Vivo T3 5G price and specs tipped ahead of March 21 launch: Everything we know so far
Vivo T3 smartphone set to debut in India on March 21 as a Flipkart exclusive. Expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 6.67 inch full HD+OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and priced at ₹20,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.
Vivo has confirmed that its Vivo T3 smartphone will make its debut in India on 21st March. The smartphone has already been confirmed as a Flipkart exclusive and will join the queue of recent mid-range launches this month, including the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G, iQOO Z9 5G among others.