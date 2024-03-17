Vivo T3 smartphone set to debut in India on March 21 as a Flipkart exclusive. Expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 6.67 inch full HD+OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and priced at ₹ 20,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Vivo has confirmed that its Vivo T3 smartphone will make its debut in India on 21st March. The smartphone has already been confirmed as a Flipkart exclusive and will join the queue of recent mid-range launches this month, including the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G, iQOO Z9 5G among others.

As per the information shared by Vivo, the T3 is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and come in at least a blue colourway with a triple vertical camera layout on the back.

Vivo T3 expected specifications and pricing: According to a leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo T3 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek 7200 SoC paired with an Arm Mali G610 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 could come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage on board.

In terms of optics, the smartphone could feature a dual camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also expected to be a 16MP front-facing shooter for all your selfie and video calling needs.

The Vivo T3 is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that could be paired with a 44W fast charger. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo T3 could feature 8 5G bands, come with Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, dual stereo speaker setup on board. The T3 may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Vivo's upcoming smartphone is likely to be priced at ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, note that these are just rumoured prices and one will have to wait for the launch on 21 March to know the exact price and specifications.

