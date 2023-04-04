Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Vivo T2 5G series to debut in India. What to expect
Back

Vivo T2 5G series to debut in India. What to expect

2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST Livemint
The Vivo T2 5G is expected to come with a display that features a centre-aligned waterdrop notch and power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. (Flipkart)Premium
The Vivo T2 5G is expected to come with a display that features a centre-aligned waterdrop notch and power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. (Flipkart)

  • Vivo has utilized a Flipkart microsite to officially announce the upcoming arrival of its T2 5G series in India. The design of the Vivo T2 5G has been teased, and the smartphone is expected to include a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm with 5G support.

Vivo is gearing up to introduce the T2 5G series in India, as part of its plan to broaden its range of T-series smartphones in the country. The phone's impending launch has been confirmed, with preliminary information appearing on a Flipkart microsite. The design of the Vivo T2 5G has also been teased, revealing that it will feature a centre-aligned waterdrop notch on its display, as well as a dual rear camera setup. Additionally, Vivo has hinted that the T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, although further details about the chipset are yet to be announced.

The name of the chipset will be unveiled on April 9th. The microsite has also confirmed that the T2 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, which includes an LED flash housed in two circular modules on the phone's back panel. However, the exact camera specifications will not be revealed until April 7th.

Furthermore, the Vivo T2 5G is expected to come with a display that features a centre-aligned waterdrop notch and power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. More information about the display, such as its size and resolution, will be unveiled on April 5th.

Recently, the Vivo T2 5G phone was spotted on the Google Play Console database, listed under the model number Vivo V2222. The listing suggests that the device will feature a waterdrop notch display with a full-HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It is also speculated that the phone will run on Android 13. The Vivo T2 5G is expected to be available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The Vivo T2 5G is expected to be the successor to the Vivo T1 5G, which was released last year. The previous model is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and boasts a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout