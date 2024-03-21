Vivo T3 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹19,999: Specs, launch offers and more
Vivo T3 5G offers 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and FounTouch OS 14 based on Android 14.
Vivo has launched yet another mid-range smartphone in the country in the form of the Vivo T3 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek 7200 chipset and starts at a price of ₹19,999. The Vivo T3 5G comes at a time when the Indian market has been graced with a plethora of mid-range devices recently, including the Realme 12 5G series, iQOO Z9 5G, Poco X6 Neo and more.