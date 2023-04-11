Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G debuts with Android 13. Details inside

Vivo has expanded its smartphone range in India with the launch of Vivo T2 series today. The company has introduced two new phones under the series – Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. Vivo T2 5G comes with a starting price of ₹18,999, while the Vivo T2x 5G is priced at ₹12,999 onwards. Here’s a look at the top features of all new Vivo phones

