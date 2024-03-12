Vivo T3 5G confirmed to launch in India: Expected Price, specs and everything we know so far
Vivo confirms launch of mid-range Vivo T3 smartphone in India with a dedicated Flipkart landing page hinting at design. Successor to Vivo T2, it may compete with Realme 12 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Poco X6 Neo, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 under ₹20,000.
Vivo has confirmed that its mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo T3, will be launched in India. The smartphone has received a dedicated Flipkart landing page, which while not showing any specifications, gives a glimpse of the Vivo T3's design along with the message 'Coming soon'.