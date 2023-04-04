Vivo T2 5G series to debut in India. What to expect

Vivo is gearing up to introduce the T2 5G series in India, as part of its plan to broaden its range of T-series smartphones in the country. The phone's impending launch has been confirmed, with preliminary information appearing on a Flipkart microsite. The design of the Vivo T2 5G has also been teased, revealing that it will feature a centre-aligned waterdrop notch on its display, as well as a dual rear camera setup. Additionally, Vivo has hinted that the T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, although further details about the chipset are yet to be announced.

The name of the chipset will be unveiled on April 9th. The microsite has also confirmed that the T2 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, which includes an LED flash housed in two circular modules on the phone's back panel. However, the exact camera specifications will not be revealed until April 7th.

Furthermore, the Vivo T2 5G is expected to come with a display that features a centre-aligned waterdrop notch and power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. More information about the display, such as its size and resolution, will be unveiled on April 5th.

Recently, the Vivo T2 5G phone was spotted on the Google Play Console database, listed under the model number Vivo V2222. The listing suggests that the device will feature a waterdrop notch display with a full-HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It is also speculated that the phone will run on Android 13. The Vivo T2 5G is expected to be available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The Vivo T2 5G is expected to be the successor to the Vivo T1 5G, which was released last year. The previous model is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and boasts a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.