Vivo has confirmed that its mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo T3, will be launched in India. The smartphone has received a dedicated Flipkart landing page, which while not showing any specifications, gives a glimpse of the Vivo T3's design along with the message 'Coming soon'.

The Vivo T3 5G is the successor to the already popular Vivo T2 and could give tough competition to other sub ₹20,000 smartphones in the Indian market like Realme 12 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G and the upcoming Poco X6 Neo and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Vivo T3 expected price and specifications:

According to a leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Vivo T3 may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone may be powered by the Dimensity 7200 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo T3 is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX5882 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also expected to be a 16MP front-facing shooter to cater for all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The Vivo T3 may come with a 5,000mAh battery that is tipped to receive fast charging capabilities via a 44W charger. The smartphone may also come with a dual speaker setup and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, meaning that while the smartphone may not be suitable for swimming, it could come in handy for water splashes.

The tipster while going into the specifics of the pricing noted that Vivo T3 could be priced around the ₹20,000 mark in India. Notably, the Vivo T2 5G which made its India debut in April last year was launched at a starting price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!