Vivo has expanded its smartphone range in India with the launch of Vivo T2 series today. The company has introduced two new phones under the series – Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. Vivo T2 5G comes with a starting price of ₹18,999, while the Vivo T2x 5G is priced at ₹12,999 onwards. Here’s a look at the top features of all new Vivo phones

Vivo T2 5G features

Vivo T2 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.38-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display has a layer of Schott Xensation glass on the top.

The handset is offered in two variants -- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The models are priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 respectively. Vivo T2 5G runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone has a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Vivo T2 5G boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.

Vivo T2 houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone comes with a microSD card to further expand the storage capacity. Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave are the colour options of the phone.

The smartphone will be available via Flipkart from April 18. Vivo has announced an instant discount of ₹1,500 with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Vivo T2x 5G

Vivo T2x 5G is offered in three variants. The base model packs 4GB RAM and is priced at ₹12,999. Other variants offer 6GB and 8GB RAM, priced at ₹13,999 and ₹15,999, respectively.

Marine Blue, Aurora Gold and Glimmer Black are the colour variants of the phone. Vivo is giving ₹1,000 off for HDFC and ICICI Bank card holders.

Vivo T2x 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The handset boasts of an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Rear camera setup on the device includes a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system and offers extended RAM 3.0 features. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.