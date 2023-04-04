Vivo T2 5G series to debut in India. What to expect

Vivo T2 5G series to debut in India. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST
- Vivo has utilized a Flipkart microsite to officially announce the upcoming arrival of its T2 5G series in India. The design of the Vivo T2 5G has been teased, and the smartphone is expected to include a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm with 5G support.
Vivo is gearing up to introduce the T2 5G series in India, as part of its plan to broaden its range of T-series smartphones in the country. The phone's impending launch has been confirmed, with preliminary information appearing on a Flipkart microsite. The design of the Vivo T2 5G has also been teased, revealing that it will feature a centre-aligned waterdrop notch on its display, as well as a dual rear camera setup. Additionally, Vivo has hinted that the T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, although further details about the chipset are yet to be announced.
