Vivo has included some camera features such as a Super Night mode and a Multi Style Portrait mode on the handset. Vivo T1 5G gets up to 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded uo to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type C port and a USB OTG connectivity options.
Vivo T1 5G was earlier available in only two colours; Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy, and was selling on the company’s e-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. Vivo T1 5G is priced at ₹15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and ₹19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB).
