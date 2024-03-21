Vivo has launched yet another mid-range smartphone in the country in the form of the Vivo T3 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek 7200 chipset and starts at a price of ₹19,999. The Vivo T3 5G comes at a time when the Indian market has been graced with a plethora of mid-range devices recently, including the Realme 12 5G series, iQOO Z9 5G, Poco X6 Neo and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 5G specifications: Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's latest mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about the camera department, the Vivo T3 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS and a 2MP depth sensor to make up for the numbers. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video calling needs.

In terms of connectivity, the T3 5G comes with support for 8 5G bands, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port and a stereo speaker setup. Vivo's latest phone also comes with IP54 splash and dust resistance certification, meaning it can withstand a few splashes of water, but not full immersion.

The Vivo T3 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The smartphone also runs on FounTouch OS 14, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system, and the company promises up to three years of OS updates and up to three years of security patches with this device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!